When: Noon Saturday
Where: West Long Branch, New Jersey
TV/radio: ESPN3/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
The line: None
Records: UNA (2-6, 1-2 Big South), Monmouth (5-3, 4-0)
The series: Monmouth leads 1-0
--
Four-down territory
1. Some needed rest: UNA is coming off its long-awaited bye week and used the time to rest and recharge. Several players were dealing with some injuries and either didn’t play or were limited in practice leading up to the game two weeks ago, including quarterback Jaylen Gipson and Blake Dever, receiver Cortez Hall and tight end Corson Swan. Lions coach Chris Willis also said the off week was just as important mentally as physically.
2. Filing the answers: Since Rett Files took over as the starting quarterback due to injuries to Gipson and Dever, the UNA offense has scored points. The Lions have reached the 30-point mark in their last four games — 31 against Campbell, 34 at North Carolina A&T, 42 against Robert Morris and 45 against Charleston Southern. The last time UNA was able to do that in the same season was in 2016. Files has thrown for 1,086 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions during that stretch.
3. Finding a way to win on the road: UNA has struggled in recent seasons, but playing away from the confines of Braly Stadium has been especially unkind to the Lions. UNA hasn’t won a road game since 2019 when it beat Gardner-Webb in the season finale. The Lions lost all three of their road games in 2020 and are 0-3 this year (Jacksonville State, Nicholls State and North Carolina A&T).
4. High-flying offense: Monmouth comes into Saturday’s matchup averaging 31 points per game and 370 yards of total offense. Leading the way are quarterback Tony Muskett, receiver Lonnie Moore and running back Juwan Farri. Muskett has thrown for 1,788 yards and 16 touchdowns, while Moore has 52 catches for 556 yards and three scores. Farri has rushed for 689 yards and eight touchdowns.
--
Key matchup
Monmouth offensive line vs. UNA defensive line
As mentioned above, the Hawks have had some success on offense. They’ve scored 34 points or more in three of their last four games. But Monmouth has also given up 23 sacks this season. Eight have come in its three losses. The Lions have 12 sacks, with seven over their last three games. Getting to the opposing quarterback always helps.
--
Player of the week
Takairee Kenebrew, WR
The redshirt sophomore is coming off the best game of his career. Kenebrew had four catches for 141 yards and three touchdowns against Charleston Southern two weeks ago. It was the second time this season he’s had three touchdowns in a game. Keenbrew has shown he can be a playmaker. It’s just a matter of if he can stay healthy down the stretch.
--
By the numbers
2018: The last time UNA won three straight games. The Lions ended up winning four straight to end the season with a 7-3 record, their first in Division I.
45: The number of points UNA scored two weeks ago. It’s the most points the Lions have scored as a Division I program. Monmouth is allowing almost 27 points a game.
5: The number of turnovers UNA forced against Charleston Southern. The Lions finished with three interceptions and two forced fumbles.
--
Prediction
Monmouth 34, UNA 23
It’s no secret UNA hasn’t been a good road team this season or last. This year, the Lions are giving up an average of 32 points a game away from home, while scoring an average of 24. Both teams enter the game on a two-game win streak and for UNA it’s its first since 2018. So that might be a wash in terms of momentum. This game will most likely come down to if the Lions can get to Muskett. They’ve been inconsistent with sacks, so slowing down Monmouth’s offense will be tough.
— David Glovach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.