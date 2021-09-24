When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Thibodaux, Louisiana
TV/radio: ESPN+/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
The line: None
Records: North Alabama (0-3), Nicholls State (0-2)
The series: UNA leads 3-1
--
Four-down territory
1. Turnovers are a killer: It’s hard to win when you don’t win the turnover battle. That was certainly an issue for UNA in its loss to Jacksonville State last week. The Lions have had turnovers in each of their first three games. Even worse, the opposing defense in each game has scored at least one touchdown. The Gamecocks scored on a fumble recovery and pick-6. Those were the difference.
2. Seeing more sub packages? With Jaylen Gipson unable to play last week due to an ankle injury, Blake Dever started at quarterback. And while Dever played the majority of the snaps, the Lions brought in backup Brady Pope to add a little bit of variety and keep Jacksonville State on its toes. Pope threw three passes and ran five times, one of which went for a touchdown. It will be interesting to see if this is something UNA continues this week.
3. A fast start would help: Despite a better showing offensively against Jacksonville State, the Lions have struggled to get things going early. On its first possession of each game, UNA has turned the ball over on downs and punted twice. The Lions haven’t scored a touchdown in the first quarter with their only points coming via a field goal last week.
4. What is Nicholls State? This is kind of a broad question. But at the same time, it might be one worth asking. The Colonels played two FBS teams — Memphis and Louisiana-Lafayette — and had a bye last week. Nicholls State lost to Memphis 42-17 and almost beat the Ragin’ Cajuns, losing 27-24. This will be the Colonels’ first game against an FCS team this season.
--
Key matchup
Nicholls State QB Lindsey Scott Jr. vs. UNA defensive front seven
This will be about containing Scott more so than stopping him. He’s run for 145 yards (5.8 yards per carry), while throwing for 558 yards, four touchdowns and just one pick. UNA has two sacks, two tackles for loss and eight quarterback hurries in three games.
--
Player of the week
Corson Swan, TE
The junior had his best game as a Lion against Jacksonville State. Swan finished with five catches for 103 yards, including a 49-yarder that led to a touchdown. It was the first 100-yard receiving game of Swan’s career. Dever threw his way often, especially when he needed a safety outlet.
--
By the numbers
21: The number of points Jacksonville State scored off UNA turnovers last week. Obviously, this was the difference between a potential upset and a loss. The Lions gave up a 100-yard fumble return, a pick-6 and a fumble that quickly led to a JSU score.
437: Number of total yards the UNA offense produced last Saturday, by far the Lions’ best offensive showing of the season if you take away the turnovers. UNA threw for 294 yards and managed to run the ball, you read that correctly, for 143.
0: Number of sacks from the Lions' defense. UNA didn’t generate a whole lot of pressure on Jacksonville State. The Lions had just two quarterback hurries and no tackles for loss.
--
Prediction
Nicholls State 30, UNA 23
UNA had its best showing at Jacksonville State, but the Lions still had trouble putting everything together. Last week it was the offense with three turnovers. Nicholls State has yet to play an FCS team and is coming off a bye week, which makes the Colonels a little bit of an unknown. But until UNA shows it can win, it makes it tough to pick the Lions.
— David Glovach
Log In
