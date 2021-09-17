When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Jacksonville
TV/radio: ESPN+/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
The line: Jacksonville State by 16½
Records: North Alabama (0-2), Jacksonville State (1-1)
The series: Jacksonville State leads 27-18-3
--
Four-down territory
1. Which UNA will show up? Through the first two games, this has probably been one of the biggest questions. In the season opener against Southeastern Louisiana, the offense was fairly consistent, the defense struggled. Last week against Chattanooga, the roles were reversed with UNA’s offense getting shut out for the first time since 2010 thanks to just 2.0 yards per play. It’s still to be determined if the Lions can get a good performance from both units at the same time.
2. Find some kind of balance: It’s still unknown if UNA can run the football. The Lions believe they can. The results, however, have said otherwise through the first two games. UNA ran for 54 yards in the season opener and were worse last week with 38 yards. Jaxton Carson was the leading rusher with 22 yards. Having to rely strictly on the passing game is making the Lions fairly predictable on offense.
3. Gurley has been consistent: Joe Gurley punting has been one area UNA hasn’t had to worry about. The Brooks High grad is averaging nearly 45 yards per punt this season. Two of his kicks have gone more than 50 yards and three have been downed inside the 20-yard line. It’s set up opposing offenses with some tough field positions and that should be helpful this week.
4. Stopping Cooper: Jacksonville State’s offense goes through quarterback Zerrick Cooper. The senior became the school’s all-time leading passer in the Gamecocks’ upset of Florida State last Saturday. More importantly, he threw the 59-yard touchdown pass as time expired to get the win. His numbers this season aren’t too impressive, but he rebounded from a tough opening loss to UAB with 242 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions against the Seminoles.
--
Key matchup
UNA offensive line vs. Jacksonville State defensive line
The Gamecocks didn’t get a lot of sacks in their win over Florida State. This has more to do with UNA's offensive line. The Lions gave up six sacks against Chattanooga last week. The line struggled more in the run game with the Lions running for 38 yards on 25 carries. That’s just an average of just 1.5 yards per carry.
--
Player of the week
K.J. Smith, CB
The sixth-year cornerback has been one of UNA’s better players in the early part of the season. He recorded two interceptions last week against Chattanooga to go along with a pass breakup. He also has half a sack on the season and seven tackles.
--
By the numbers
2003: The last time UNA won a game in this series. Mark Hudspeth was the Lions coach then. In the last 14 meetings, UNA is 1-12-1.
90: The number of total yards the UNA offense gained last week. It was the first time the Lions had been held under 100 yards of total offense since 1985. Ironically, UNA won that game. It did not last week against Chattanooga.
7: The number of wins UNA has against FCS opponents since jumping to Division I. The Lions, meanwhile, have 12 losses during that span. Their last win came in the 2019 season finale against Gardner-Webb.
--
Prediction
Jacksonville State 38, UNA 10
Jacksonville State could be in for a letdown after upsetting Florida State, but at this point, that seems highly unlikely. UNA is too much of an unknown and too inconsistent at this point in the season to seriously challenge the Gamecocks. Recent history isn’t on the Lions’ side either. Jacksonville State has won the last four meetings, including a 24-17 win at Braly Stadium last year.
— David Glovach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.