When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Records: UNA (1-1), Chattanooga (2-0)
TV/radio: ESPN+/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
The series: Chattanooga leads 2-0
Four-down territory
1. Setting more records? Sophomore running back ShunDerrick Powell set a UNA single-game mark with 251 rushing yards last week. He also ran for four touchdowns. His high last season was 38 yards, so a little bit of a difference. Powell responded with “I hope so” when asked if he would be setting any records this week. With Parker Driggers still not right from an offseason ankle injury/surgery, Powell will be expected to take on the bulk of the carries. He needs 131 yards to match Driggers’ team-leading total from 2021.
2. Uh-oh, a ranked foe: Chattanooga is ranked ninth in the FCS coaches poll and, historically, that doesn’t exactly bode well for the Lions. UNA has played 11 games against ranked FCS opponents with eight coming on the road and 10 coming since the program made the move to Division I. The Lions are 0-11 all-time, including an 0-4 mark in 2021. One of those was coincidentally against the Mocs. UNA lost 20-0.
3. A few firsts: While Powell stole the show last week, there were a few other notable things to point out from some youngsters. Freshmen Demarcus Lacey and T.J. Finney both scored their first college touchdowns. Lacey’s was a 1-yard run in the third quarter. Finney’s was a 3-yarder in the fourth. Noah Walters also made his first start at quarterback, the first freshman to do so at UNA since 2012. He’s slated to start again this week.
4. Scoring ain’t really easy: After UNA’s win against Division II Virginia-Wise last week, Lions coach Chris Willis mentioned his team was going to be in for a little bit of a challenge this Saturday. He called Chattanooga’s defense one of the best the Lions will see this season. That might be hyperbole. It might not be. The Mocs have given up 20 total points in their first two games and haven’t given up any in the second and fourth quarters.
Key matchup
UNA QB Noah Walters vs. Chattanooga D-line
Walters had both his good and his bad moments in his first start. He orchestrated the offense down the field — with Powell’s help, of course — for six of the Lions’ seven touchdowns. But he also struggled to connect with his receivers. Walters completed only 7 of 21 passes for 96 yards. He’ll have a tougher opponent this week. Chattanooga has eight sacks and 19 tackles for loss in two games and is giving up less than 4 yards per play. Getting Walters comfortable early would be helpful.
Player of the week
Cortez Hall, WR
Hall was the choice last week and will be the choice this week, too. The senior receiver remains catch-less through two games.
By the numbers
1963: The last time UNA played at Chattanooga. The Lions lost 25-6.
17: The number of points UNA’s defense gave up for the second week in a row. The fewest points UNA allowed last season was 20 — to the Mocs.
1,114: The number of days since UNA moved above .500. On Aug. 29, 2019, the Lions beat Western Illinois in their season opener before dropping three straight. UNA finished that year 4-7, went 0-4 in 2020 and was 3-8 last season.
Prediction
Chattanooga 24, UNA 17
The game last season wasn’t as egregious as the 20-0 score indicated. But as pointed about above, UNA doesn’t have the best track record against ranked FCS opponents. It’ll be interesting to see what Walters does in his second start. Getting him into more of a rhythm would be helpful. Still, it’ll be a tough ask against the Mocs. If the Lions can be the first team to successfully run against Chattanooga this season, that would help, too.
