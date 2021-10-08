When: Noon Saturday
Where: Greensboro, North Carolina
TV/radio: ESPN+/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
The line: North Carolina A&T by 6
Records: UNA (0-5, 0-1 Big South), North Carolina A&T (2-2, 1-0)
The series: First meeting
--
Four-down territory
1. Tale of two halves: This is a fairly accurate description for UNA’s season. The Lions have held leads late in the third quarter in three games. They’ve outscored their opponents 62-61 in the first half. They’ve then proceeded to be outscored 114-35 over the final two quarters.
2. Trying to avoid a losing season: A loss on Saturday would put UNA in a select group. It would be just the third time since 2002 (2019, 2020) the Lions haven’t finished a season .500 or better. This group already became the first UNA team to start 0-5 since 1974, when it went 0-6 before winning its final four games.
3. Will the streak end? No, not UNA’s nine-game losing streak. This is again referring to the defensive touchdowns the Lions have given up this season — at least one a game and seven through the first five weeks. UNA has allowed four fumbles returned for a touchdown and three pick-6s. Campbell scored on two fumble returns last week.
4. Getting off the field: The Lions have have trouble getting the ball back to the offense. Opponents have converted almost 47% of third-down opportunities against UNA and are 5-for-6 on fourth-down tries. North Carolina A&T is converting 48%.
--
Key matchup
UNA linebackers vs. A&T tailbacks
The Aggies have been pretty effective at running the ball. They’ve rushed for 757 yards and seven touchdowns. Leading the way for North Carolina A&T is running backs Kashon Baker (209 yards, TD) and Ja-Maine Martin (192, 2 TD) and quarterback Jalen Fowler (128). UNA has given up 211 yards per game on the ground.
--
Player of the week
Rett Files, QB
Files became the latest quarterback to start a game for UNA last week against Campbell, filling in for an injured Jaylen Gipson and Blake Dever. The redshirt sophomore set career highs in completions (31), attempts (46), yards (379) and touchdowns (3).
--
By the numbers
3: The number of quarterbacks UNA has started this season. Jaylen Gipson started the first two games, Dever started in Weeks 3 and 4 and Files stated last Saturday. Head coach Chris Willis has called the situation “musical chairs.”
10: The number of UNA turnovers that have resulted in opposing touchdowns. The Lions have turned the ball over 11 times this season with seven returned for scores and three others resulting in touchdown drives for the other team. The one that didn’t result in points … the clock ran out.
517: The number of total yards the UNA defense gave up last week. It’s the most the Lions have given up so far this season. North Carolina A&T is averaging 369 yards a game.
--
Prediction
North Carolina A&T 28, UNA 24
The question is whether the Lions are good enough to win. They haven’t shown that through the first five games, especially in the second half. Like last week and the weeks before that, this game will most likely come down to the plays UNA doesn’t make than anything special North Carolina A&T manages to do.
— David Glovach

