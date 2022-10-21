When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Records: UT Martin (4-2), Tennessee (6-0)
TV/radio: SECN/FM-98.3
The series: Tennessee leads 1-0
Four-down territory
1. Money, money, money: Tennessee fans certainly celebrated the Vols’ win over Alabama in style. Along with incurring a $100,000 fine for storming the field, the fans tore down a goalpost, crowd-surfed it out of the stadium and carried it down the main street in town. They then dismembered it and threw the rest in the Tennessee River. OK then. Now, Tennessee has to replace both goalposts, and it’s turned to crowdsourcing to do so. More than $155,000 was raised as of Monday night.
2. Another ranked game? A lot was made about the Vols playing three straight ranked opponents. Surprisingly, Tennessee won all three — against Florida, at LSU and against Alabama. Perhaps, though, it should have been labeled as four straight ranked games. UT Martin is, after all, No. 14. Sure, the Skyhawks are in the Football Championship Subdivision, but a ranking is a ranking. UT Martin has won three straight after back-to-back losses to Missouri State and Boise State.
3. Keep on a climbin’: Tennessee hasn’t found itself in this position often in recent history. The last time the Vols were No. 3 in the Associated Press poll was at the start of the 2005 season. The last time Tennessee was ranked this high in the second half of a season was 2001. The Vols reached the top 10 in late October and headed into the SEC championship game at No. 2. A good omen?
4. Moving to Martin? Since the Vols were missing some goalposts earlier in the week, UT Martin chancellor Keith Carver proposed an interesting idea, and once that should certainly be considered if given the option. How about Tennessee and UT Martin play in Martin? Sure, the stadium the Skyhawks play in only has a capacity of 7,500, about 94,000 less than Neyland Stadium. It would be original though.
Key matchup
UT WR Jalin Hyatt vs. UT Martin WR Colton Dowell
This might be a chance to see a couple of receivers who have been accustomed to putting up big numbers this season. Hyatt has 33 catches for 595 yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished with 207 yards and a school-record five touchdowns against Alabama. Dowell doesn’t have shabby stats either. He’s caught 41 passes for 581 yards.
Player of the week
Joe Milton III, QB
Chances are starting quarterback Hendon Hooker won’t play the whole game. The question will be if he even sees the field in the second half. This could be a good chance for Milton, the backup, to get some playing time. It might not hurt to get him some reps. He’s attempted 15 passes this season.
By the numbers
$550K: That’s $550,000 to be exact. That’s how much UT Martin will collect for playing Tennessee.
2010: The last time the Vols and Skyhawks played. Tennessee came out with a 50-0 victory.
29: The number of games UT Martin has lost against 30 FBS opponents. The lone win was at Memphis in 2012.
Prediction
Tennessee 56, UT Martin 14
This game might see Tennessee score more than 56 after putting up 52 on Alabama last week. You probably won’t see the starters long on Saturday, but this is a money game for a reason. Got to keep that perfect record intact.
