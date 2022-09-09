When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Records: UNA (0-1), UVA-Wise (1-0)
TV/radio: ESPN+/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
The series: First meeting
Four-down territory
1. Throwing it back (kind of): This will be the Lions’ first game against a Division II opponent since closing out the 2018 season against North Greenville. UNA played a mixed schedule that year with five games against FCS competition and the other five against Division II teams. The Lions lost just one game to a DII school that season — West Florida. UNA beat North Greenville by three points. Whether that could be a good sign or not might depend on how you look at it.
2. That freshman feeling: UNA is going with its second starting quarterback in as many weeks. This time, Noah Walters is up. The last true freshman to start at quarterback for the Lions was Luke Wingo in 2012 at West Georgia. Walters played most of the fourth quarter last week and led UNA on a game-tying touchdown drive. The overtime period didn’t go Walters’ or the Lions’ way, but he didn’t look out of place or like he didn’t belong. This should be a good opportunity for him to keep getting his feet wet.
3. Turnovers, please: During the summer, UNA’s secondary had to do some post-practice conditioning when it didn’t finish the day with three turnovers. The Lions met that goal last week thanks to interceptions from Terrell Bailey and K.J. Trujillo, as well as a fumble recovery from Kyree Fields. The thing was the offense didn’t do a whole lot with that. That unit only managed seven points off those turnovers. It was a 12-yard run by ShunDerrick Powell, which was aided by a short field.
4. A little bit of a jump: UVA-Wise won its season opener against Ferrum College 41-9. The Highland Cavaliers held Ferrum to minus-18 rushing yards. Ferrum is a Division III school. With UVA-Wise set to play UNA, it will be the third time in the last four seasons the Highland Cavaliers have played an FCS school. The two-level jump should be interesting, and probably not in a good way for the visiting team.
Key matchup
UNA O-line vs. UVA-Wise defense
The Lions’ front five found itself in the key matchup last week, and, after its showing at Indiana State, it’s worth putting the unit back here. Giving up eight sacks will do that. This game should be a chance to the offensive line to get some confidence back — or if it hasn’t lost any a chance to work on some of its technique. As last week showed, it’s hard to win without a stable line. You do have to outscore the other team.
Player of the week
Cortez Hall, WR
The senior receiver didn’t catch a pass at Indiana State. Hall is UNA’s most experienced receiver (excluding tight end Corson Swan) and getting him involved in the offense is important. He has four career 100-yard performances. Takairee Kenebrew has two, while Swan and Parker Driggers each have one. Driggers’ was on the ground.
By the numbers
8: The number of rushing yards UNA finished with last week. Rett Files had minus-34, Jaylen Gipson minus-25 and the team minus-48, which didn’t help.
1: The number of sacks the Lions had in the season opener. Kam’ron Green and Javen Augustus each had a half. Indiana State finished with eight.
.500: UNA is 10-10 at Braly Stadium under coach Chris Willis. The Lions were 2-5 the previous two seasons.
Prediction
UNA 42, UVA-Wise 14
This should be a win, right? After all, UNA is playing a Division II team that has only had one winning season since its transition from an NAIA program in 2016. Plus, the Highland Cavaliers also played a Division III opponent in their season opener. But never say never. Still, this should be the week for the Lions to work out any kind of kinks or issues it had from a gut-punching loss at Indiana State. Keep the clock running, please.
