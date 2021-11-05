FLORENCE — Cordell Upshaw remembers when the North Alabama football team was recruiting Tyler Antkowiak.
The defensive end was a little undersized and considered a tweener — Antkowiak also played some linebacker — coming out of Hewitt-Trussville. But UNA’s defensive line coach also noticed Antkowiak’s raw athletic ability and speed. He just needed some time to grow when he joined the Lions in 2019.
“Getting him in the program and watching him develop, getting stronger, putting weight on, while still being able to keep his speed has been exciting to see it play out how we knew it would,” Upshaw said.
As the coaching staff expected, it took a little time and quite a few learning experiences along the way, but the redshirt freshman has begun to make an impact.
Antkowiak recorded his first college sack three weeks ago against Robert Morris and followed with another half sack against Charleston Southern the next game. Both coincided with UNA winning its final two games before its bye week, the first winning streak for the Lions since 2018. UNA (2-6, 1-2 Big South) plays at Monmouth (5-3, 4-0) on Saturday.
“When you come out of high school, you’re one of the best players at your school,” said Antkowiak, who is otherwise known as T.A. “Then you come in freshman year, and you redshirt and you learn that you’re not the best anymore. I’ve embraced that challenge. I knew it was going to be hard, but I had to put in a lot more work than I originally thought.
“The biggest thing is the speed (at this level). I used to be one of the fastest guys on the field and go sideline to sideline, but you can’t always do that. You need more of a sound defensive foundation. … It’s about playing your role.”
It has helped that Antkowiak has had a chance to learn from his defensive line teammates like Wallace Cowins Jr., Terrell Townsend, Micah Bland and Bryce Morais, especially Cowins and Townsend.
In addition to all four being upperclassmen, they all transferred from FBS programs — Cowins from Coastal Carolina, Townsend from San Jose State, Bland from Louisville and Morais from Boston College.
“You just got to follow their lead,” Antkowiak said. “They make plays, and I try to make plays to complement those plays. Sometimes they’ll see things on the sideline and help me make adjustments. … I just try to be a sponge out there and soak it all up.
“There’s no practice for real experience, and they help me not to get too down when I mess up and hype me up when I make a play, and I try to do the same for them.”
Like Antkowiak said, everything is still a learning experience.
“The thing we’ve always talked about is probably his confidence,” Upshaw said. “He’s in a situation where he’s getting more reps, but I think there’s times where he questions his ability and what he can do and I’ll look at him and be like, ‘You can do this. That’s what you’re built for. You just got to make it happen.’”
That’s the plan because there’s nothing wrong with getting sacks.
“Hopefully, I can get one a game or more than that,” Antkowiak said. “Whenever I’m on the field, I’m trying to get back there (to the quarterback).”
