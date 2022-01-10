Nick Saban was 25-1 all-time against his former assistants.
Highlight, italicize and bold the was. It’s now 25-2 after Kirby Smart and Georgia beat Alabama 33-18 to win the 2021 national title on Monday.
Oh … and that brings Smart to 1-4 in games against Saban to help the Bulldogs win their first championship since 1980. Not a bad way to get that first win.
Offense — D-minus: As in the Dawgs defense. It was good and Alabama’s offense was bad. Having to settle for four field goals and just one touchdown — a 3-yard catch by tight end Cameron Latu — makes it hard to win in today’s game. See the national title game for the 2018 season for reference (it was a 44-16 loss to Clemson).
Defense — C-minus: The Crimson Tide gave up six points in the first half. It gave up 27 over the final two quarters. Those aren’t the kind of adjustments pundits and coaches talk about, especially when you are playing for some hardware.
Special teams — B-minus: Will Reichard could have been the game’s MVP if Alabama had won. The kicker connected on four field goals, including two from 45-plus yards. Sure he had one blocked, but it could have been a chance for a kicker to get some love.
Coaching — C-minus: Can we spell Kirby with a “C” instead of a “K” because Smart’s staff did a much better job than Saban’s after the half.
Overall — F: Can’t get any kind of good grade for losing a national title game. Doesn’t matter if you got there or not.
— David Glovach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.