MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — For the third consecutive season, the national championship game was a blowout. This time, it was Alabama doing the beating, casting Ohio State away by a final score of 52-24.
Offense — A+: Scoring seven touchdowns on your first 10 possessions will overwhelm even the best of competition, including the Buckeyes, especially if the touchdowns are representative of both passing and rushing excellence.
Defense — A-: It rose to the big occasions, stopping Ohio State on eight of its 14 third downs and both of its fourth downs. It didn’t need many stops to secure a win, and it got more than enough.
Special teams — A: There was little opportunity in this aspect of the game, but the little that came was executed well.
Coaching — A: Steve Sarkisian’s swan song with the Crimson Tide may have been his most impressive as its offensive coordinator, and it was supported by a situationally strong defense completing a redemptive story arc.
Overall — A+: The win — giving Alabama its sixth national championship of the Nick Saban era — was greater than the sum of its parts, for the history it accomplished.
— Brett Hudson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.