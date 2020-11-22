Grading Alabama in its 63-3 win over Kentucky on Saturday.
Offense — A: Keep-away is not a sufficient strategy for stopping Alabama’s offense, apparently. The Crimson Tide only had five possessions in the first half but scored touchdowns on four of them.
Defense — B: The unit is fortunate to only be charged with three points, given two failed field-goal attempts. A second-half revival saved first-half struggles.
Special teams — A: Well-played games by kicker Will Reichard, punter Charlie Scott and impromptu punt returner DeVonta Smith were positive. The only thing keeping this from an A-plus was if it had blocked one of the two punts it came close to blocking.
Coaching — A: It did not take long for either offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian or defensive coordinator Pete Golding to respond to Kentucky’s limited successes in the first half. The staff also navigated a lack of depth to play others in the later stages.
Overall — A-: For a team coming off of two idle weekends, a sluggish first quarter and nothing more is not something to gloss over.
— Brett Hudson
