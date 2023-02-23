featured Green, Broome help pace slumping Tigers Staff reports Feb 23, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Alabama forward Brandon Miller dribbles against South Carolina forward Gregory Jackson II on Wednesday. [SEAN RAYFORD/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] Sean Rayford Jaylin Williams dunks in Auburn's win over Ole Miss on Wednesday. [AUBURN ATHLETICS] Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AUBURN — Wendell Green Jr. finished with 23 points and Johni Broome 19 to help Auburn squeak by Ole Miss 78-74 on Wednesday.Jaylin Williams added 12 points and Allen Flanigan 11 for the Tigers (19-9, 9-6 SEC), who picked up its second win in their last six games.But Ole Miss (10-18, 2-13) didn't make it easy.James White hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left to put the Rebels down 74-73 and Jaemyn Brakefield made the backend of his two free throw attempts to make 76-74 with six seconds remaining.Matthew Murrell led Ole Miss with a game-high 22 points, while Myles Burns contributed 14, White 13 and Brakefield 10.Auburn made 25 of 52 shots from the field, including 6 of 17 from beyond the arc. The Rebels were 24-of-58 overall and 6-of-18 from 3-point range. The Tigers led 40-33 at the break and by as many as 12 in the second half.Auburn is now 13-2 at home this season.The Tigers play at Kentucky on Saturday, at Alabama on Wednesday and Tennessee next Saturday. 