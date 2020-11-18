PRICEVILLE — Four Priceville players scored in double figures as the Bulldogs picked up a 66-63 triple overtime win over East Limestone in girls basketball on Tuesday.
After four back-and-forth quarters the game was tied 51-51 at the end of regulation.
The teams played to a 55-55 tie after one overtime and a 57-57 tie after two extra periods.
Lauren Hames had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead Priceville. Zoey Benson scored 15 points and had eight rebounds, while Abigail Garrison finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Jenna Walker scored 12 points.
Bryanna Johnson poured in a game-high 34 points for East Limestone.
Priceville (2-1) travels to Brewer on Thursday.
• Elkmont girls 56, Randolph 20: Tylee Thomas knocked down three 3-pointers, finishing with a game-high 15 points, for Elkmont.
Emeril Hand scored 12 points for the Red Devils. Thea Hamlin had nine points.
Elkmont (3-0) hosts East Lawrence on Thursday.
• Huntsville girls 50, Decatur 26: Indyia Swoopes had a game-high 13 points in the loss for Decatur.
Whitley Chapman added seven points for the Red Raiders (2-2), who trailed 29-16 at halftime.
Piper Spears led Huntsville with 10 points.
Decatur will play at Florence on Friday.
• Lawrence County boys 61, East Lawrence 48: Garrett Lee led Lawrence County with a game-high 27 points.
Ben Michael Bennett (12) and Alandis Johnson (11) also scored in double figures for the Red Devils, who trailed 27-23 at the half.
Peyton Kelley had 14 points for East Lawrence. Coleman Garner scored nine.
• Clements boys 75, Tanner 37: JT Farrar and Dylan Patrick combined to outscore Tanner in the win for Clements.
Farrar scored a game-high 23 points for the Colts, while Patrick added 19.
Clements led 39-23 at the half and 61-32 after three quarters.
Skylar Townsend had 20 points for Tanner.
• Hatton boys 46, Danville 33: Ridge Harrison had 18 points in leading Hatton to the win.
Briley Kerby and Kris Odell each had nine points for the Hornets.
Dakota Fromhold and Kohl Rudolph each had 10 points for Danville.
• Elkmont boys 53, Randolph 43: Layton Smith led all Elkmont scorers with 16 points.
Mykell Murrah had 15 points for the Red Devils and Ryan Boyd and Hunter Broadway each scored eight points.
• Athens Bible School 46, St. Bernard 18: The Trojans scored the game's first 15 points and led 26-4 at halftime in a big win on Monday.
Kacen Pierce had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Athens Bible, while Walker Brand and Brayden Suggs added eight points each. Rhett Wilson had six points and 10 rebounds.
• West Point boys 73, Brewer 67: Three players scored in double figures for Brewer, but the Patriots couldn't hold off a West Point rally.
Brewer led 34-25 at the half but was outscored 25-10 in the third quarter as West Point seized control.
Matt Kempson scored 18 points for the Patriots. Tamarian Watkins had 13 points and Dawson Lindsey had 11 points.
Kobe Bowers led West Point with 20 points. Aubry Cleghorn scored 18.
