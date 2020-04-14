Note: This is the time of year when we are usually offering feature stories on the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame’s next inductees. Since there is no induction this year, we will look back at some of the more notable inductees over the years.
If someone dared to select 10 players for an all-time Morgan County basketball team, there would no doubt be some intense debate.
When it came time for the starting five to take the court, there’s also no doubt that one of the players would be Hartselle’s Bud Stallworth, a 1990 Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame inductee.
The 1968 Morgan County Training School graduate had one of the most acclaimed careers of any basketball player from Morgan County. He signed out of high school with one of the sport’s blue blood programs in Kansas.
In 1971, Kansas (27-3) advanced to the NCAA Final Four in the Astrodome before falling 68-60 to UCLA in the semifinals. The Bruins went on to beat Villanova in the championship game to give legendary coach John Wooden his fifth straight national championship.
Stallworth was the Big Eight Conference Player of the Year in 1972. When he graduated from Kansas, he was the school’s No. 3 all-time scorer with 1,495 points. He was the seventh pick in the NBA draft by the Seattle SuperSonics. Unfortunately, his pro career was cut short after five seasons by a back injury.
It’s been nearly a half-century since Stallworth played for the Jayhawks. He has slid down the scoring list to No. 22. Yet he’s still remembered for a special night in his senior season.
In his final game at historic Allen Fieldhouse, Stallworth scored a school-record 50 points in a 90-83 win over arch-rival Missouri.
“Everything just went right that day. It seemed like the basket was a lot bigger than usual,” Stallworth recalled in 1990. “Some of the shots that went in, I don’t think I could make them again.”
After making the Final Four in 1971, Kansas (11-15) stumbled in 1972. Several starters from ’71 had graduated. Several freshmen from ’71 that were expected to play in ’72 left the program. The 6-foot-5 Stallworth was the team’s tallest starter.
Most of the scoring burden fell to Stallworth. He led the nation with a 25.3 scoring average to go with 7.7 rebounds.
Stallworth put up those numbers 14 years before college basketball adopted the 3-point line. Since he was more of a shooting guard than inside player, what would his number been that night against Missouri with the 3-point line?
“Most of my shots were from 15 to 20 feet,” Stallworth said. “If you looked back at the shot charts that night, I guess with the 3-point line I would have scored 60 or 65.”
It was even more of a special night for Stallworth because his mother, Eva Stallworth, was in attendance. It was the first time she saw her son play in college.
“She picked a good time to come,” Stallworth said.
Stallworth’s father, Frank, and his mother were both educators. Their son made them especially proud in 1971 when he was named Kansas’ first basketball Academic All-American.
The story of Stallworth’s NBA career is one with a lot more losses than wins. The best record was 38-44 in 1975-76 with the New Orleans Jazz. He played in 313 games and averaged 7.7 points. His career high game was 32 in his rookie season with Seattle.
He was just 27 in 1977 when a back injury forced an end to his career.
Following his basketball career, Stallworth was in the restaurant business in Hawaii for many years. He now lives in Lawrence, Kansas, where has been involved in radio and TV work. He’s also been involved in fundraising for his alma mater.
In 2012, Stallworth was inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame.
