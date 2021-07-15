The Hartselle Tigers have found their new softball coach.
On Tuesday, the school announced the hiring of Christopher Reeves.
“Hartselle is a destination job for me. It’s one of the best schools in the state in both academics and athletics, so it was an honor that I was even considered for the job,” Reeves said. “I am excited to lead such a tradition-rich program and build that tradition to new levels for a long time.”
Reeves comes to Hartselle from Daphne High School, where he spent the previous two seasons. He coached at Brookwood High School in Tuscaloosa from 2017-2019.
“We feel like coach Reeves was the best fit for the Hartselle softball program,” Hartselle principal Brad Cooper said. “He comes to Hartselle with a lot of experience. He is very energetic and will be a tireless worker in continuing to build on the tradition that is in place here in Hartselle.”
Reeves led Daphne to a runner-up finish in area play this past season and a spot in the South Regional. The Trojans defeated Hartselle 3-2 in pool play of the Gulf Shores tournament this season.
While at Brookwood, he led the Panthers to a third-place finish in the 2019 6A state playoffs and opened the state championships with a 2-0 win over Hartselle. The Panthers advanced to the North-Central Regional both years under Reeves.
Reeves started his coaching career at Colbert County before moving on to Northridge and Hueytown before earning his first head coaching position at Brookwood.
He graduated from Athens State University and received his Masters from the University of West Alabama.
