Lay of the land
The Hartselle Tigers are in Class 6A, Region 8 with longtime rivals Decatur, Cullman and Athens. Filling out the rest of the region are Buckhorn, Hazel Green and Columbia. Athens is the defending region champion. Following Athens in last year's standings were Cullman, Hartselle and Muscle Shoals.
---
Head coach
Bryan Moore starts his second season at Hartselle. This is his seventh season as a head coach. His overall record is 56-16 with six playoff appearances at Eufaula (three), Jasper (two) and Hartselle.
---
Last season
Hartselle (7-4, 5-2) finished third in the region and lost 31-7 at Briarwood in the first round of the playoffs. After opening with a 1-2 record, Hartselle won six of its last eight. The Tigers averaged 31.7 points a game while allowing an average of 15.5 points.
---
Last three seasons
Hartselle has gone 22-12 under three different head coaches: Bob Godsey (11-1), Bo Culver (4-7) and Moore (7-4).
---
Words to grow on
“We always have high expectations, but considering everything we went through last season I think we did better than most people expected,” Moore said. “Because of the numbers we were forced to play a lot of young players. We ended the season with five freshmen in the starting lineup. That’s tough to do in Class 6A and be successful.”
Hartselle’s roster last season had just 22 seniors and juniors. It’s still dominated by youth. At the end of summer workouts in July, the roster had 15 seniors, 21 juniors, 20 sophomores and 37 freshmen. The big difference this season will be the experience the young players gained last season.
“There’s no doubt that we can put a better product on the field than we had last season,” Moore said.
---
Quarterback
JT Blackwood takes over the starting job after throwing for over 1,000 yards last season as the No. 2 quarterback.
“JT has a big-time arm and we expect him to have a great season,” Moore said.
Junior Jack Smith is expected to see playing time as the No. 2. Sophomore Landon Blackwood, JT’s brother, is the No. 3. Sophomore Peyton Steele, who will start in the defensive backfield, is also in the quarterback picture.
“We have a great group of quarterbacks,” Moore said.
---
Offense
The Tigers have two of the most explosive weapons in the area with junior receiver Izayah Fletcher and sophomore running back Ri Fletcher. The sons of assistant coach Zach Fletcher seem to have inherited their big-play ability from their dad, who played at Alabama.
Izayah led Hartselle with 865 yards and seven touchdowns on 51 catches. Ri had 122 yards and two touchdowns, including one for 62 yards, on just nine carries in a huge 35-9 region win over Muscle Shoals. He started at running back as a freshman in Hartselle’s last five games.
Other playmakers on offense are senior running back Kaleb Moore, junior receiver Eli Tidwell, senior receiver RJ Gray and senior running back Armadheo Dunigan.
There’s experience up front starting with senior Braxton Quattlebaum and junior Andrew Crittenden. Junior Tyde Witt is expected to be the starting center. Sophomore Colton Stinson (6-foot-4, 313 pounds) already has college coaches watching him.
---
Defense
The Tigers will again line up in the 3-3 stack formation, but there is a big change with coordinator Bert Newton leaving for Vestavia Hills. Taking over as co-defensive coordinators are Buddy Pell and Matthew Cole.
The formation depends on talented linebackers and Hartselle has three in senior Isaac Osteen, senior Kaleb Moore and junior Treyce Oden. Osteen recorded 146 tackles last season.
Graduation cost Hartselle heavily in the defensive front. Junior Dalton Green and senior Dominic Simmons have experience.
The secondary is solid with sophomore Jakaleb Goodwin. As a freshman starter he had 88 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups. Junior Coleman Mizell also returns.
Three new faces on the defense are Brodie Morrow at defensive end and Payton Roberts and Donald Bishop in the defensive backfield. Morrow is one of the top hitters on the baseball team. Roberts comes over from the school’s wrestling team. Bishop is a move in from Eufaula.
---
Special teams
Junior kicker Crawford Lang is indeed special. Last season, the Class 6A All-State honorable mention had 32 touchbacks on kickoffs and made 8 of 11 field-goal attempts with a long of 51 yards.
---
Must-see games
Hartselle opens with three road games at Austin, Mae Jemison and Cullman. Austin has won five of the last six meetings. An experienced Austin team won 31-7 last year. This year, Hartselle has the most experienced team in the rivalry's 55th game.
---
Final word
“I’m excited to see how much we improve after having a normal year with spring practice and summer workouts,” Moore said. “Last year, we didn’t get off to a great start, but I think it will be different this season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.