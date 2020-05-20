Decatur tennis player Hudson Hatfield was named an All-Star by the Alabama High School Athletic Association on Tuesday.
Usually the honor carries with it the opportunity to participate in the AHSAA’s All-Star Week in Montgomery in July. All those events were cancelled on Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are proud to announce these teams even though we are disappointed the All-Star competition has been cancelled,” said Jamie Lee, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association. “However, these players have earned this recognition and will be receiving certificates from the AHSADCA for their selection to these prestigious squads.”
The teams comprised of 2021 rising seniors were chosen by a special coaches committee from nominations received from AHSAA member school tennis coaches.
— David Elwell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.