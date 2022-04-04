HATTON — The Hatton softball coach Denton Bowling admitted to some relief after Monday’s game.
After all, Lawrence County had made it interesting with a late rally.
“That was close,” Bowling said of the 4-3 win. “When you don’t make routine plays, you can really put yourself in a bind.”
The Hornets, the second-ranked team in Class 2A, breezed through the first five innings and built a four-run lead. But the Red Devils took advantage of a Hatton pitching change that saw Ashlyn Potter relive Bradyn Mitchell, as well as some errors, to get back in the game in the sixth.
Bentlee Cross drove in two runs on a double and reached third base after an error by the Hornets’ left fielder. Lily Reed then singled Cross home to cut Hatton’s lead to one.
Potter gave up three runs and three hits in her 1 1/3 innings, but one run was earned.
“I thought Potter pitched outs, but we misplayed a fly ball,” Bowling said. “Give credit to them for finding a way to score runs and get a rally going.”
The Hornets (19-9) scored their runs in the first three innings with Potter providing three RBIs.
Potter hit a two-run double in the first and brought home another run with a sacrifice bunt in the third. A Chloe Gargis groundout scored Hatton’s final run.
Lawrence County, meanwhile, managed four singles over the first five innings.
“We waited a little late to start the rally,” Red Devils coach Cortney Lovelady said.
Hatton turned to Mitchell again in the seventh to close out the game. She retired the side in order. Mitchell gave up four hits and struck out three in 5 2/3 innings, and earned the win.
“That’s just Bradyn being Bradyn,” Bowling said. “She’s starting to go deeper into games for us. We wanted to let her go five today and let Ashlyn finish it off. But in that moment, we felt like we had to go back to Bradyn.”
Lovelady pointed had it not been for some untimely base running errors, Lawrence County might have pulled out the win.
The Red Devils left five runners on base and had another picked off.
“We still have to work on base running,” Lovelady said. “… That’s something we have to get down. I don’t feel like we take the right opportunities at times that we should. We’re getting runners on base, but it’s just figuring out what to do when they're there.”
