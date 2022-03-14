MOULTON — Hatton softball coach Denton Bowling couldn’t complain.
The Hornets took advantage of their bases-loaded situation on Monday and thwarted Lawrence County’s.
In the end, it helped Hatton come out with a 9-3 win.
“I was glad to see us execute in the times that we needed to,” Bowling said. "We were able to take advantage of some of their miscues.”
The Hornets scored four of their five runs in the fifth inning with the bases loaded. The Red Devils, who had the bases loaded with no outs twice, managed just one run. That came in the third after an RBI single from McKenzie Hyche to make it 3-2.
It prompted Bowling to turn to Brianna Oliver. The freshman pitcher worked her way out of the jam with a fly out and double play.
“I was just thinking if I mess up (Bowling’s) probably going to yell at me,” Oliver said. “When I got out of the jam it felt really good to know I can do that. Last year, not even being able to throw a fastball, it’s good to know I can actually pitch this year.”
Oliver allowed one run and hive hits in four innings of relief of Bradyn Mitchell.
“That’s what we call 'Bri-mode.' Wind her up and turn her loose,” Bowling said. “The one thing I’ll say about her is she’s a competitor. She’s going to give you everything she has no matter what. … She’s still learning, but you’ll get full speed out of her, which is all we can really ask for.”
Hatton rewarded Oliver’s performance with six runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Lawrence County, meanwhile, committed six errors.
“I don’t think experience has anything to do with it,” said Red Devils coach Cortney Lovelady when asked about her roster’s youth. “Bases loaded, all you have to do is come up and do anything to get that run across the plate. Base running errors definitely killed us.”
Ashlyn Potter led Hatton with two hits and two RBIs, while Kailyn Quails had two hits and an RBI. Oliver finished with two hits, and Katie Dawson had a hit and two RBIs.
Hyche and Audrie Sandlin led Lawrence County with two hits.
“Right now, we’re beat and banged up, trying to piece this thing together,” Bowling said. “But what we’re about is stepping into any role we need you to step in. These girls are getting that done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.