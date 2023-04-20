PRICEVILLE — It was all smiles for Priceville baseball Thursday night.
The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are headed to the second round of the state playoffs for the first time since 2012.
Priceville swept North Jackson 6-2, 3-2 in its Class 4A playoff opener.
The Bulldogs advance to a second-round matchup with the winner of the series between Cordova at Deshler.
Priceville (26-4) was led by the starting pitching combination of JoJo Garrison and Thomas Kerby. Garrison struck out eight in six innings in Game 1. Kerby struck out 13 in 6 2/3 innings in the nightcap.
“Anytime you got those two on the mound, you have a chance to win,” Priceville coach Preston Potter said.
Jackson Prickett got the save in relief in both games. In Game 1 he threw a 1-2-3 seventh inning. In Game 2 he came in with two outs and the tying run on first.
It took Prickett just three pitches to get a foul pop up that catcher Wes Walker caught close to the backstop to end the game.
Walker had the big bat for Priceville. For the night he went 3-for-6 with a double, home run and four RBIs.
The home run came in the fifth inning of the second game with the score tied at 1-1.
“That was absolutely the biggest home run I’ve ever hit,” Walker said. “The best part was seeing my teammates waiting to celebrate with me at the plate.”
Priceville fell short of making the playoffs in 2022. Before Thursday, Priceville had failed to advance out of the first round six straight times. The Bulldogs have been to the second round twice and once to the third round. That was in 2005.
Thursday’s sweep gives Potter wins No. 99 and 100 in his seven seasons as Priceville head coach.
The sweep pushes Priceville’s winning streak to 14 in a row. The Bulldogs four losses came against 7A Bob Jones, 10-0, 7A Huntsville 2-0, 5A Holtville 5-4 and 5A Arab 10-2.
