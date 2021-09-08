TRINITY — Ellie Jones and Ansley Terry combined for 20 kills as West Morgan swept Decatur and Winston County in high school volleyball on Tuesday.
The Rebels defeated Decatur 25-13, 25-16 and Winston County 25-6, 25-6.
Jones finished with 11 kills, while Terry added nine kills. Abby Yerby had 30 assists.
West Morgan (14-4) will host Danville and Madison County on Thursday.
--
Hartselle sweeps Brewer
Alia Wright led Hartselle with 11 kills as the Tigers swept Brewer 25-15, 26-24, 25-15 on Tuesday.
Jadyn Chesser had nine kills and 14 digs for Hartselle (13-9), while Amber Holshouser added nine digs and 27 assists. KJ Jones finished with 16 digs and Ashley Holshouser had 10 digs and two assists.
--
Lawrence Co.
wins pair
The Red Devils picked up a 3-0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-16) area win over Russellville and a 2-0 (25-11, 25-15) win over Hamilton on Tuesday.
Anna Clare Hutto led Lawrence County (17-5) with 36 assists, 14 kills, 10 digs, five aces and five blocks.
Kylie Graham had 11 kills, while Ava Boyll added 10 kills. Skye Letson finished with eight kills and 10 blocks and Rylee Phillips had 11 digs.
--
Priceville splits tri-match
Katelyn Falciani had 22 kills and three aces as Priceville defeated Decatur Heritage 2-1 (25-16, 20-25, 15-9) and lost to Madison Academy 2-1 (25-16, 24-26, 15-11) on Tuesday.
Emma Rehmer had 20 assists, seven digs and an ace for the Bulldogs and Lacey Clark had 31 digs and three aces.
