TRINITY — Abby Yerby had 58 assists and five aces as West Morgan picked up a 3-2 area win over Brooks and a 2-1 win over Priceville in high school volleyball on Thursday.
The Rebels (19-5) topped Brooks 27-25, 19-25, 23-25, 25-12, 15-10 and Priceville 20-25, 25-21, 15-10.
Ansley Terry had 18 kills and six aces for West Morgan, while Ellie Jones added 12 kills and 16 digs.
West Morgan plays at East Limestone on Monday.
• Lawrence County splits tri-match: The Red Devils dropped an area match to Madison Academy 23-25, 21-25, 17-25 before rallying to end the night with a 25-14, 22-25, 15-13 win over Brewer.
Anna Clare Hutto had 11 assists, nine digs, four kills and four aces against Madison Academy. Rylee Phillips had seven kills and four digs and Ava Boyll had six kills and an ace.
Against Brewer, Boyll led Lawrence County (24-8) with six kills. Hutto finished with 12 assists, seven aces, five digs and three aces and Skye Letson had three kills.
