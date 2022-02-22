HANCEVILLE — R.A. Hubbard head coach Chris Lewis has talked after each game this year of his team buying into the process.
Monday afternoon showed exactly why.
The Chiefs, after trailing by four entering the fourth quarter, rallied for a 42-34 win over Pickens County in the Class 1A Northwest Regional semifinals.
R.A. Hubbard, which outscored the Tornadoes 15-3 in the final period, earned its first trip to the regional finals since 2018.
“The process is everything and with everything that has gone on this season it feels good to know that these guys have all bought into it,” Lewis said.
That buy-in helped the Hubbard players remain unfazed facing a fourth-quarter deficit.
“It’s just about staying in the moment,” said R.A. Hubbard senior Cookie Cobb, who scored seven of his game-high 15 points in the fourth.
“It’s not about the previous quarter, it’s not about thinking ahead, just controlling what you can control in the moment.”
Despite having a first-year head coach and a group of players that had never played at Wallace State, home of the Northwest Regional, the Chiefs raced to a 15-5 lead by the end of the first quarter.
“We had been talking all week to act like we had been here before,” Lewis said.
“I was here as an eighth-grader even though I didn't get to play,” Cobb said. “I just told the guys to play your game and you'll get used to it.”
Pickens County cut the lead to 17-12 at halftime and had a 31-27 advantage after the third quarter.
However, a crucial defensive adjustment was key to R.A. Hubbard’s dominant fourth quarter.
“We had been in a triangle look and the adjustment they made was to slide their big guy from high post down into front of the rim,” Lewis said. “After that we switched to a box, which allowed us to keep three (Javion Belle McCrary) from driving. That kept them to the 3-point line and it wasn’t enough for them.”
Kyle Hampton added 11 points for R.A. Hubbard. Trey Kellogg finished with six blocks. KeMaurion Plott led Pickens County with 14 points.
The Chiefs set up a rematch with Covenant Christian for the regional title at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The teams have met three times this season, with the Eagles coming out on top each time.
“It’s going to be a challenge, but we look forward to it,” Lewis said. “I think this is our turn. We just gotta go out there and fight for it.”
• Marion County girls 72, R.A. Hubbard 30: The sixth-ranked Chiefs (16-8) fell to the third-ranked Red Raiders (22-7).
“That’s a good ballclub. No doubt about it,” R.A. Hubbard coach Gary Martin said.
The Red Raiders forced 19 first-half turnovers and led 26-6 by the end of the first quarter and 46-15 at halftime.
“We knew they were going to press,” Martin said. “We have a lot of young girls, and we tried to drill it as best as we could in practice, but it’s a lot different when you’re actually in a game.”
Eva Armstead led R.A. Hubbard with 12 points, while Katelyn Cooper added 11. Serenity Metcalf led Marion County with 22.
Despite R.A. Hubbard potentially closing, Martin said he was looking forward to next season, showcasing the mindset the Chiefs are tackling the issue with.
“It’s very hard for the kids. I can focus on just basketball as a coach, but it’s hard for the kids to block that out of their minds,” Martin said. “You have to get the kids in the mindset of taking things one day at a time, one step at a time.
"Whatever happens with the school is out of our hands, but no matter what I’m going to be there for them supporting them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.