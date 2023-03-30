The state softball and baseball rankings for area schools look a lot like they did last week.
There were 10 teams ranked last week and 10 are ranked this week. That’s five in softball and five in baseball.
The baseball rankings had some minor changes. Hartselle (18-7) dropped from No. 1 in 6A to No. 2 behind Oxford (18-5). Priceville (14-4) dropped from No. 3 in 4A to No. 4. Decatur Heritage (7-11) in 3A dropped from No. 6 to out of the Top 10. Lindsay Lane (14-7) dropped from No. 5 in 2A to No. 6.
Other baseball rankings have Elkmont (12-3) stepping into the 3A rankings at No. 10. West Limestone (15-6) holds on to No. 8 in 4A. Athens (12-9) was nominated in 6A.
The area softball teams ranked this week are Hartselle (19-7-1) at No. 2 in 6A, Athens (21-7) at No. 3 in 6A, Lawrence County (18-9) at No. 10 in 5A, Hatton (9-12) at No. 2 in 2A and Athens Bible (5-7) at No. 9 in 1A.
Other area softball teams nominated, but not in the Top 10 include 5A Ardmore (15-8), 5A Brewer (17-7-1), 4A Priceville (25-5), 4A West Limestone (16-3-1) and 4A West Morgan (13-8)
--
SOFTBALL
CLASS 7A
1. Thompson (20-4)
2. Fairhope (23-3)
3. Hewitt-Trussville (17-4)
4. Vestavia Hills (25-4)
5. Spain Park (20-5)
6. Hoover (20-5-1)
7. Central-Phenix City (15-4-1)
8. Tuscaloosa County (19-8)
9. Enterprise (16-6)
10. Auburn (17-3-1)
Others nominated: Alma Bryant (14-9-1), Baker (13-12), Bob Jones (7-5), Daphne (20-6), Mary Montgomery (20-15), Prattville (14-15), Sparkman (16-8).
CLASS 6A
1. Wetumpka (33-1)
2. Hartselle (19-7-1)
3. Athens (21-7)
4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (18-7-3)
5. Oxford (11-2)
6. Helena (15-8)
7. Hazel Green (14-8-1)
8. Buckhorn (18-6)
9. Saraland (22-8)
10. Pell City (14-8)
Others nominated: Baldwin County (14-7), Brookwood (14-13), Gardendale (17-8), Mortimer Jordan (9-10-1), Muscle Shoals (13-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Springville (15-2)
2. Brewbaker Tech (27-3)
3. Moody (15-9)
4. Elmore County (16-10-1)
5. Jasper (6-4-1)
6. Scottsboro (16-5)
7. Tallassee (11-10)
8. Rehobeth (14-8)
9. Alexandria (16-11)
10. Lawrence County (18-9)
Others nominated: Ardmore (15-8), Boaz (22-3), Brewer (17-7-1), Douglas (14-2-1), Faith Academy (11-6), Gulf Shores (11-8), West Point (9-3).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (26-6)
2. Orange Beach (22-5-1)
3. Brooks (15-7)
4. Geneva (13-2)
5. Houston Academy (24-4-1)
6. Madison County (18-4)
7. Corner (16-2)
8. Northside (15-8-1)
9. Mobile Christian (22-4)
10. Satsuma (25-7)
Others nominated: American Christian (17-4-1), Cherokee County (8-4), Etowah (13-5), Hamilton (17-8), Handley (14-10), New Hope (12-10-1), North Jackson (6-7), Priceville (25-5), Rogers (16-13), T.R. Miller (21-3), West Limestone (16-3-1), West Morgan (13-8).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (17-0)
2. Beulah (13-5)
3. Madison Academy (11-2)
4. Opp (19-8)
5. Piedmont (14-7)
6. Mars Hill Bible (8-6)
7. Winfield (12-5)
8. Lauderdale County (13-8)
9. Glencoe (13-11)
10. Randolph County (6-6)
Others nominated: Ashford (14-6), Carbon Hill (12-6), Sylvania (16-11-2).
CLASS 2A
1. Wicksburg (25-4)
2. Hatton (9-12)
3. Sand Rock (20-6)
4. Pleasant Valley (6-6)
5. West End (13-5)
6. Lamar County (16-9)
7. Pisgah (5-11)
8. Ider (12-9)
9. Sumiton Christian (9-10)
10. Vincent (15-5)
Others nominated: Fyffe (6-11), Tuscaloosa Academy (8-3), Woodland (12-7).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (10-1)
2. Leroy (19-9)
3. Brantley (10-5)
4. Cedar Bluff (9-12)
5. Millry (15-7)
6. Kinston (8-4)
7. Waterloo (11-5-1)
8. Maplesville (18-6-1)
9. Athens Bible (5-7)
10. Spring Garden (6-6)
Others nominated: Appalachian (7-5), Belgreen (16-7-1), Hackleburg (13-8), Ragland (6-7), South Lamar (5-5).
BASEBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Tuscaloosa County (24-3)
2. Thompson (24-4)
3. Bob Jones (23-5)
4. Central-Phenix City (17-5)
5. Spain Park (17-4)
6. Vestavia Hills (19-4)
7. Hoover (14-9)
8. Hewitt-Trussville (16-7)
9. Auburn (11-7)
10. James Clemens (18-7)
Others nominated: Baker (12-9), Chelsea (11-11), Daphne (10-11), Enterprise (13-7), Fairhope (14-8), Grissom (15-6), Huntsville (14-5), Oak Mountain (10-10), Prattville (12-8), Sparkman (16-8).
CLASS 6A
1. Oxford (18-5)
2. Hartselle (18-7)
3. Saraland (14-6)
4. Briarwood Christian (13-4)
5. Stanhope Elmore (14-4)
6. Pike Road (17-3)
7. Hueytown (16-7)
8. Mountain Brook (12-7)
9. Cullman (11-9)
10. Northridge (10-6)
Others nominated: Athens (12-9), Baldwin County (14-7), Chilton County (12-6), Gardendale (10-8), Hazel Green (12-11), Homewood (15-5), Robertsdale (16-7), Spanish Fort (12-11).
CLASS 5A
1. Headland (14-2)
2. Mobile Christian (13-6)
3. Alexandria (16-4)
4. Sardis (14-3)
5. Shelby County (11-6)
6. John Carroll (13-6)
7. Arab (21-5)
8. St. Paul’s (15-5)
9. Russellville (10-11)
10. Gulf Shores (14-9)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (11-10), Demopolis (9-7), Fairview (9-9), Holtville (10-7), Leeds (14-11), Jasper (10-11), Madison Academy (13-10), West Point (11-11).
CLASS 4A
1. Bayside Academy (12-6)
2. UMS-Wright (13-7)
3. Andalusia (14-5)
4. Priceville (14-4)
5. Geneva (13-2)
6. Cleburne County (13-2)
7. Deshler (16-6)
8. West Limestone (15-6)
9. Bibb County (15-6)
10. Munford (13-4)
Others nominated: Brooks (8-4), Central-Florence (13-7), Cherokee County (7-8), Corner (12-11), Dora (13-6), North Jackson (15-8), Oak Grove (7-6), St. John Paul II (13-6), T.R. Miller (13-5), Westminster Christian (10-5).
CLASS 3A
1. Gordo (14-3)
2. Phil Campbell (14-5)
3. Piedmont (13-4)
4. Westbrook Christian (11-3)
5. Houston Academy (15-4)
6. Fayette County (16-7)
7. Excel (9-3)
8. Westbrook Christian (11-3)
9. Prattville Christian (11-4)
10. Elkmont (12-3)
Others nominated: Decatur Heritage (7-11), Hokes Bluff (13-8), Plainview (11-6), Opp (10-8), Providence Christian (10-8), St. James (9-7), Straughn (7-6), Thomasville (12-5), Vinemont (10-11).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (14-5)
2. Bayshore Christian (13-4)
3. Mars Hill (16-4)
4. Donoho (10-1)
5. Tuscaloosa Academy (11-2-1)
6. Lindsay Lane (14-7)
7. North Sand Mountain (13-3)
8. Vincent (14-3)
9. Pike Liberal Arts (13-8)
10. Lexington (13-1)
Others nominated: Ariton (14-7-1), Collinsville (12-6), Cottonwood (10-5), Fyffe (10-8).
CLASS 1A
1. Appalachian (11-3)
2. Billingsley (9-1)
3. Lynn (13-3)
4. Ragland (13-3)
5. Millry (16-5)
6. Sumiton Christian (12-4)
7. Coosa Christian (14-7)
8. Hackleburg (13-5)
9. Florala (7-1)
10. Sweet Water (7-7)
Others nominated: Covenant Christian (7-4), Gaylesville (11-6), Spring Garden (8-5), Red Level (7-4).
