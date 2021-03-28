Twelve local basketball stars found their way onto the Alabama Sports Writers Association's All-State basketball team.
Seven players were chosen to be on the first team. Hartselle’s duo of Brody Peebles and Masyn Marchbanks led the Tigers in 6A. Peebles finished a tremendous senior season averaging 33.2 points per game. Peebles surpassed 3,000 career points while shooting 57% from the field, 39% from 3-point range and 87% from the free throw line. Peebles is signed with Liberty.
Marchbanks, a Samford commit, finished the year with 18.8 points per game and 111 steals.
In Class 5A both Sadie Thompson of Lawrence County and East Limestone’s Jirah Rogers were selected to the first team. Thompson averaged 21 points per game, while Rogers averaged 18 points and five rebound per game. Both will play at the University of Alabama in Huntsville this fall, Rogers for basketball and Thompson for softball.
In Class 4A, Priceville’s Jenna Walker was the lone first team selection. Walker, a 2021 McDonald’s All-American, finished her career with the Bulldogs averaging 13.5 points per game, six assists per game and 95 steals.
Hatton’s Kamie Kirk was chosen for first team in 2A, while Brayden Kyle of Decatur Heritage was selected for 1A. Kirk averaged 13 points and 9 rebounds per game en route to helping the Hornets to the Class 2A title game. Kyle averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds per game for the Eagles, a final four team.
Hatton’s Ridge Harrison (18 ppg, 8 rpg) and West Limestone’s River Helms (20 ppg, 10 rpg) were named to the second team.
Josie Harville (Hatton), Clay Smith (Decatur Heritage) and Carson Muse (West Morgan) were selected for third team in Class 2A, 1A and 3A, respectively.
Hartselle’s Lillyanna Cartee, Athens’ Tyre Patterson and Danville’s KJ Melson were honorable mention All-State selections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.