When you have witnessed a lot of high school football playoff games, you are fortunate to have a lot of great memories.
One of my favorites was after the 2013 Class 2A state championship game in Tuscaloosa. Tanner defeated Washington County 21-13 on a cold, damp day at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
After the game ended and the media responsibilities were over, Tanner coach Laron White was ready to go to the other end of Bryant-Denny to his team’s locker room and also visit with his family.
I still had some questions for the coach and asked if we could talk while I walked in that direction with him. He agreed.
Little did I know that White’s path would be the shortest line and that meant dodging two teams warming up on the field for the next game. By the time we hit the 50 it started to rain. We ended up finishing our journey with a pretty brisk jog.
I remember wondering that day when that opportunity would happen again? When would the next team in The Daily’s coverage play for a state championship? Would it be Tanner the next year? Would it be another school?
The answer is nobody. Not a single team from our area has played for a football state championship since 2013. Maybe this will be the year. There are 12 area teams in the playoffs this year. Maybe one of those teams will break the drought.
Here are seven questions for this week’s games in the state playoffs:
1. Will the third time in the Class 7A playoffs be a charm for Austin? The Black Bears are playing a home against Oak Mountain. The sting from the 31-22 loss last week to Mountain Brook should be some incentive.
2. Can the Hartselle Tigers be road warriors in the Class 6A playoffs? Hartselle and Briarwood are 2-2 all-time, but Hartselle has never won at Lions Pride Stadium.
3. Will the Athens Golden Eagles defend home against Homewood? The visiting Patriots with 110 points in eight games don’t seem to have the offense to hang with the Golden Eagles.
4. Can East Limestone and Lawrence County slow Parker and Ramsay? Last Thursday, Ramsay, No. 1 in Class 5A, beat Parker 33-32. Ramsay hosts Lawrence County and Parker visits East Limestone this Friday.
5. Does this year’s production of Hamilton football end its run in the 4A playoffs? West Limestone fans would give a big thumbs up to that idea.
6. Is this the year East Lawrence gets its first playoff victory? The Eagles are 0-9 in playoff games. Saks will be a tough test for a first-round game in Class 3A.
7. Can Falkville find its mojo? The Blue Devils won their first eight games and then dropped their last two. That’s not a good way to enter the Class 2A playoffs.
