Player of the Year
Leslie Hames, Priceville, So.: The sophomore star averaged 18 points a game while making 120 3-point field goals this season. She also had 88 steals.
Coach of the Year
Terrie Nelson, Priceville: The Bulldogs (22-10) had a season to remember with their first regional championship and first trip to the state tournament. They advanced to the Class 4A state championship game before falling to powerhouse Prattville Christian in the finals.
First team
Leah Childress, Clements, So.: Childress averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds. She helped lead the Colts to the 3A state finals. She also finished with 81 steals.
Kailyn Quails, Hatton, Sr.: The Calhoun signee wrapped up her stellar career with 19.6 points and 6.6 rebounds a game, as well as 85 steals and 20 blocks.
Genie Mcghee, Decatur Heritage, So.: The star sophomore finished the year averaging nearly a double-double with 13.4 points and 9.6 rebounds.
Lindsay Murr, Lindsay Lane, Sr.: Murr finished the season averaging 22.3 points and 4.2 rebounds with 50 steals and 15 blocks.
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville, Jr.: The star junior averaged 18.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Blue Devils this season.
Second team
Aubrey Oliver, Tanner, So.: Oliver had a strong season for the Rattlers, averaging 16.2 points and 4.4 rebounds with 50 steals.
Lauren Hames, Priceville, Sr.: The older of the Hames sisters played a big role in Priceville's stellar season. She averaged 12.5 points and 4 rebounds to go with 45 steals and 10 blocks.
Katelyn Cooper, Decatur Heritage, Jr.: Cooper averaged 12.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Eagles.
Taylor Farrar, Clements, Jr.: Farrar was a top player for the Colts as she averaged 13.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. She also finished with 108 steals.
Jenny Trent, Clements, Sr.: Trent helped Clements reach the 3A state finals with 10 points and 4.7 rebounds along with 81 steals.
Honorable mention
Decatur Heritage - Alex Jackson, Sr.
Hatton - Brianna Oliver, So., Dagen Brown, Sr.
Elkmont - Ella Beddingfield, Sr., Tylee Thomas, Sr., Thea Hamlin, Jr.
Priceville - Zoey Benson, Sr., Gracin Prater, Jr., Abby Langlois, Fr.
West Morgan - Ansley Terry, Sr.
Danville - Elisabeth Hand, Sr., Alyssa Brooks, Sr., Adily Alberti, Fr.
West Limestone - Carlie Belle Winter, Sr., Kamey Kennemer, Sr., Raelee Campbell, Fr.
Falkville - Ella Wallace, Sr., Abbey Grace Tomlin, Jr., Liza Wallace, Sr.
East Lawrence - Jordyn Beck, Jr., Hannah Hill, Jr.
Players of the Year
2023: Leslie Hames, Priceville
2022: Shauna Fletcher, Tanner
2021: Jenna Walker, Priceville
2020: Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage
2019: Kathleen Wheeler, Priceville
2018: Kathleen Wheeler, Priceville
2017: Kirstin Brown, Tanner
2016: Kirstin Brown, Tanner
2015: Kelsey Houston, Tanner
2014: Autumn Eddy, Falkville
2013: DaNeisha Malone, Clements
2012: Hayden Hamby, West Morgan
2011: Hayden Hamby, West Morgan
2010: Hayden Hamby, West Morgan
2009: Amber Jones, Hazlewood
2008: Kylie Black, Speake
2007: Hollye Keenum, Tanner
2006: Chasity Campbell, W. Limestone
2005: Amber Rutherford, Hatton
2004: Starr Orr, Speake
2003: Starr Orr, Speake
2002: Starr Orr, Speake
2001: Jamie Blackwood, Speake
2000: Candace Byrd, Tanner
1999: Candace Byrd, Tanner
1998: Kim Cooper, Hazlewood
1997: Megean Hancock, Hatton
1996: Rosslon Horton, Speake
1995: Rosslon Horton, Speake
1994: Leslie Ramsey, Ardmore
1993: Lori Breedlove, Danville
1992: Laneta Madden, Courtland
1991: Laneta Madden, Courtland
1990: Christy Ferguson, Falkville
1989: Rhnea Ellenburg, Danville
1988: Shelly Halbrooks, West Morgan
1987: Christy Chaney, Falkville
1986: Tanya Armstrong, Hartselle
1985: Vickie Orr, Hartselle
1984: Vickie Orr, Hartselle
1983: Shae Moore, Tanner
1982: Jenny Bendall, Decatur
1981: Diana Kennedy, Ardmore
1980: Tina Chairs, Austin
1979: Tina Chairs, Austin
Coaches of the year
2023: Terrie Nelson, Priceville
2022: Chasta Chamness, Hatton
2021: Sam Wallace, Elkmont
2020: Chasta Chamness, Hatton
2019: Jonathon Lacy, Falkville
2018: Phillip Banks, West Morgan
2017: Candace Byrd, R.A. Hubbard
2016: Larry Greene, Tanner
2015: Paula Armstrong, Decatur Heritage
2014: Jeff Andrews, Falkville
2013: Larry Greene, Tanner
2012: Keith Harris, West Morgan
2011: Paul Wilson, Danville
2010: Sonya Marks, Clements
2009: Sonya Marks, Clements
2008: Paul Wilson, Danville
2007: Larry Greene, Tanner
2006: Darin Liles, Hazlewood
2005: Darin Liles, Hazlewood
2004: Cophia Rutherford, Hatton
2003: Sonya Marks, West Limestone
2002: Cophia Rutherford, Hatton
2001: Darin Liles, Hazlewood
2000: Larry Greene, Tanner
1999: Larry Tribble, West Limestone
1998: Darin Liles, Hazlewood
1997: Darin Liles, Hazlewood
1996: Cophia Rutherford, Hatton
1995: Cophia Rutherford, Hatton
1994: Harold Pirtle, Speake
1993: Karen Melson, Danville
1992: Karen Melson, Danville
1991: Karen Melson, Danville
1990: Karen Melson, Danville
1989: Karen Melson, Danville
1988: Royal Carpenter, Hatton
1987: Debbie Blakely, Tanner
1986: Debbie Blakely, Tanner
1985: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle
1984: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle
1983: Debbie McElyea, Tanner
1982: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle
1981: Rheta Hagood, Hazlewood
1980: Mike Smith, Decatur
1979: Phil Hastings, Austin
Note: During 1979-80 and 1982-86, The Decatur Daily chose one girls all-area team without splitting into large and small schools.
