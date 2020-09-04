MUSCLE SHOALS — Grayson Vermeire and Joshua Turner each scored fourth-quarter touchdowns to give Decatur’s offense a needed spark, but it came too late Friday as the Red Raiders fell 24-12 at Muscle Shoals.
Decatur (0-3, 0-1 Class 6A, Region 8) executed a perfect onside kick after Turner’s touchdown, but the drive ended with a Devin Townsend interception, and Muscle Shoals (1-1, 1-0) ran out the clock.
Muscle Shoals led 17-0 at halftime and took a 24-0 lead early in the third quarter before Decatur rallied.
Muscle Shoals junior Luke Peoples rushed for a touchdown and passed to Conner Simmons for another. A.J. Cherry had a rushing touchdown, and Trey Stoddard had a 35-yard field goal.
It was Decatur’s fourth consecutive loss in the series, and all have been by double digits.
Conversion attempts on both Decatur touchdowns failed.
Peoples is in his first year as the Muscle Shoals starter and is replacing Logan Smothers, an Athens transfer who is now at Nebraska. Peoples guided the Trojans on a game-winning drive last season in the playoffs at Gardendale and also played in the quarterfinals against Pinson Valley.
Muscle Shoals coach Scott Basden said it helped Peoples’ confidence.
“It had to,” Basden said. “He’s a coach’s kid. He understands the game. He can make checks out there. Very confident with him running our offense.”
