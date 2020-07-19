Faith was a big part of the relationship between Earl Morris and Jimmy Moebes.
Morris was the basketball coach at Austinville in 1958 who had the faith to play the inexperienced Moebes. Austinville went on to win the state championship that season, and Moebes was the state tournament MVP.
“He hit a growth spurt in the summer before that season,” Morris said. “He had always been a good shooter, and I thought if he got the chance to play he could be really good.”
What worked in 1958 worked again in 1959. Austinville won its third straight state championship. Moebes was again the state tournament MVP.
Flash forward 46 years to 2005, and it was Dr. James D. Moebes, minister at the First Baptist Church in Mountain Brook, who stepped up for his former coach during a time that could have tested anyone’s faith. Morris’ son Joe died after a brief illness.
“We were at Brookwod Hospital for four days, and Jimmy never left us except to go home and shower,” Morris said. “He helped Olga and I get through those horrible days. Plus he helped us prepare for the days after that.”
Moebes died Tuesday at age 78 after a lengthy illness. A private service for his family was held Friday.
While Moebes’ church mourns the loss of a man who led his congregation for nearly four decades, his family, friends and fans in Decatur mourn the loss of a basketball player who had a part in the history of the legendary Austinville Hornets.
“My mother was good friends with his family, so I knew him growing up,” Austinville teammate Wayne Bowling said. “He spent a lot of time working on his game like everybody did in those days. We had a saying to never shoot if you don’t have it. Seemed like Jimmy always had it.”
Moebes’ specialty was the set shot. There was no jump to it. It was get the ball, set up and shoot.
Austinville won its first state championship in 1953 with Joe Jones as coach. Morris took over the program in 1956, and the Hornets won three straight state championships. This was back in the day when there were only two classifications.
The final championship in 1959 was probably the most dramatic. Before the school year started, it had been announced that the high school students from Austinville would be going to Decatur in the fall of 1959. So on top of the pressure of going for a three-peat, there was the fact it was the school’s last season ever.
“There wasn’t a player on that team that didn’t think we were going to win that third championship,” Bowling said.
The Hornets were stacked with talent. Jimmy Wallace and Hamil Martin were the guards. Moebes, Bowling and George White were forwards. Billy Ray Howell was the center.
Stories in The Daily described how the Hornets thrived on team play. There was no ego involved in who did the scoring. It could be any player on any given night.
Austinville took a 28-2 record to the state tournament at Foster Auditorium on the University of Alabama campus. The Hornets whipped Straughn, Notasulga and Uriah to advance to the championship game vs. Corner. A big third quarter broke up a close game that Austinville won 62-51.
Moebes would recall the final seconds of the game in 1995 when he was inducted into the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame.
“I lost track of time and I was just out there playing as hard as I could,” Moebes said. “The next thing I know, Jimmy Wallace is jumping on my back. I wondered why until I looked at the scoreboard. There were only 20 seconds left and we were up by 12.”
According to Bowling, the hugs after the game were as much for relief as celebration.
“We had a lot of people counting on us, and we didn’t want to let them down,” Bowling said.
Austinville’s record during the three-year run was 96-5.
Moebes picked up his second straight MVP award after scoring 80 points in the four games. His 31 vs. Straughn was just five short of a then tournament record.
During the state tournament, Moebes told Morris that he had accepted an offer to play basketball at Vanderbilt. During the following summer he decided to instead play at Howard College (now Samford) and pursue a degree in ministerial studies.
After four seasons at Howard, Moebes ended his playing career as the school’s all-time scoring leader.
Through the years, Morris and Moebes remained close friends.
“I have so many great memories of Jimmy,” Morris said. “He was a special person.”
