Class 7A, Region 4: Austin (7-4 last season), Bob Jones (4-6), Florence (7-5), Grissom (3-7), Huntsville (6-4), James Clemens (9-3), Sparkman (8-3), Albertville (5-6) Combined records: 49-38
Class 6A, Region 8: Decatur (2-8), Hartselle (4-7), Athens (8-4), Columbia (0-10), Cullman (6-6), Muscle Shoals (12-1), Buckhorn (4-7), Hazel Green (1-9) Combined records: 37-52
Class 5A, Region 8: Brewer (3-7), Ardmore (2-8), East Limestone (4-6), Lawrence County (4-6), Lee (1-9), Mae Jemison (5-6), Russellville (8-3) Combined records: 27-45
Class 4A, Region 8: Priceville (8-4), West Morgan (3-7), West Limestone (6-4), Brooks (6-5), Central-Florence (3-8), Deshler (9-4), Rogers (3-8), Wilson (2-7) Combined records: 40-47
Class 3A, Region 8: Danville (5-6), Clements (6-5), East Lawrence (5-5), Elkmont (1-9), Colbert Heights (6-5), Lauderdale County (9-3), Phil Campbell (4-6) Combined records: 36-39
Class 2A, Region 7: Falkville (7-5), Tanner (1-9), Ider (2-8), North Sand Mountain (9-4), Pisgah (4-7), Section (3-7), Whitesburg Christian (first season) Combined records: 26-40
Class 2A, Region 8: Hatton (5-5), Colbert County (6-5), Sheffield (6-5), Tharptown (2-7), Red Bay (12-1), Mars Hill Bible (14-1), Lexington (1-9) Combined records: 46-33
Class 1A, Region 8: Decatur Heritage (12-1), R.A. Hubbard (5-5), Cherokee (0-10), Hackleburg (5-7), Phillips (2-8), Shoals Christian (1-9), Vina (3-8), Waterloo (8-3) Combined records: 36-51
