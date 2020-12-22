The 2020 Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football All-State teams, honorable mentions and coaches of the year:
CLASS 7A
QB: Conner Harrell, Thompson, Jr., 6-1, 200
RB: Armoni Goodwin, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr., 5-9, 190
RB: Joseph McKay, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-1, 210
RB: Damien Taylor, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr., 5-11, 195
WR: Ramone Bradley, Fairhope, Sr., 5-10, 170
WR: RJ Hamilton, Hoover, So., 5-10, 170
WR: J.B. Mitchell, Thompson, Sr., 6-2, 190
OL: Cort Bradley, Auburn, Sr., 6-4, 305
OL: Connor Howard, Thompson, Sr., 6-4, 280
OL: Rod Orr, Gadsden City, Sr., 6-7, 270
OL: Dawson Ray, Vestavia Hills, Sr., 6-5, 306
OL: Jackson West, Huntsville, Sr., 5-10, 240
PK: Luke Freer, Fairhope, Jr., 6-2, 205
DL: Jerry Bethea, Fairhope, Sr., 6-1, 280
DL: Justice Finkley, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., 6-2, 270
DL: Powell Gordon, Auburn, Jr., 6-3, 210
DL: Tomarrion Parker, Central-Phenix City, So., 6-4, 215
LB: Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson, Jr., 6-2, 240
LB: Ian Jackson, Prattville, Sr., 6-3, 220
LB: Terry Kirksey, Baker, Sr., 6-3, 225
LB: Tyler Vickery, Sparkman, Sr., 6-1, 195
DB: Keon Marion, Theodore, Sr., 6-2, 180
DB: Jamal Mayers, James Clemens, So., 5-10, 170
DB: Quay Nelms, Auburn, Sr., 6-1, 190
DB: Tony Mitchell, Thompson, So., 6-0, 190
P: Matthew Rhodes, Auburn, Sr., 6-4, 195
Trent Battle, Daphne, Sr., 6-1, 195
Josh McCray, Enterprise, Sr., 6-2, 220
Ryan Peppins, Thompson, Jr., 5-8, 165
Tre Shackelford, Austin, Sr., 6-1, 190
QB: Evan Smith, Oak Mountain, Jr., 5-11, 170
RB: Jevon Jackson, Austin, Sr., 5-10, 190
RB: CJ Miller, Gadsden City, Jr., 5-10, 257
RB: T.J. Richardson, Theodore, Sr., 5-10, 190
WR: Bryson Clague, Auburn, Sr., 6-3, 180
WR: Cooper Kelley, Spain Park, Sr., 6-0, 180
WR: Malik Thomas, Hoover, Sr., 6-3, 200
OL: Trinity Bell, Albertville, Sr., 6-8, 265
OL: Anthony Butler, Thompson, Sr., 6-2, 238
OL: Drew Lawson, Bob Jones, Sr., 6-3, 300
OL: Kole Payne, Theodore, Sr., 5-11, 240
OL: Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., 6-5, 250
PK: Drake Tabor, Spain Park, Sr., 5-10, 170
DL: James Quinnelly, Daphne, Jr., 6-3, 270
DL: Cam Reese, Auburn, Sr., 6-3, 290
DL: Kahlil Saunders, Grissom, Sr., 6-5, 290
DL: KaRon White, Sparkman, Sr., 6-2, 280
LB: Landen Berguson, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr., 5-11, 210
LB: Carson Casteel, Florence, Sr., 6-3, 210
LB: Sheldon Russ, Theodore, Sr., 6-0, 215
LB: Marcus Williams, Hoover, Sr., 6-0, 194
DB: LaDareyen Craig, Baker, Sr., 6-1, 180
DB: Keyshawn Feagins, Bob Jones, Sr., 6-0, 175
DB: Jahlil Hurley, Florence, So., 6-2, 150
DB: Trey Washington, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr., 6-0, 195
P: Forrest Taylor, Foley, Sr., 5-10, 160
Amaury Hutchinson, Auburn, Sr., 5-10, 170
Riley Leonard, Fairhope, Sr., 6-4, 205
Omari Kelly, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., 6-1, 175
Maddox Sunderman, Bob Jones, So., 6-4, 285
QB: Quincy Crittendon, Austin, Sr., 5-11, 185
QB: Bennett Meredith, Spain Park, Jr., 6-3, 190
RB: Sean Jackson, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr., 5-10, 222
RB: Judah Tait, Oak Mountain, Sr., 5-10, 205
WR: John Allen Stonger, Grissom, Sr., 6-2, 215
WR: Jaylen Ward, Spain Park, Jr., 6-1, 190
OL: Logan Lanicek, Fairhope, Jr., 6-4, 330
OL: Nick Paradise, Hoover, Sr., 5-11, 230
PK: Josh Owsley, Auburn, Jr., 5-11, 155
PK: Collin Rogers, Prattville, Jr., 6-4, 180
DL: Devery Smith, Daphne, Sr., 6-0, 270
DL: Kobe Stewart, Thompson, Sr., 6-3, 220
LB: Ronald Fletcher, Austin, Sr., 5-11, 205
LB: Jordan Jones, Smiths Station, Sr., 6-0, 210
DB: Jaden Baker, Austin, Sr., 5-10, 165
DB: Nate Carpenter, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 5-10, 185
ATH: Jaisean McMillian, Baker, Sr., 6-0, 205
CLASS 6A
QB: Trey Higgins, Oxford, Sr., 6-4, 205
RB: Reginald Davis, Lee-Montgomery, Sr., 6-1, 183
RB: Eric Watts, Opelika, Sr., 5-11, 178
RB: Jarris Williams, Blount, Sr., 5-11, 195
WR: DeAndre Coleman, Hueytown, Jr., 6-3, 195
WR: Roc Taylor, Oxford, Sr., 6-4, 210
WR: Rodarius Thomas, Eufaula, Sr., 6-3, 190
OL: Anquin Barnes, Lee-Montgomery, Sr., 6-6, 320
OL: Rayvon Crum, Pinson Valley, Sr., 6-4, 320
OL: Bradyn Joiner, Oxford, So., 6-3, 320
OL: JonDarius Morgan, Huffman, Sr., 6-4, 330
OL: Jack Myers, Spanish Fort, Sr., 6-3, 280
PK: Jaren Van Winkle, Clay-Chalkville, Sr., 6-3, 175
DL: Lee Hunter, Blount, Sr., 6-4, 315
DL: James Perkins, Pinson Valley, Sr., 6-1, 215
DL: Khurtiss Perry, Park Crossing, Jr., 6-3, 265
DL: William Whitlow Jr., Stanhope Elmore, Sr., 6-3, 255
LB: Jordan Dobbins, Oxford, Jr., 6-1, 206
LB: Elijah Johnston, Saraland, Sr., 6-3, 215
LB: Kenneth McShan, Gardendale, Sr., 6-1, 210
LB: Tyler Waugh, Briarwood, Sr., 6-0, 195
DB: Tre'Quon Fegans, Oxford, Jr., 6-2, 180
DB: Micah Gaffney, Spanish Fort, Sr., 6-1, 175
DB: Ga’Quincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley, Sr., 6-1, 185
DB: Jarell Stinson, Opelika, Jr., 5-11, 170
P: Alex McPherson, Fort Payne, Jr., 5-10, 145
Armani Diamond, Blount, Sr., 6-1, 170
Rod Elston, Oxford, Sr., 5-10, 175
Jaquel Fells, Pinson Valley, Sr., 5-8, 180
Terrente Hinton, Saraland, Sr., 6-3, 175
QB: Hess Horne, Eufaula, Sr., 6-0, 170
RB: Carnel Davis, Southside-Gadsden, Sr., 6-1, 195
RB: Braylon McReynolds, McGill-Toolen, Jr., 5-9, 170
RB: Luke Reebals, Briarwood, Jr., 5-10, 180
WR: Aulden Battles, Southside-Gadsden, Sr., 6-0, 170
WR: Marquarius White, Clay-Chalkville, Jr., 5-11, 170
WR: Jarel Williams, Saraland, Jr., 6-3, 185
OL: Colton Beesley, Saraland, Sr., 6-5, 295
OL: Almarion Crim, Minor, Sr., 6-3, 305
OL: Will Grant, Mountain Brook, Sr., 6-1, 245
OL: Seaburn Hines, Helena, Sr., 6-2, 305
OL: Brandon Kirksey, Oxford, Sr., 6-5, 330
PK: Michael Shine, McGill-Toolen, Jr., 6-1, 140
DL: Kason Boston, Jackson-Olin, Sr., 6-4, 245
DL: Trevon McAlpine, Saraland, Jr., 6-3, 280
DL: Trevon Moore, Opelika, Sr., 6-3, 230
DL: Kelvin Morris, Hartselle, Sr., 6-1, 240
LB: IceBerk Cave, Helena, Jr., 6-1, 200
LB: Eli Martin, Southside-Gadsden, Sr., 5-11, 205
LB: Chandler Pruitt, Chelsea, Sr., 6-2, 205
LB: Jack Tregoning, Athens, Jr., 6-0, 185
DB: DeMariay Bimbo, Huffman, Sr., 6-0, 175
DB: Avian Morgan, Minor, Sr., 6-0, 185
DB: Jaden Mosley, McGill-Toolen, Sr., 6-1, 165
DB: Zadan Thomas, Eufaula, Sr., 5-10, 186
P: Logan Weighall, Wetumpka, So., 6-0, 170
Brandon Bowman, Wetumpka, Sr., 5-10, 185
Ty Mims, Baldwin Co., Jr., 5-8, 170
Blake Pugh, Mountain Brook, Sr., 5-10, 165
Michael Rich Jr., Southside-Gadsden, Sr., 6-5, 205
QB: Ethan Crawford, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, So., 6-0, 185
QB: Karson Green, Saraland, Sr., 6-0, 195
RB: Makhi Hughes, Huffman, Jr., 5-10, 183
RB: Dylan Peterson, Pelham, Sr., 6-1, 212
WR: Jordan Mosley, McGill-Toolen, Sr., 6-2, 190
WR: Andre Siler, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr., 5-11, 160
OL: Ben Barker, Wetumpka, Sr., 6-0, 280
OL: Camden Etheredge, Oxford, Jr., 6-1, 205
PK: Crawford Lang, Hartselle, So., 5-10, 170
PK: Trey Stoddard, Muscle Shoals, So., 5-8, 185
DL: Christian Burkhalter, Spanish Fort, Sr., 6-5, 225
DL: Braxton Wetzler, Mountain Brook, Sr., 6-0, 275
LB: Charlie Goode, Homewood, Sr., 6-2, 215
LB: Anthony Martin, Opelika, Sr., 5-10, 165
DB: Carl Fauntroy, Spanish Fort, Jr., 6-1, 175
DB: Jaden Kay, Cullman, Sr., 6-1, 165
P: Drew Ball, Cullman, Jr., 5-10, 195
P: Brendon Byrd, Spanish Fort, So., 6-1, 185
ATH: Ethan Black, Eufaula, Sr., 5-11, 160
ATH: Mayson Slaughter, Jasper, Sr., 6-1, 210
