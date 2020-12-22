The 2020 Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football All-State teams, honorable mentions and coaches of the year:

CLASS 7A

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

QB: Conner Harrell, Thompson, Jr., 6-1, 200

RB: Armoni Goodwin, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr., 5-9, 190

RB: Joseph McKay, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-1, 210

RB: Damien Taylor, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr., 5-11, 195

WR: Ramone Bradley, Fairhope, Sr., 5-10, 170

WR: RJ Hamilton, Hoover, So., 5-10, 170

WR: J.B. Mitchell, Thompson, Sr., 6-2, 190

OL: Cort Bradley, Auburn, Sr., 6-4, 305

OL: Connor Howard, Thompson, Sr., 6-4, 280

OL: Rod Orr, Gadsden City, Sr., 6-7, 270

OL: Dawson Ray, Vestavia Hills, Sr., 6-5, 306

OL: Jackson West, Huntsville, Sr., 5-10, 240

PK: Luke Freer, Fairhope, Jr., 6-2, 205

Defense

DL: Jerry Bethea, Fairhope, Sr., 6-1, 280

DL: Justice Finkley, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., 6-2, 270

DL: Powell Gordon, Auburn, Jr., 6-3, 210

DL: Tomarrion Parker, Central-Phenix City, So., 6-4, 215

LB: Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson, Jr., 6-2, 240

LB: Ian Jackson, Prattville, Sr., 6-3, 220

LB: Terry Kirksey, Baker, Sr., 6-3, 225

LB: Tyler Vickery, Sparkman, Sr., 6-1, 195

DB: Keon Marion, Theodore, Sr., 6-2, 180

DB: Jamal Mayers, James Clemens, So., 5-10, 170

DB: Quay Nelms, Auburn, Sr., 6-1, 190

DB: Tony Mitchell, Thompson, So., 6-0, 190

P: Matthew Rhodes, Auburn, Sr., 6-4, 195

Athlete

Trent Battle, Daphne, Sr., 6-1, 195

Josh McCray, Enterprise, Sr., 6-2, 220

Ryan Peppins, Thompson, Jr., 5-8, 165

Tre Shackelford, Austin, Sr., 6-1, 190

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

QB: Evan Smith, Oak Mountain, Jr., 5-11, 170

RB: Jevon Jackson, Austin, Sr., 5-10, 190

RB: CJ Miller, Gadsden City, Jr., 5-10, 257

RB: T.J. Richardson, Theodore, Sr., 5-10, 190

WR: Bryson Clague, Auburn, Sr., 6-3, 180

WR: Cooper Kelley, Spain Park, Sr., 6-0, 180

WR: Malik Thomas, Hoover, Sr., 6-3, 200

OL: Trinity Bell, Albertville, Sr., 6-8, 265

OL: Anthony Butler, Thompson, Sr., 6-2, 238

OL: Drew Lawson, Bob Jones, Sr., 6-3, 300

OL: Kole Payne, Theodore, Sr., 5-11, 240

OL: Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., 6-5, 250

PK: Drake Tabor, Spain Park, Sr., 5-10, 170

Defense

DL: James Quinnelly, Daphne, Jr., 6-3, 270

DL: Cam Reese, Auburn, Sr., 6-3, 290

DL: Kahlil Saunders, Grissom, Sr., 6-5, 290

DL: KaRon White, Sparkman, Sr., 6-2, 280

LB: Landen Berguson, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr., 5-11, 210

LB: Carson Casteel, Florence, Sr., 6-3, 210

LB: Sheldon Russ, Theodore, Sr., 6-0, 215

LB: Marcus Williams, Hoover, Sr., 6-0, 194

DB: LaDareyen Craig, Baker, Sr., 6-1, 180

DB: Keyshawn Feagins, Bob Jones, Sr., 6-0, 175

DB: Jahlil Hurley, Florence, So., 6-2, 150

DB: Trey Washington, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr., 6-0, 195

P: Forrest Taylor, Foley, Sr., 5-10, 160

Athlete

Amaury Hutchinson, Auburn, Sr., 5-10, 170

Riley Leonard, Fairhope, Sr., 6-4, 205

Omari Kelly, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., 6-1, 175

Maddox Sunderman, Bob Jones, So., 6-4, 285

HONORABLE MENTION

QB: Quincy Crittendon, Austin, Sr., 5-11, 185

QB: Bennett Meredith, Spain Park, Jr., 6-3, 190

RB: Sean Jackson, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr., 5-10, 222

RB: Judah Tait, Oak Mountain, Sr., 5-10, 205

WR: John Allen Stonger, Grissom, Sr., 6-2, 215

WR: Jaylen Ward, Spain Park, Jr., 6-1, 190

OL: Logan Lanicek, Fairhope, Jr., 6-4, 330

OL: Nick Paradise, Hoover, Sr., 5-11, 230

PK: Josh Owsley, Auburn, Jr., 5-11, 155

PK: Collin Rogers, Prattville, Jr., 6-4, 180

DL: Devery Smith, Daphne, Sr., 6-0, 270

DL: Kobe Stewart, Thompson, Sr., 6-3, 220

LB: Ronald Fletcher, Austin, Sr., 5-11, 205

LB: Jordan Jones, Smiths Station, Sr., 6-0, 210

DB: Jaden Baker, Austin, Sr., 5-10, 165

DB: Nate Carpenter, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 5-10, 185

P: none.

ATH: Jaisean McMillian, Baker, Sr., 6-0, 205

COACH OF THE YEAR

Cris Bell, Oak Mountain

CLASS 6A

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

QB: Trey Higgins, Oxford, Sr., 6-4, 205

RB: Reginald Davis, Lee-Montgomery, Sr., 6-1, 183

RB: Eric Watts, Opelika, Sr., 5-11, 178

RB: Jarris Williams, Blount, Sr., 5-11, 195

WR: DeAndre Coleman, Hueytown, Jr., 6-3, 195

WR: Roc Taylor, Oxford, Sr., 6-4, 210

WR: Rodarius Thomas, Eufaula, Sr., 6-3, 190

OL: Anquin Barnes, Lee-Montgomery, Sr., 6-6, 320

OL: Rayvon Crum, Pinson Valley, Sr., 6-4, 320

OL: Bradyn Joiner, Oxford, So., 6-3, 320

OL: JonDarius Morgan, Huffman, Sr., 6-4, 330

OL: Jack Myers, Spanish Fort, Sr., 6-3, 280

PK: Jaren Van Winkle, Clay-Chalkville, Sr., 6-3, 175

Defense

DL: Lee Hunter, Blount, Sr., 6-4, 315

DL: James Perkins, Pinson Valley, Sr., 6-1, 215

DL: Khurtiss Perry, Park Crossing, Jr., 6-3, 265

DL: William Whitlow Jr., Stanhope Elmore, Sr., 6-3, 255

LB: Jordan Dobbins, Oxford, Jr., 6-1, 206

LB: Elijah Johnston, Saraland, Sr., 6-3, 215

LB: Kenneth McShan, Gardendale, Sr., 6-1, 210

LB: Tyler Waugh, Briarwood, Sr., 6-0, 195

DB: Tre'Quon Fegans, Oxford, Jr., 6-2, 180

DB: Micah Gaffney, Spanish Fort, Sr., 6-1, 175

DB: Ga’Quincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley, Sr., 6-1, 185

DB: Jarell Stinson, Opelika, Jr., 5-11, 170

P: Alex McPherson, Fort Payne, Jr., 5-10, 145

Athlete

Armani Diamond, Blount, Sr., 6-1, 170

Rod Elston, Oxford, Sr., 5-10, 175

Jaquel Fells, Pinson Valley, Sr., 5-8, 180

Terrente Hinton, Saraland, Sr., 6-3, 175

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

QB: Hess Horne, Eufaula, Sr., 6-0, 170

RB: Carnel Davis, Southside-Gadsden, Sr., 6-1, 195

RB: Braylon McReynolds, McGill-Toolen, Jr., 5-9, 170

RB: Luke Reebals, Briarwood, Jr., 5-10, 180

WR: Aulden Battles, Southside-Gadsden, Sr., 6-0, 170

WR: Marquarius White, Clay-Chalkville, Jr., 5-11, 170

WR: Jarel Williams, Saraland, Jr., 6-3, 185

OL: Colton Beesley, Saraland, Sr., 6-5, 295

OL: Almarion Crim, Minor, Sr., 6-3, 305

OL: Will Grant, Mountain Brook, Sr., 6-1, 245

OL: Seaburn Hines, Helena, Sr., 6-2, 305

OL: Brandon Kirksey, Oxford, Sr., 6-5, 330

PK: Michael Shine, McGill-Toolen, Jr., 6-1, 140

Defense

DL: Kason Boston, Jackson-Olin, Sr., 6-4, 245

DL: Trevon McAlpine, Saraland, Jr., 6-3, 280

DL: Trevon Moore, Opelika, Sr., 6-3, 230

DL: Kelvin Morris, Hartselle, Sr., 6-1, 240

LB: IceBerk Cave, Helena, Jr., 6-1, 200

LB: Eli Martin, Southside-Gadsden, Sr., 5-11, 205

LB: Chandler Pruitt, Chelsea, Sr., 6-2, 205

LB: Jack Tregoning, Athens, Jr., 6-0, 185

DB: DeMariay Bimbo, Huffman, Sr., 6-0, 175

DB: Avian Morgan, Minor, Sr., 6-0, 185

DB: Jaden Mosley, McGill-Toolen, Sr., 6-1, 165

DB: Zadan Thomas, Eufaula, Sr., 5-10, 186

P: Logan Weighall, Wetumpka, So., 6-0, 170

Athlete

Brandon Bowman, Wetumpka, Sr., 5-10, 185

Ty Mims, Baldwin Co., Jr., 5-8, 170

Blake Pugh, Mountain Brook, Sr., 5-10, 165

Michael Rich Jr., Southside-Gadsden, Sr., 6-5, 205

HONORABLE MENTION

QB: Ethan Crawford, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, So., 6-0, 185

QB: Karson Green, Saraland, Sr., 6-0, 195

RB: Makhi Hughes, Huffman, Jr., 5-10, 183

RB: Dylan Peterson, Pelham, Sr., 6-1, 212

WR: Jordan Mosley, McGill-Toolen, Sr., 6-2, 190

WR: Andre Siler, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr., 5-11, 160

OL: Ben Barker, Wetumpka, Sr., 6-0, 280

OL: Camden Etheredge, Oxford, Jr., 6-1, 205

PK: Crawford Lang, Hartselle, So., 5-10, 170

PK: Trey Stoddard, Muscle Shoals, So., 5-8, 185

DL: Christian Burkhalter, Spanish Fort, Sr., 6-5, 225

DL: Braxton Wetzler, Mountain Brook, Sr., 6-0, 275

LB: Charlie Goode, Homewood, Sr., 6-2, 215

LB: Anthony Martin, Opelika, Sr., 5-10, 165

DB: Carl Fauntroy, Spanish Fort, Jr., 6-1, 175

DB: Jaden Kay, Cullman, Sr., 6-1, 165

P: Drew Ball, Cullman, Jr., 5-10, 195

P: Brendon Byrd, Spanish Fort, So., 6-1, 185

ATH: Ethan Black, Eufaula, Sr., 5-11, 160

ATH: Mayson Slaughter, Jasper, Sr., 6-1, 210

COACH OF THE YEAR

Sam Shade, Pinson Valley

