Class 7A

Austin

Aug. 21 - at Hartselle

Aug. 28 - Decatur

Sept. 4 – Florence*

Sept. 11 – James Clemens*

Sept. 18 – at Sparkman*

Sept. 25 – open

Oct. 2 – at Grissom*

Oct. 9 – at Huntsville*

Oct. 16 – Albertville*

Oct. 23 – at Bob Jones*

Oct. 29 – Mountain Brook (Thursday)

Class 6A

Decatur

Aug. 20 – Russellville (Thursday)

Aug. 28 – at Austin

Sept. 4 – at Muscle Shoals*

Sept. 11 – Hartselle*

Sept. 18 – at Buckhorn*

Sept. 25 – open

Oct. 2 – Cullman*

Oct. 9 – Hazel Green*

Oct. 16 – at Columbia*

Oct. 23 – Athens*

Oct. 29 – Huntsville (Thursday)

Hartselle

Aug. 21 – Austin

Aug. 28 – Mae Jemison

Sept. 4 – Cullman*

Sept. 11 – at Decatur*

Sept. 18 – Columbia*

Sept. 25 – at Russellville

Oct. 2 – at Athens*

Oct. 9 – Muscle Shoals*

Oct. 16 – at Hazel Green*

Oct. 23 – at Buckhorn*

Oct. 30 – open

Athens

Aug. 29 – James Clemens (Saturday)

Sept. 4 – Columbia*

Sept. 11 – at Hazel Green*

Sept. 18 – at Muscle Shoals*

Sept. 25 – Hueytown

Oct. 2 – Hartselle*

Oct. 9 – at Buckhorn*

Oct. 16 – Cullman*

Oct. 23 – at Decatur*

Oct. 30 – open

Class 5A

Brewer

Aug. 21 – at Danville

Aug. 28 – Priceville

Sept. 4 – at Ardmore*

Sept. 11 – at Russellville*

Sept. 18 – East Limestone*

Sept. 25 – Arab

Oct. 2 – Lee*

Oct. 9 – at Mae Jemison*

Oct. 16 – Fairview

Oct. 23 – at Lawrence County*

Oct. 30 – open

Ardmore

Aug. 20 – at Tanner (Thursday)

Aug. 28 – Elkmont

Sept. 4 – Brewer*

Sept. 11 – Lawrence County*

Sept. 18 – open

Sept. 25 – at Clements

Oct. 2 – Russellville*

Oct. 8 – at East Limestone* (Thursday)

Oct. 16 – Lee*

Oct. 22 – at Mae Jemison* (Thursday)

Oct. 29 – at West Limestone (Thursday)

East Limestone

Aug. 28 – Mars Hill

Sept. 3 – at Lee* (Thursday)

Sept. 11 – Mae Jemison*

Sept. 18 – at Brewer*

Sept. 25 – West Limestone

Oct. 2 – at Lawrence County*

Oct. 8 – Ardmore* (Thursday)

Oct. 16 – at Russellville*

Oct. 23 – at Sylvania

Oct. 30 – open

Lawrence County

Aug. 28 – at Hazel Green

Sept. 4 – at West Point

Sept. 11 - at Ardmore*

Sept. 18 – Russellville*

Sept. 25 – at Westminster

Oct. 2 – East Limestone*

Oct. 9 – at Lee*

Oct. 16 – Mae Jemison*

Oct. 23 – Brewer*

Oct. 30 – Danville

Class 4A

Priceville

Aug. 28 – at Brewer

Sept. 4 – at West Morgan*

Sept. 11 – Brooks*

Sept. 18 – Wilson*

Sept. 25 – at Danville

Oct. 2 – at Rogers*

Oct. 9 – Central Florence*

Oct. 16 – Deshler*

Oct. 23 – West Limestone*

Oct. 30 – Saint John Paul II

West Morgan

Aug. 20 – Good Hope (Thursday)

Aug. 28 – at East Lawrence

Sept. 4 – Priceville*

Sept. 11 – at Deshler*

Sept. 18 – West Limestone*

Sept. 25 – at Leeds

Oct. 2 – at Central Florence*

Oct. 9 – Brooks*

Oct. 16 – at Wilson*

Oct. 23 – Rogers*

Oct. 30 – open

West Limestone

Aug. 28 – Clements

Sept. 4 – Deshler*

Sept. 11 – at Central Florence*

Sept. 18 – at West Morgan*

Sept. 25 – at East Limestone

Oct. 2 – at Brooks*

Oct. 9 – Wilson*

Oct. 16 – at Rogers*

Oct. 23 – Priceville*

Oct. 30 – Ardmore

Class 3A

Danville

Aug. 21 – Brewer

Aug. 28 – at Falkville

Sept. 4 – at Colbert Heights*

Sept. 11 – at Lauderdale County*

Sept. 18 – East Lawrence*

Sept. 25 – Priceville

Oct. 2 – open

Oct. 9 – Elkmont*

Oct. 16 at Clements*

Oct. 23 – Phil Campbell*

Oct. 30 – at Lawrence County

East Lawrence

Aug. 21 – Sulligent

Aug. 28 – West Morgan

Sept. 4 – Lauderdale County*

Sept. 11 – open

Sept. 18 – at Danville*

Sept. 25 – at Hatton

Oct. 2 – Elkmont

Oct. 9 – at Clements*

Oct. 16 – at Phil Campbell*

Oct. 23 – Colbert Heights*

Oct. 29 – at Sheffield (Thursday)

Clements

Aug. 21 – at Wilson

Aug. 28 – at West Limestone

Sept. 4 – open

Sept. 11 – Phil Campbell*

Sept. 18 – at Colbert Heights*

Sept. 25 – Ardmore

Oct. 2 – at Lauderdale County*

Oct. 9 – East Lawrence*

Oct. 16 – Danville*

Oct. 23 – at Elkmont*

Oct. 30 – Hatton

Elkmont

Aug. 21 – Randolph

Aug. 28 – at Ardmore

Sept. 4 – at Phil Campbell*

Sept. 11 – Colbert Heights*

Sept. 18 – Lauderdale County*

Sept. 25 – at Lexington

Oct. 2 – at East Lawrence*

Oct. 9 – at Danville*

Oct. 16 – open

Oct. 23 – Clements*

Oct. 30 – Hanceville

Class 2A

Falkville

Aug. 28 – Danville

Sept. 4 – Whitesburg Christian

Sept. 11 – at Pisgah

Sept. 18 – open

Sept. 25 – at Cold Springs

Oct. 2 – at Section

Oct. 9 – Tanner

Oct. 16 – Ider

Oct. 23 – at North Sand Mountain

Oct. 30 – at Winston County

Tanner

Aug. 20 – Ardmore (Thursday)

Aug. 28 – Lexington

Sept. 4 – at Section

Sept. 11 – Ider

Sept. 18 – North Sand Mountain

Sept. 25 – at Columbia

Oct. 2 – at Whitesburg Christian

Oct. 9 – at Falkville

Oct. 16 – open

Oct. 23 – Pisgah

Oct. 30 – at Waterloo

Hatton

Aug. 28 – at Central Florence

Sept. 4 – at Winston County

Sept. 11 – Mars Hill Bible*

Sept. 18 – at Colbert County*

Sept. 25 – East Lawrence

Oct. 2 – at Lexington*

Oct. 9 – Red Bay*

Oct. 16 – at Tharptown*

Oct. 23 – Sheffield*

Oct. 30 – at Clements

Class 1A

Decatur Heritage

Aug. 28 – Colbert Heights

Sept. 4 – at Phillips*

Sept. 11 – at Vina*

Sept. 18 – at Shoals Christian*

Sept. 25 – Woodville

Oct. 2 – Waterloo*

Oct. 9 – at R.A. Hubbard*

Oct. 16 – Cherokee*

Oct. 22 – Hackleburg* (Thursday)

R.A. Hubbard

Aug. 21 – at Sheffield

Aug. 28 – Colbert County

Sept. 4 – at Cherokee*

Sept. 11 – at Hackleburg*

Sept. 18 – Phillips*

Sept. 25 – open

Oct. 2 – at Vina*

Oct. 9 – Decatur Heritage*

Oct. 16 – Waterloo*

Oct. 23 – Shoals Christian*

Oct. 30 – at New Hope

* region games

