--
Class 7A
--
Austin
Aug. 21 - at Hartselle;W;31-7
Aug. 27 - Decatur;W;67-3
Sept. 4 – Florence*;W;42-28
Sept. 11 – J. Clemens*;W;42-28
Sept. 18 – at Sparkman*;L;21-14
Sept. 25 – open
Oct. 2 – at Grissom*;W;25-23
Oct. 9 – at Huntsville*
Oct. 16 – Albertville*
Oct. 23 – at Bob Jones*
Oct. 29 – Mountain Brook (Thursday)
--
Class 6A
--
Decatur
Aug. 20 – Russellville;L;28-0
Aug. 27 – at Austin;L;67-3
Sept. 4 – at M. Shoals*;L;24-12
Sept. 11 – Hartselle*;L;38-10
Sept. 18 – at Buckhorn*;L;13-7
Sept. 25 – open
Oct. 2 – Cullman*;L;21-10
Oct. 9 – Hazel Green*
Oct. 16 – at Columbia*
Oct. 23 – Athens*
Oct. 29 – Huntsville (Thursday)
--
Hartselle
Aug. 21 – Austin;L;31-7
Aug. 27 – Mae Jemison;W;34-14
Sept. 4 – Cullman*;L;30-20
Sept. 11 – at Decatur*;W;38-10
Sept. 18 – Columbia*;W;56-0
Sept. 25 – at R'ville;W;38-14
Oct. 2 – at Athens*;L;19-7
Oct. 8 – Muscle Shoals*
Oct. 16 – at Hazel Green*
Oct. 23 – at Buckhorn*
Oct. 30 – open
--
Athens
Aug. 21 – at Ft. Payne, canceled
Aug. 29 – J. Clemens;L;22-0
Sept. 4 – Columbia*;W;50-6
Sept. 11 – at Hazel Green*;W;22-0
Sept. 18 – at M. Shoals*;L;31-29
Sept. 25 – Hueytown;W;49-40
Oct. 2 – Hartselle*;W;19-7
Oct. 8 – at Buckhorn*
Oct. 16 – Cullman*
Oct. 23 – at Decatur*
Oct. 30 – open
--
Class 5A
--
Brewer
Aug. 21 – at Danville;L;33-19
Aug. 27 – Priceville;L;38-21
Sept. 4 – at Ardmore*;L;48-7
Sept. 11 – at R'ville*;L;59-0
Sept. 18 – E. Limestone*;L;42-0
Sept. 25 – Arab;L;42-7
Oct. 2 – Lee-Huntsville*;L;36-25
Oct. 8 – at Mae Jemison*
Oct. 16 – Fairview
Oct. 23 – at Lawrence Co.*
Oct. 30 – open
--
Ardmore
Aug. 20 – at Tanner;W;42-18
Aug. 29 – Elkmont;W;53-12
Sept. 4 – Brewer*;W;48-7
Sept. 11 – Lawrence Co.*;L;41-21
Sept. 18 – open
Sept. 25 – at Clements;W;38-18
Oct. 2 – Russellville*;L;41-3
Oct. 8 – at East Limestone*
Oct. 16 – Lee-Huntsville*
Oct. 22 – at Mae Jemison* (Thursday)
Oct. 29 – at West Limestone (Thursday)
--
East Limestone
Aug. 21 – Guntersville, canceled
Aug. 27 – Mars Hill;L;21-0
Sept. 3 – at Lee*;W;50-28
Sept. 11 – Mae Jemison*;W;43-15
Sept. 18 – at Brewer*;W;42-0
Sept. 25 – W. Limestone;W;31-17
Oct. 2 – at Lawrence County*;W;20-13
Oct. 8 – Ardmore*
Oct. 16 – at Russellville*
Oct. 23 – at Sylvania
Oct. 30 – open
--
Lawrence County
Aug. 27 – at H. Green;L;37-34
Sept. 4 – at West Point;W;31-28
Sept. 11 - at Ardmore*;W;41-21
Sept. 18 – R'ville*;L;27-18
Sept. 25 – at W'minster;L;36-29
Oct. 2 – East Limestone*;L;20-13
Oct. 9 – at Lee-Huntsville*
Oct. 16 – Mae Jemison*
Oct. 23 – Brewer*
Oct. 30 – Danville
--
Class 4A
--
Priceville
Aug. 27 – at Brewer;W;38-21
Sept. 4 – at W. Morgan*;L;7-3
Sept. 11 – Brooks*;W;42-35
Sept. 18 – Wilson*;W;45-27
Sept. 25 – at Danville;W;49-8
Oct. 2 – at Rogers*;W;57-35
Oct. 8 – Central-Florence*
Oct. 16 – Deshler*
Oct. 23 – West Limestone*
Oct. 30 – St. John Paul II
--
West Morgan
Aug. 20 – Good Hope;L;47-19
Aug. 27 – at E. Lawrence;L;21-18
Sept. 4 – Priceville*;W;7-3
Sept. 11 – at Deshler*;L;40-0
Sept. 18 – West Limestone*;L;37-15
Sept. 25 – at Leeds;L;35-12
Oct. 2 – at Central-Florence*;L;56-28
Oct. 9 – Brooks*
Oct. 16 – at Wilson*
Oct. 23 – Rogers*
Oct. 30 – open
--
West Limestone
Aug. 21 – open
Aug. 27 – Clements;W;53-19
Sept. 4 – Deshler*;W;33-14
Sept. 11 – at Central*;W;28-20
Sept. 18 – at W. Morgan*;W;37-15
Sept. 25 – at E. Limestone;L;31-17
Oct. 2 – at Brooks*;W;29-27
Oct. 8 – Wilson*
Oct. 16 – at Rogers*
Oct. 23 – Priceville*
Oct. 30 – Ardmore
--
Class 3A
--
Danville
Aug. 21 – Brewer;W;33-19
Aug. 27 – at Falkville;L;56-0
Sept. 4 – at C. Heights*;L;37-0
Sept. 11 – at L'dale Co.*;L;55-6
Sept. 18 – E. Lawrence*;L;42-0
Sept. 25 – Priceville;L;49-8
Oct. 2 – open
Oct. 8 – Elkmont*
Oct. 16 at Clements*
Oct. 23 – Phil Campbell*
Oct. 30 – at Lawrence County
--
East Lawrence
Aug. 21 – Sulligent;W;41-12
Aug. 27 – West Morgan;W;21-18
Sept. 4 – Lauderdale Co.*;W;14-13
Sept. 11 – open
Sept. 18 – at Danville*;W;42-0
Sept. 25 – at Hatton;L;38-12
Oct. 2 – Elkmont;W;72-13
Oct. 8 – at Clements*
Oct. 16 – at Phil Campbell*
Oct. 23 – Colbert Heights*
Oct. 29 – at Sheffield (Thursday)
--
Clements
Aug. 21 – at Wilson;L;19-13
Aug. 27 – at W. Limestone;L;53-19
Sept. 4 – open
Sept. 11 – P. Campbell*;W; 38-18
Sept. 18 – at C. Heights*;L;49-31
Sept. 25 – Ardmore;L;38-18
Oct. 2 – at Lauderdale Co.*;L;49-16
Oct. 8 – East Lawrence*
Oct. 16 – Danville*
Oct. 23 – at Elkmont*
Oct. 30 – Hatton
--
Elkmont
Aug. 21 – Randolph;L;62-0
Aug. 29 – at Ardmore;L;53-12
Sept. 4 – at P. Campbell*;L;62-22
Sept. 11 – C. Heights*;L;52-24
Sept. 18 – Lauderdale Co.*;L;69-9
Sept. 25 – at Lexington;L;63-14
Oct. 2 – at East Lawrence*;L;72-13
Oct. 8 – at Danville*
Oct. 16 – open
Oct. 23 – Clements*
Oct. 30 – Hanceville
--
Class 2A
--
Falkville
Aug. 21 – D. Heritage;W;forfeit
Aug. 27 – Danville;W;56-0
Sept. 4 – W'burg Christian;W;38-0
Sept. 11 – at Pisgah;W;53-14
Sept. 18 – open
Sept. 25 – at Cold Springs;W;49-13
Oct. 2 – at Section;W;53-0
Oct. 8 – Tanner
Oct. 16 – Ider
Oct. 23 – at N. Sand Mountain
Oct. 30 – at Winston County
--
Tanner
Aug. 20 – Ardmore;L;42-18
Aug. 27 – Lexington;W;20-13
Sept. 4 – at Section;L;34-21
Sept. 11 – Ider;W;forfeit
Sept. 18 – North Sand Mt.;L;55-14
Sept. 25 – at Columbia;W;38-28
Oct. 2 – at Whitesburg Christian;W;41-7
Oct. 8 – at Falkville
Oct. 16 – open
Oct. 23 – Pisgah
Oct. 30 – at Waterloo
--
Hatton
Aug. 29 – at Central;L;35-22
Sept. 4 – at Winston Co.;W;14-12
Sept. 11 – Mars Hill*;L;46-24
Sept. 18 – at Colbert Co.*;L;24-16
Sept. 25 – East Lawrence;W;38-12
Oct. 2 – at Lexington*;L;13-12
Oct. 8 – Red Bay*
Oct. 16 – at Tharptown*
Oct. 23 – Sheffield*
Oct. 30 – at Clements
--
Class 1A
--
Decatur Heritage
Aug. 21 – at Falkville;L;forfeit
Aug. 27 – C. Heights;L;35-27
Sept. 4 – at Phillips*;W;40-14
Sept. 11 – at Vina*;W;53-8
Sept. 18 – at Shoals Ch.*;W;61-18
Sept. 25 – Woodville;W;47-14
Oct. 2 – Waterloo*;W;47-20
Oct. 8 – at R.A. Hubbard*
Oct. 16 – Cherokee*
Oct. 22 – Hackleburg* (Thursday)
--
R.A. Hubbard
Aug. 21 – at Sheffield;L;27-12
Aug. 27 – Colbert Co.;L;45-6
Sept. 4 – at Cherokee*;W;47-6
Sept. 11 – at H'burg*;W;26-24
Sept. 18 – Phillips*;W;42-0
Sept. 25 – open
Oct. 2 – at Vina*;W;49-0
Oct. 8 – Decatur Heritage*
Oct. 16 – Waterloo*
Oct. 23 – Shoals Christian*
Oct. 30 – at New Hope
* region games
