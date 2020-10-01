--

Class 7A

--

Austin

Aug. 21 - at Hartselle;W;31-7

Aug. 27 - Decatur;W;67-3

Sept. 4 – Florence*;W;42-28

Sept. 11 – J. Clemens*;W;42-28

Sept. 18 – at Sparkman*;L;21-14

Sept. 25 – open

Oct. 2 – at Grissom*

Oct. 9 – at Huntsville*

Oct. 16 – Albertville*

Oct. 23 – at Bob Jones*

Oct. 29 – Mountain Brook (Thursday)

--

Class 6A

--

Decatur

Aug. 20 – Russellville;L;28-0

Aug. 27 – at Austin;L;67-3

Sept. 4 – at M. Shoals*;L;24-12

Sept. 11 – Hartselle*;L;38-10

Sept. 18 – at Buckhorn*;L;13-7

Sept. 25 – open

Oct. 2 – Cullman*

Oct. 9 – Hazel Green*

Oct. 16 – at Columbia*

Oct. 23 – Athens*

Oct. 29 – Huntsville (Thursday)

--

Hartselle

Aug. 21 – Austin;L;31-7

Aug. 27 – Mae Jemison;W;34-14

Sept. 4 – Cullman*;L;30-20

Sept. 11 – at Decatur*;W;38-10

Sept. 18 – Columbia*;W;56-0

Sept. 25 – at R'ville;W;38-14

Oct. 2 – at Athens*

Oct. 9 – Muscle Shoals*

Oct. 16 – at Hazel Green*

Oct. 23 – at Buckhorn*

Oct. 30 – open

--

Athens

Aug. 21 – at Ft. Payne, canceled

Aug. 29 – J. Clemens;L;22-0

Sept. 4 – Columbia*;W;50-6

Sept. 11 – at Hazel Green*;W;22-0

Sept. 18 – at M. Shoals*;L;31-29

Sept. 25 – Hueytown;W;49-40

Oct. 2 – Hartselle*

Oct. 9 – at Buckhorn*

Oct. 16 – Cullman*

Oct. 23 – at Decatur*

Oct. 30 – open

--

Class 5A

--

Brewer

Aug. 21 – at Danville;L;33-19

Aug. 27 – Priceville;L;38-21

Sept. 4 – at Ardmore*;L;48-7

Sept. 11 – at R'ville*;L;59-0

Sept. 18 – E. Limestone*;L;42-0

Sept. 25 – Arab;L;42-7

Oct. 2 – Lee-Huntsville*

Oct. 9 – at Mae Jemison*

Oct. 16 – Fairview

Oct. 23 – at Lawrence Co.*

Oct. 30 – open

--

Ardmore

Aug. 20 – at Tanner;W;42-18

Aug. 29 – Elkmont;W;53-12

Sept. 4 – Brewer*;W;48-7

Sept. 11 – Lawrence Co.*;L;41-21

Sept. 18 – open

Sept. 25 – at Clements;W;38-18

Oct. 2 – Russellville*

Oct. 8 – at East Limestone* (Thursday)

Oct. 16 – Lee-Huntsville*

Oct. 22 – at Mae Jemison* (Thursday)

Oct. 29 – at West Limestone (Thursday)

--

East Limestone

Aug. 21 – Guntersville, canceled

Aug. 27 – Mars Hill;L;21-0

Sept. 3 – at Lee*;W;50-28

Sept. 11 – Mae Jemison*;W;43-15

Sept. 18 – at Brewer*;W;42-0

Sept. 25 – W. Limestone;W;31-17

Oct. 2 – at Lawrence County*

Oct. 8 – Ardmore* (Thursday)

Oct. 16 – at Russellville*

Oct. 23 – at Sylvania

Oct. 30 – open

--

Lawrence County

Aug. 27 – at H. Green;L;37-34

Sept. 4 – at West Point;W;31-28

Sept. 11 - at Ardmore*;W;41-21

Sept. 18 – R'ville*;L;27-18

Sept. 25 – at W'minster;L;36-29

Oct. 2 – East Limestone*

Oct. 9 – at Lee-Huntsville*

Oct. 16 – Mae Jemison*

Oct. 23 – Brewer*

Oct. 30 – Danville

--

Class 4A

--

Priceville

Aug. 27 – at Brewer;W;38-21

Sept. 4 – at W. Morgan*;L;7-3

Sept. 11 – Brooks*;W;42-35

Sept. 18 – Wilson*;W;45-27

Sept. 25 – at Danville;W;49-8

Oct. 2 – at Rogers*

Oct. 9 – Central-Florence*

Oct. 16 – Deshler*

Oct. 23 – West Limestone*

Oct. 30 – St. John Paul II

--

West Morgan

Aug. 20 – Good Hope;L;47-19

Aug. 27 – at E. Lawrence;L;21-18

Sept. 4 – Priceville*;W;7-3

Sept. 11 – at Deshler*;L;40-0

Sept. 18 – West Limestone*;L;37-15

Sept. 25 – at Leeds;L;35-12

Oct. 2 – at Central-Florence*

Oct. 9 – Brooks*

Oct. 16 – at Wilson*

Oct. 23 – Rogers*

Oct. 30 – open

--

West Limestone

Aug. 21 – open

Aug. 27 – Clements;W;53-19

Sept. 4 – Deshler*;W;33-14

Sept. 11 – at Central*;W;28-20

Sept. 18 – at W. Morgan*;W;37-15

Sept. 25 – at E. Limestone;L;31-17

Oct. 2 – at Brooks*

Oct. 9 – Wilson*

Oct. 16 – at Rogers*

Oct. 23 – Priceville*

Oct. 30 – Ardmore

--

Class 3A

--

Danville

Aug. 21 – Brewer;W;33-19

Aug. 27 – at Falkville;L;56-0

Sept. 4 – at C. Heights*;L;37-0

Sept. 11 – at L'dale Co.*;L;55-6

Sept. 18 – E. Lawrence*;L;42-0

Sept. 25 – Priceville;L;49-8

Oct. 2 – open

Oct. 9 – Elkmont*

Oct. 16 at Clements*

Oct. 23 – Phil Campbell*

Oct. 30 – at Lawrence County

--

East Lawrence

Aug. 21 – Sulligent;W;41-12

Aug. 27 – West Morgan;W;21-18

Sept. 4 – Lauderdale Co.*;W;14-13

Sept. 11 – open

Sept. 18 – at Danville*;W;42-0

Sept. 25 – at Hatton;L;38-12

Oct. 2 – Elkmont

Oct. 9 – at Clements*

Oct. 16 – at Phil Campbell*

Oct. 23 – Colbert Heights*

Oct. 29 – at Sheffield (Thursday)

--

Clements

Aug. 21 – at Wilson;L;19-13

Aug. 27 – at W. Limestone;L;53-19

Sept. 4 – open

Sept. 11 – P. Campbell*;W; 38-18

Sept. 18 – at C. Heights*;L;49-31

Sept. 25 – Ardmore;L;38-18

Oct. 2 – at Lauderdale Co.*

Oct. 9 – East Lawrence*

Oct. 16 – Danville*

Oct. 23 – at Elkmont*

Oct. 30 – Hatton

--

Elkmont

Aug. 21 – Randolph;L;62-0

Aug. 29 – at Ardmore;L;53-12

Sept. 4 – at P. Campbell*;L;62-22

Sept. 11 – C. Heights*;L;52-24

Sept. 18 – Lauderdale Co.*;L;69-9

Sept. 25 – at Lexington;L;63-14

Oct. 2 – at East Lawrence*

Oct. 9 – at Danville*

Oct. 16 – open

Oct. 23 – Clements*

Oct. 30 – Hanceville

--

Class 2A

--

Falkville

Aug. 21 – D. Heritage;W;forfeit

Aug. 27 – Danville;W;56-0

Sept. 4 – W'burg Christian;W;38-0

Sept. 11 – at Pisgah;W;53-14

Sept. 18 – open

Sept. 25 – at Cold Springs;W;49-13

Oct. 2 – at Section

Oct. 9 – Tanner

Oct. 16 – Ider

Oct. 23 – at N. Sand Mountain

Oct. 30 – at Winston County

--

Tanner

Aug. 20 – Ardmore;L;42-18

Aug. 27 – Lexington;W;20-13

Sept. 4 – at Section;L;34-21

Sept. 11 – Ider;W;forfeit

Sept. 18 – North Sand Mt.;L;55-14

Sept. 25 – at Columbia;W;38-28

Oct. 2 – at Whitesburg Christian

Oct. 9 – at Falkville

Oct. 16 – open

Oct. 23 – Pisgah

Oct. 30 – at Waterloo

--

Hatton

Aug. 29 – at Central;L;35-22

Sept. 4 – at Winston Co.;W;14-12

Sept. 11 – Mars Hill*;L;46-24

Sept. 18 – at Colbert Co.*;L;24-16

Sept. 25 – East Lawrence;W;38-12

Oct. 2 – at Lexington*

Oct. 9 – Red Bay*

Oct. 16 – at Tharptown*

Oct. 23 – Sheffield*

Oct. 30 – at Clements

--

Class 1A

--

Decatur Heritage

Aug. 21 – at Falkville;L;forfeit

Aug. 27 – C. Heights;L;35-27

Sept. 4 – at Phillips*;W;40-14

Sept. 11 – at Vina*;W;53-8

Sept. 18 – at Shoals Ch.*;W;61-18

Sept. 25 – Woodville;W;47-14

Oct. 2 – Waterloo*

Oct. 9 – at R.A. Hubbard*

Oct. 16 – Cherokee*

Oct. 22 – Hackleburg* (Thursday)

--

R.A. Hubbard

Aug. 21 – at Sheffield;L;27-12

Aug. 27 – Colbert Co.;L;45-6

Sept. 4 – at Cherokee*;W;47-6

Sept. 11 – at H'burg*;W;26-24

Sept. 18 – Phillips*;W;42-0

Sept. 25 – open

Oct. 2 – at Vina*

Oct. 9 – Decatur Heritage*

Oct. 16 – Waterloo*

Oct. 23 – Shoals Christian*

Oct. 30 – at New Hope

* region games

