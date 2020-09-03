--
Class 7A
--
Austin
Aug. 21 - at Hartselle;W;31-7
Aug. 27 - Decatur;W;67-3
Sept. 4 – Florence*
Sept. 11 – James Clemens*
Sept. 18 – at Sparkman*
Sept. 25 – open
Oct. 2 – at Grissom*
Oct. 9 – at Huntsville*
Oct. 16 – Albertville*
Oct. 23 – at Bob Jones*
Oct. 29 – Mountain Brook (Thursday)
--
Class 6A
--
Decatur
Aug. 20 – Russellville;L;28-0
Aug. 27 – at Austin;L;67-3
Sept. 4 – at Muscle Shoals*
Sept. 11 – Hartselle*
Sept. 18 – at Buckhorn*
Sept. 25 – open
Oct. 2 – Cullman*
Oct. 9 – Hazel Green*
Oct. 16 – at Columbia*
Oct. 23 – Athens*
Oct. 29 – Huntsville (Thursday)
--
Hartselle
Aug. 21 – Austin;L;31-7
Aug. 27 – Mae Jemison;W;34-14
Sept. 4 – Cullman*
Sept. 11 – at Decatur*
Sept. 18 – Columbia*
Sept. 25 – at Russellville
Oct. 2 – at Athens*
Oct. 9 – Muscle Shoals*
Oct. 16 – at Hazel Green*
Oct. 23 – at Buckhorn*
Oct. 30 – open
--
Athens
Aug. 21 – at Fort Payne, canceled
Aug. 29 – James Clemens;L;22-0
Sept. 4 – Columbia*
Sept. 11 – at Hazel Green*
Sept. 18 – at Muscle Shoals*
Sept. 25 – Hueytown
Oct. 2 – Hartselle*
Oct. 9 – at Buckhorn*
Oct. 16 – Cullman*
Oct. 23 – at Decatur*
Oct. 30 – open
--
Class 5A
--
Brewer
Aug. 21 – at Danville;L;33-19
Aug. 27 – Priceville;L;38-21
Sept. 4 – at Ardmore*
Sept. 11 – at Russellville*
Sept. 18 – East Limestone*
Sept. 25 – Arab
Oct. 2 – Lee-Huntsville*
Oct. 9 – at Mae Jemison*
Oct. 16 – Fairview
Oct. 23 – at Lawrence County*
Oct. 30 – open
--
Ardmore
Aug. 20 – at Tanner;W;42-18
Aug. 29 – Elkmont;W;53-12
Sept. 4 – Brewer*
Sept. 11 – Lawrence County*
Sept. 18 – open
Sept. 25 – at Clements
Oct. 2 – Russellville*
Oct. 8 – at East Limestone* (Thursday)
Oct. 16 – Lee-Huntsville*
Oct. 22 – at Mae Jemison* (Thursday)
Oct. 29 – at West Limestone (Thursday)
--
East Limestone
Aug. 21 – Guntersville, canceled
Aug. 27 – Mars Hill;L;21-0
Sept. 3 – at Lee-Huntsville*
Sept. 11 – Mae Jemison*
Sept. 18 – at Brewer*
Sept. 25 – West Limestone
Oct. 2 – at Lawrence County*
Oct. 8 – Ardmore* (Thursday)
Oct. 16 – at Russellville*
Oct. 23 – at Sylvania
Oct. 30 – open
--
Lawrence County
Aug. 27 – at Hazel Green;L;37-34
Sept. 4 – at West Point
Sept. 11 - at Ardmore*
Sept. 18 – Russellville*
Sept. 25 – at Westminster
Oct. 2 – East Limestone*
Oct. 9 – at Lee-Huntsville*
Oct. 16 – Mae Jemison*
Oct. 23 – Brewer*
Oct. 30 – Danville
--
Class 4A
--
Priceville
Aug. 27 – at Brewer;W;38-21
Sept. 4 – at West Morgan*
Sept. 11 – Brooks*
Sept. 18 – Wilson*
Sept. 25 – at Danville
Oct. 2 – at Rogers*
Oct. 9 – Central-Florence*
Oct. 16 – Deshler*
Oct. 23 – West Limestone*
Oct. 30 – St. John Paul II
--
West Morgan
Aug. 20 – Good Hope;L;47-19
Aug. 27 – at East Lawrence;L;21-18
Sept. 4 – Priceville*
Sept. 11 – at Deshler*
Sept. 18 – West Limestone*
Sept. 25 – at Leeds
Oct. 2 – at Central-Florence*
Oct. 9 – Brooks*
Oct. 16 – at Wilson*
Oct. 23 – Rogers*
Oct. 30 – open
--
West Limestone
Aug. 21 – open
Aug. 27 – Clements;W;53-19
Sept. 4 – Deshler*
Sept. 11 – at Central-Florence*
Sept. 18 – at West Morgan*
Sept. 25 – at East Limestone
Oct. 2 – at Brooks*
Oct. 9 – Wilson*
Oct. 16 – at Rogers*
Oct. 23 – Priceville*
Oct. 30 – Ardmore
--
Class 3A
--
Danville
Aug. 21 – Brewer;W;33-19
Aug. 27 – at Falkville;L;56-0
Sept. 4 – at Colbert Heights*
Sept. 11 – at Lauderdale County*
Sept. 18 – East Lawrence*
Sept. 25 – Priceville
Oct. 2 – open
Oct. 9 – Elkmont*
Oct. 16 at Clements*
Oct. 23 – Phil Campbell*
Oct. 30 – at Lawrence County
--
East Lawrence
Aug. 21 – Sulligent;W;41-12
Aug. 27 – West Morgan;W;21-18
Sept. 4 – Lauderdale County*
Sept. 11 – open
Sept. 18 – at Danville*
Sept. 25 – at Hatton
Oct. 2 – Elkmont
Oct. 9 – at Clements*
Oct. 16 – at Phil Campbell*
Oct. 23 – Colbert Heights*
Oct. 29 – at Sheffield (Thursday)
--
Clements
Aug. 21 – at Wilson;L;19-13
Aug. 27 – at West Limestone;L;53-19
Sept. 4 – open
Sept. 11 – Phil Campbell*
Sept. 18 – at Colbert Heights*
Sept. 25 – Ardmore
Oct. 2 – at Lauderdale County*
Oct. 9 – East Lawrence*
Oct. 16 – Danville*
Oct. 23 – at Elkmont*
Oct. 30 – Hatton
--
Elkmont
Aug. 21 – Randolph;L;62-0
Aug. 29 – at Ardmore;L;53-12
Sept. 4 – at Phil Campbell*
Sept. 11 – Colbert Heights*
Sept. 18 – Lauderdale County*
Sept. 25 – at Lexington
Oct. 2 – at East Lawrence*
Oct. 9 – at Danville*
Oct. 16 – open
Oct. 23 – Clements*
Oct. 30 – Hanceville
--
Class 2A
--
Falkville
Aug. 21 – Decatur Heritage;W;forfeit
Aug. 27 – Danville;W;56-0
Sept. 4 – Whitesburg Christian
Sept. 11 – at Pisgah
Sept. 18 – open
Sept. 25 – at Cold Springs
Oct. 2 – at Section
Oct. 9 – Tanner
Oct. 16 – Ider
Oct. 23 – at North Sand Mountain
Oct. 30 – at Winston County
--
Tanner
Aug. 20 – Ardmore;L;42-18
Aug. 27 – Lexington;W;20-13
Sept. 4 – at Section
Sept. 11 – Ider
Sept. 18 – North Sand Mountain
Sept. 25 – at Columbia
Oct. 2 – at Whitesburg Christian
Oct. 9 – at Falkville
Oct. 16 – open
Oct. 23 – Pisgah
Oct. 30 – at Waterloo
--
Hatton
Aug. 29 – at Central-Florence;L;35-22
Sept. 4 – at Winston County
Sept. 11 – Mars Hill Bible*
Sept. 18 – at Colbert County*
Sept. 25 – East Lawrence
Oct. 2 – at Lexington*
Oct. 9 – Red Bay*
Oct. 16 – at Tharptown*
Oct. 23 – Sheffield*
Oct. 30 – at Clements
--
Class 1A
--
Decatur Heritage
Aug. 21 – at Falkville;L;forfeit
Aug. 27 – Colbert Heights;L;35-27
Sept. 4 – at Phillips*
Sept. 11 – at Vina*
Sept. 18 – at Shoals Christian*
Sept. 25 – Woodville
Oct. 2 – Waterloo*
Oct. 9 – at R.A. Hubbard*
Oct. 16 – Cherokee*
Oct. 22 – Hackleburg* (Thursday)
--
R.A. Hubbard
Aug. 21 – at Sheffield;L;27-12
Aug. 27 – Colbert County;L;45-6
Sept. 4 – at Cherokee*
Sept. 11 – at Hackleburg*
Sept. 18 – Phillips*
Sept. 25 – open
Oct. 2 – at Vina*
Oct. 9 – Decatur Heritage*
Oct. 16 – Waterloo*
Oct. 23 – Shoals Christian*
Oct. 30 – at New Hope
* region games
