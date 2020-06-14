--
Class 7A
--
Austin
Aug. 21 - at Hartselle
Aug. 28 - Decatur
Sept. 4 - Florence*
Sept. 11 - James Clemens*
Sept. 18 - at Sparkman*
Sept. 25 - open
Oct. 2 - at Grissom*
Oct. 9 - at Huntsville*
Oct. 16 - Albertville*
Oct. 23 - at Bob Jones*
Oct. 29 - Mountain Brook (Thursday)
--
Class 6A
--
Athens
Aug. 21 - at Fort Payne
Aug. 28 - James Clemens
Sept. 4 - Columbia*
Sept. 11 - at Hazel Green*
Sept. 18 - at Muscle Shoals*
Sept. 25 - Hueytown
Oct. 2 - Hartselle*
Oct. 9 - at Buckhorn*
Oct. 16 - Cullman*
Oct. 23 - at Decatur*
Oct. 30 - open
--
Decatur
Aug. 20 - Russellville (Thursday)
Aug. 28 - at Austin
Sept. 4 - at Muscle Shoals*
Sept. 11 - Hartselle*
Sept. 18 - at Buckhorn*
Sept. 25 - open
Oct. 2 - Cullman*
Oct. 9 - Hazel Green*
Oct. 16 - at Columbia*
Oct. 23 - Athens*
Oct. 29 - Huntsville (Thursday)
--
Hartselle
Aug. 21 - Austin
Aug. 28 - Mae Jemison
Sept. 4 - Cullman*
Sept. 11 - at Decatur*
Sept. 18 - Columbia*
Sept. 25 - at Russellville
Oct. 2 - at Athens*
Oct. 9 - Muscle Shoals*
Oct. 16 - at Hazel Green*
Oct. 23 - at Buckhorn*
Oct. 30 - open
--
Class 5A
--
Ardmore
Aug. 20 - at Tanner (Thursday)
Aug. 28 - Elkmont
Sept. 4 - Brewer*
Sept. 11 - Lawrence County*
Sept. 18 - open
Sept. 25 - at Clements
Oct. 2 - Russellville*
Oct. 8 - at East Limestone* (Thursday)
Oct. 16 - Lee*
Oct. 22 - at Mae Jemison* (Thursday)
Oct. 29 - at West Limestone (Thursday)
--
Brewer
Aug. 21 - at Danville
Aug. 28 - Priceville
Sept. 4 - at Ardmore*
Sept. 11 - at Russellville*
Sept. 18 - East Limestone*
Sept. 25 - Arab
Oct. 2 - Lee*
Oct. 9 - at Mae Jemison*
Oct. 16 - Fairview
Oct. 23 - at Lawrence County*
Oct. 30 - open
--
East Limestone
Aug. 21 - Guntersville
Aug. 28 - Mars Hill
Sept. 3 - at Lee* (Thursday)
Sept. 11 - Mae Jemison*
Sept. 18 - at Brewer*
Sept. 25 - West Limestone
Oct. 2 - at Lawrence County*
Oct. 8 - Ardmore* (Thursday)
Oct. 16 - at Russellville*
Oct. 23 - at Sylvania
Oct. 30 - open
--
Lawrence County
Aug. 28 - at Hazel Green
Sept. 4 - at West Point
Sept. 11 - at Ardmore*
Sept. 18 - Russellville*
Sept. 25 - at Westminster
Oct. 2 - East Limestone*
Oct. 9 - at Lee*
Oct. 16 - Mae Jemison*
Oct. 23 - Brewer*
Oct. 30 - Danville
---
Class 4A
--
Priceville
Aug. 21 - West Point
Aug. 28 - at Brewer
Sept. 4 - at West Morgan*
Sept. 11 - Brooks*
Sept. 18 - Wilson*
Sept. 25 - at Danville
Oct. 2 - at Rogers*
Oct. 9 - Central Florence*
Oct. 16 - Deshler*
Oct. 23 - West Limestone*
Oct. 30 - Saint John Paul II
--
West Limestone
Aug. 21 - open
Aug. 28 - Clements
Sept. 4 - Deshler*
Sept. 11 - at Central Florence*
Sept. 18 - at West Morgan*
Sept. 25 - at East Limestone
Oct. 2 - at Brooks*
Oct. 9 - Wilson*
Oct. 16 - at Rogers*
Oct. 23 - Priceville*
Oct. 30 - Ardmore
--
West Morgan
Aug. 20 - Good Hope (Thursday)
Aug. 28 - at East Lawrence
Sept. 4 - Priceville*
Sept. 11 - at Deshler*
Sept. 18 - West Limestone*
Sept. 25 - at Leeds
Oct. 2 - at Central Florence*
Oct. 9 - Brooks*
Oct. 16 - at Wilson*
Oct. 23 - Rogers*
Oct. 30 - open
--
Class 3A
--
Clements
Aug. 21 - at Wilson
Aug. 28 - at West Limestone
Sept. 4 - open
Sept. 11 - Phil Campbell*
Sept. 18 - at Colbert Heights*
Sept. 25 - Ardmore
Oct. 2 - at Lauderdale County*
Oct. 9 - East Lawrence*
Oct. 16 - Danville*
Oct. 23 - at Elkmont*
Oct. 30 - Hatton
--
Danville
Aug. 21 - Brewer
Aug. 28 - at Falkville
Sept. 4 - at Colbert Heights*
Sept. 11 - at Lauderdale County*
Sept. 18 - East Lawrence*
Sept. 25 - Priceville
Oct. 2 - open
Oct. 9 - Elkmont*
Oct. 16 at Clements*
Oct. 23 - Phil Campbell*
Oct. 30 - at Lawrence County
--
East Lawrence
Aug. 21 - Sulligent
Aug. 28 - West Morgan
Sept. 4 - Lauderdale County*
Sept. 11 - open
Sept. 18 - at Danville*
Sept. 25 - at Hatton
Oct. 2 - Elkmont
Oct. 9 - at Clements*
Oct. 16 - at Phil Campbell*
Oct. 23 - Colbert Heights*
Oct. 29 - at Sheffield (Thursday)
--
Elkmont
Aug. 21 - Randolph
Aug. 28 - at Ardmore
Sept. 4 - at Phil Campbell*
Sept. 11 - Colbert Heights*
Sept. 18 - Lauderdale County*
Sept. 25 - at Lexington
Oct. 2 - at East Lawrence*
Oct. 9 - at Danville*
Oct. 16 - open
Oct. 23 - Clements*
Oct. 30 - Hanceville
--
Class 2A
--
Falkville
Aug. 21 - Decatur Heritage
Aug. 28 - Danville
Sept. 4 - Whitesburg Christian
Sept. 11 - at Pisgah
Sept. 18 - open
Sept. 25 - at Cold Springs
Oct. 2 - at Section
Oct. 9 - Tanner
Oct. 16 - Ider
Oct. 23 - at North Sand Mountain
Oct. 30 - at Winston County
--
Hatton
Aug. 28 - at Central Florence
Sept. 4 - at Winston County
Sept. 11 - Mars Hill Bible*
Sept. 18 - at Colbert County*
Sept. 25 - East Lawrence
Oct. 2 - at Lexington*
Oct. 9 - Red Bay*
Oct. 16 - at Tharptown*
Oct. 23 - Sheffield*
Oct. 30 - at Clements
--
Tanner
Aug. 20 - Ardmore (Thursday)
Aug. 28 - Lexington
Sept. 4 - at Section
Sept. 11 - Ider
Sept. 18 - North Sand Mountain
Sept. 25 - at Columbia
Oct. 2 - at Whitesburg Christian
Oct. 9 - at Falkville
Oct. 16 - open
Oct. 23 - Pisgah
Oct. 30 - at Waterloo
--
Class 1A
--
Decatur Heritage
Aug. 21 - at Falkville
Aug. 28 - Colbert Heights
Sept. 4 - at Phillips*
Sept. 11 - at Vina*
Sept. 18 - at Shoals Christian*
Sept. 25 - Woodville
Oct. 2 - Waterloo*
Oct. 9 - at R.A. Hubbard*
Oct. 16 - Cherokee*
Oct. 22 - Hackleburg* (Thursday)
--
R.A. Hubbard
Aug. 21 - at Sheffield
Aug. 28 - Colbert County
Sept. 4 - at Cherokee*
Sept. 11 - at Hackleburg*
Sept. 18 - Phillips*
Sept. 25 - open
Oct. 2 - Vina*
Oct. 9 - Decatur Heritage*
Oct. 16 - Waterloo*
Oct. 23 - Shoals Christian*
Oct. 30 - at New Hope
*region games
