Class 7A, Region 4
;Overall;Region
Austin;3-0;1-0
James Clemens;2-0;1-0
Sparkman;1-2;1-0
Grissom;1-1;0-0
Huntsville;0-2;0-0
Bob Jones;1-1;0-1
Florence;0-1;0-1
Albertville;0-2;0-1
--
Last week's results
Austin 42, Florence 28
James Clemens 54, Bob Jones 28
Sparkman 45, Albertville 21
--
Today's game
Sparkman at Grissom
--
Friday's games
James Clemens at Austin
Albertville at Florence
Bob Jones at Huntsville
--
Class 6A, Region 8
Cullman;3-0;1-0
Muscle Shoals;1-0;1-0
Athens;1-1;1-0
Buckhorn;1-2;1-0
Hazel Green;2-1;0-1
Hartselle;1-2;0-1
Columbia;0-3;0-1
Decatur;0-3;0-1
--
Last week's results
Athens 50, Columbia 6
Muscle Shoals 24, Decatur 12
Cullman 30, Hartselle 20
Buckhorn 43, Hazel Green 7
--
Friday's games
Hartselle at Decatur
Athens at Hazel Green
Columbia at Muscle Shoals
Buckhorn at Cullman
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Ardmore;3-0;1-0
Russellville;3-0;1-0
East Limestone;1-1;1-0
Lawrence County;1-1;0-0
Lee-Huntsville;1-2;0-1
Brewer;0-3;0-1
Mae Jemison;0-3;0-1
--
Last week's results
Ardmore 48, Brewer 7
East Limestone 50, Lee-Huntsville 28
Russellville 41, Mae Jemison 0
Lawrence County 31, West Point 21
--
Friday's games
Lawrence County at Ardmore
Mae Jemison at East Limestone
Brewer at Russellville
Open: Lee-Huntsville
--
Class 4A, Region 8
Central-Florence;3-0;1-0
West Limestone;2-0;1-0
Brooks;2-1;1-0
West Morgan;1-2;1-0
Priceville;1-1;0-1
Rogers;1-1;0-1
Wilson;1-2;0-1
Deshler;0-2;0-1
--
Last week's results
West Morgan 7, Priceville 3
West Limestone 33, Deshler 14
Brooks 28, Rogers 27
Central-Florence 21, Wilson 14
--
Friday's games
Brooks at Priceville
West Morgan at Deshler
West Limestone at Central-Florence
Wilson at Rogers
--
Class 3A, Region 8
East Lawrence;3-0;1-0
Phil Campbell;3-0;1-0
Colbert Heights;2-1;1-0
Clements;0-2;0-0
Lauderdale County;2-1;0-1
Danville;1-2;0-1
Elkmont;0-3;0-1
--
Last week's results
East Lawrence 14, Lauderdale County 13
Colbert Heights 37, Danville 0
Phil Campbell 62, Elkmont 22
Open: Clements
--
Friday's games
Phil Campbell at Clements
Colbert Heights at Elkmont
Danville at Lauderdale County
Open: East Lawrence
--
Class 2A, Region 7
Falkville;3-0;1-0
North Sand Mountain;2-0;1-0
Section;2-1;1-0
Ider;1-2;0-1
Tanner;1-2;0-1
Whitesburg Christian;1-2;0-1
Pisgah;0-2;0-1
--
Last week's results
Falkville 38, Whitesburg Christian 0
Section 34, Tanner 21
North Sand Mountain 40, Ider 13
Plainview 50, Pisgah 28
--
Friday's games
Ider at Tanner
Falkville at Pisgah
Section at North Sand Mountain
Open: Whitesburg Christian
--
Class 2A, Region 8
Colbert County;3-0;1-0
Mars Hill Bible;2-1;1-0
Red Bay;1-1;1-0
Hatton;1-1;0-0
Tharptown;2-1;0-1
Sheffield;1-2;0-1
Lexington;0-3;0-1
--
Last week's results
Hatton 14, Winston County 12
Colbert County 53, Tharptown 0
Mars Hill 71, Sheffield 38
Red Bay 40, Lexington 13
--
Friday's games
Mars Hill at Hatton
Colbert County at Sheffield
Lexington at Tharptown
Open: Red Bay
--
Class 1A, Region 8
Shoals Christian;2-1;1-0
Waterloo;2-1;1-0
Decatur Heritage;1-2;1-0
R.A. Hubbard;1-2;1-0
Cherokee;0-2;0-1
Hackleburg;0-2;0-1
Vina;0-2;0-1
Phillips;0-3;0-1
--
Last week's results
Decatur Heritage 40, Phillips 14
R.A. Hubbard 47, Cherokee 6
Shoals Christian 20, Vina 8
Waterloo beat Hackleburg, forfeit
--
Friday's games
Decatur Heritage at Vina
R.A. Hubbard at Hackleburg
Cherokee at Shoals Christian
Waterloo at Phillips
