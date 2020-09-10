Class 7A, Region 4

;Overall;Region

Austin;3-0;1-0

James Clemens;2-0;1-0

Sparkman;1-2;1-0

Grissom;1-1;0-0

Huntsville;0-2;0-0

Bob Jones;1-1;0-1

Florence;0-1;0-1

Albertville;0-2;0-1

--

Last week's results

Austin 42, Florence 28

James Clemens 54, Bob Jones 28

Sparkman 45, Albertville 21

--

Today's game

Sparkman at Grissom

--

Friday's games

James Clemens at Austin

Albertville at Florence

Bob Jones at Huntsville

--

Class 6A, Region 8

Cullman;3-0;1-0

Muscle Shoals;1-0;1-0

Athens;1-1;1-0

Buckhorn;1-2;1-0

Hazel Green;2-1;0-1

Hartselle;1-2;0-1

Columbia;0-3;0-1

Decatur;0-3;0-1

--

Last week's results

Athens 50, Columbia 6

Muscle Shoals 24, Decatur 12

Cullman 30, Hartselle 20

Buckhorn 43, Hazel Green 7

--

Friday's games

Hartselle at Decatur

Athens at Hazel Green

Columbia at Muscle Shoals

Buckhorn at Cullman

--

Class 5A, Region 8

Ardmore;3-0;1-0

Russellville;3-0;1-0

East Limestone;1-1;1-0

Lawrence County;1-1;0-0

Lee-Huntsville;1-2;0-1

Brewer;0-3;0-1

Mae Jemison;0-3;0-1

--

Last week's results

Ardmore 48, Brewer 7

East Limestone 50, Lee-Huntsville 28

Russellville 41, Mae Jemison 0

Lawrence County 31, West Point 21

--

Friday's games

Lawrence County at Ardmore

Mae Jemison at East Limestone

Brewer at Russellville

Open: Lee-Huntsville

--

Class 4A, Region 8

Central-Florence;3-0;1-0

West Limestone;2-0;1-0

Brooks;2-1;1-0

West Morgan;1-2;1-0

Priceville;1-1;0-1

Rogers;1-1;0-1

Wilson;1-2;0-1

Deshler;0-2;0-1

--

Last week's results

West Morgan 7, Priceville 3

West Limestone 33, Deshler 14

Brooks 28, Rogers 27

Central-Florence 21, Wilson 14

--

Friday's games

Brooks at Priceville

West Morgan at Deshler

West Limestone at Central-Florence

Wilson at Rogers

--

Class 3A, Region 8

East Lawrence;3-0;1-0

Phil Campbell;3-0;1-0

Colbert Heights;2-1;1-0

Clements;0-2;0-0

Lauderdale County;2-1;0-1

Danville;1-2;0-1

Elkmont;0-3;0-1

--

Last week's results

East Lawrence 14, Lauderdale County 13

Colbert Heights 37, Danville 0

Phil Campbell 62, Elkmont 22

Open: Clements

--

Friday's games

Phil Campbell at Clements

Colbert Heights at Elkmont

Danville at Lauderdale County

Open: East Lawrence

--

Class 2A, Region 7

Falkville;3-0;1-0

North Sand Mountain;2-0;1-0

Section;2-1;1-0

Ider;1-2;0-1

Tanner;1-2;0-1

Whitesburg Christian;1-2;0-1

Pisgah;0-2;0-1

--

Last week's results

Falkville 38, Whitesburg Christian 0

Section 34, Tanner 21

North Sand Mountain 40, Ider 13

Plainview 50, Pisgah 28

--

Friday's games

Ider at Tanner

Falkville at Pisgah

Section at North Sand Mountain

Open: Whitesburg Christian

--

Class 2A, Region 8

Colbert County;3-0;1-0

Mars Hill Bible;2-1;1-0

Red Bay;1-1;1-0

Hatton;1-1;0-0

Tharptown;2-1;0-1

Sheffield;1-2;0-1

Lexington;0-3;0-1

--

Last week's results

Hatton 14, Winston County 12

Colbert County 53, Tharptown 0

Mars Hill 71, Sheffield 38

Red Bay 40, Lexington 13

--

Friday's games

Mars Hill at Hatton

Colbert County at Sheffield

Lexington at Tharptown

Open: Red Bay

--

Class 1A, Region 8

Shoals Christian;2-1;1-0

Waterloo;2-1;1-0

Decatur Heritage;1-2;1-0

R.A. Hubbard;1-2;1-0

Cherokee;0-2;0-1

Hackleburg;0-2;0-1

Vina;0-2;0-1

Phillips;0-3;0-1

--

Last week's results

Decatur Heritage 40, Phillips 14

R.A. Hubbard 47, Cherokee 6

Shoals Christian 20, Vina 8

Waterloo beat Hackleburg, forfeit

--

Friday's games

Decatur Heritage at Vina

R.A. Hubbard at Hackleburg

Cherokee at Shoals Christian

Waterloo at Phillips

