Class 7A, Region 4
;Overall;Region
Sparkman;4-3;4-1
Austin;6-1;4-1
James Clemens;6-1;4-1
Florence;3-3;3-2
Bob Jones;3-4;2-3
Grissom;3-4;2-3
Albertville;2-5;1-4
Huntsville;0-7;0-5
--
Last week's results
Austin 40, Huntsville 7
Florence 20, Sparkman 13
James Clemens 35, Grissom 14
Bob Jones 35, Albertville 14
--
Friday's games
Albertville at Austin
Sparkman at James Clemens
Huntsville at Florence
Bob Jones at Grissom
--
Class 6A, Region 8
Cullman;6-1;4-0
Muscle Shoals;5-1;4-1
Athens;5-2;4-1
Hartselle;5-3;3-2
Buckhorn;4-3;3-2
Decatur;1-6;1-4
Columbia;0-7;0-4
Hazel Green;2-5;0-5
--
Last week's results
Decatur 28, Hazel Green 0
Hartselle 35, Muscle Shoals 9
Athens 47, Buckhorn 14
Open: Columbia, Cullman
--
Tonight's game
Decatur at Columbia
--
Friday's games
Cullman at Athens
Hartselle at Hazel Green
Buckhorn at Muscle Shoals
--
Class 5A, Region 8
East Limestone;6-1;5-0
Russellville;6-1;4-0
Lawrence County;3-4;2-2
Mae Jemison;2-5;2-2
Ardmore;4-3;1-3
Lee-Huntsville;2-5;1-3
Brewer;0-8;0-5
--
Last week's results
East Limestone 45, Ardmore 14
Mae Jemison 47, Brewer 0
Lawrence County beat Lee-Huntsville, forfeit
Open: Russellville
--
Friday's games
East Lawrence at Russellville
Lee-Huntsville at Ardmore
Mae Jemison at Lawrence County
Fairview at Brewer
--
Class 4A, Region 8
West Limestone;6-1;5-0
Central-Florence;7-1;4-1
Deshler;4-3;4-1
Priceville;5-2;3-2
Brooks;2-4;2-3
Rogers;2-5;1-4
West Morgan;1-7;1-4
Wilson;1-6;0-5
--
Last week's results
West Limestone 37, Wilson 6
Central 20, Priceville 14
Deshler 41, Rogers 7
Brooks 29, West Morgan 21
--
Friday's games
West Limestone at Rogers
Deshler at Priceville
West Morgan at Wilson
Brooks at Central-Florence
--
Class 3A, Region 8
East Lawrence;6-1;4-0
Lauderdale County;7-1;4-1
Colbert Heights;4-3;3-1
Phil Campbell;4-3;2-2
Danville;2-5;1-3
Clements;1-6;1-3
Elkmont;0-8;0-5
--
Last week's results
East Lawrence 36, Clements 18
Lauderdale County 41, Phil Campbell 0
Danville 44, Elkmont 20
Open: Colbert Heights
--
Tonight's game
Danville at Clements
---
Friday's games
East Lawrence at Phil Campbell (Phil Campbell to forfeit)
Lauderdale County at Colbert Heights
Open: Elkmont
--
Class 2A, Region 7
Falkville;7-0;4-0
North Sand Mountain;6-1;4-0
Section;4-3;3-2
Pisgah;2-5;2-2
Tanner;4-4;2-3
Whitesburg Christian;2-5;0-4
Ider;1-7;0-4
--
Last week's results
Falkville 62, Tanner 0
Fyffe 55, North Sand Mountain 0
Section 47, Whitesburg Christian 22
Pisgah 34, Ider 27 (OT)
--
Friday's games
Ider at Falkville
Whitesburg Christian at North Sand Mountain
Section at Pisgah
Open: Tanner
--
Class 2A, Region 8
Mars Hill Bible;6-1;4-0
Red Bay;5-1;4-0
Colbert County;6-1;3-1
Lexington;3-5;2-3
Sheffield;3-5;2-3
Tharptown;3-4;0-4
Hatton;2-5;0-4
--
Last week's results
Red Bay 47, Hatton 8
Mars Hill Bible 42, Lexington 0
Sheffield 53, Tharptown 0
Open: Colbert County
--
Friday's games
Hatton at Tharptown
Mars Hill Bible at Red Bay
Colbert County at Lexington
Open: Sheffield
--
Class 1A, Region 8
Decatur Heritage;6-2;5-0
R.A. Hubbard;4-3;4-1
Waterloo;4-3;4-1
Hackleburg;3-4;3-2
Shoals Christian;3-5;2-3
Phillips;1-6;1-4
Vina;1-6;1-4
Cherokee;0-7;0-5
--
Last week's results
Decatur Heritage 43, R.A. Hubbard 36
Waterloo 45, Shoals Christian 9
Hackleburg 44, Phillips 0
Vina 32, Cherokee 6
--
Friday's games
Cherokee at Decatur Heritage
Waterloo at R.A. Hubbard
Vina at Hackleburg
Shoals Christian at Phillips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.