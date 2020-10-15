Class 7A, Region 4

;Overall;Region

Sparkman;4-3;4-1

Austin;6-1;4-1

James Clemens;6-1;4-1

Florence;3-3;3-2

Bob Jones;3-4;2-3

Grissom;3-4;2-3

Albertville;2-5;1-4

Huntsville;0-7;0-5

--

Last week's results

Austin 40, Huntsville 7

Florence 20, Sparkman 13

James Clemens 35, Grissom 14

Bob Jones 35, Albertville 14

--

Friday's games

Albertville at Austin

Sparkman at James Clemens

Huntsville at Florence

Bob Jones at Grissom

--

Class 6A, Region 8

Cullman;6-1;4-0

Muscle Shoals;5-1;4-1

Athens;5-2;4-1

Hartselle;5-3;3-2

Buckhorn;4-3;3-2

Decatur;1-6;1-4

Columbia;0-7;0-4

Hazel Green;2-5;0-5

--

Last week's results

Decatur 28, Hazel Green 0

Hartselle 35, Muscle Shoals 9

Athens 47, Buckhorn 14

Open: Columbia, Cullman

--

Tonight's game

Decatur at Columbia

--

Friday's games

Cullman at Athens

Hartselle at Hazel Green

Buckhorn at Muscle Shoals

--

Class 5A, Region 8

East Limestone;6-1;5-0

Russellville;6-1;4-0

Lawrence County;3-4;2-2

Mae Jemison;2-5;2-2

Ardmore;4-3;1-3

Lee-Huntsville;2-5;1-3

Brewer;0-8;0-5

--

Last week's results

East Limestone 45, Ardmore 14

Mae Jemison 47, Brewer 0

Lawrence County beat Lee-Huntsville, forfeit

Open: Russellville

--

Friday's games

East Lawrence at Russellville

Lee-Huntsville at Ardmore

Mae Jemison at Lawrence County

Fairview at Brewer

--

Class 4A, Region 8

West Limestone;6-1;5-0

Central-Florence;7-1;4-1

Deshler;4-3;4-1

Priceville;5-2;3-2

Brooks;2-4;2-3

Rogers;2-5;1-4

West Morgan;1-7;1-4

Wilson;1-6;0-5

--

Last week's results

West Limestone 37, Wilson 6

Central 20, Priceville 14

Deshler 41, Rogers 7

Brooks 29, West Morgan 21

--

Friday's games

West Limestone at Rogers

Deshler at Priceville

West Morgan at Wilson

Brooks at Central-Florence

--

Class 3A, Region 8

East Lawrence;6-1;4-0

Lauderdale County;7-1;4-1

Colbert Heights;4-3;3-1

Phil Campbell;4-3;2-2

Danville;2-5;1-3

Clements;1-6;1-3

Elkmont;0-8;0-5

--

Last week's results

East Lawrence 36, Clements 18

Lauderdale County 41, Phil Campbell 0

Danville 44, Elkmont 20

Open: Colbert Heights

--

Tonight's game

Danville at Clements

---

Friday's games

East Lawrence at Phil Campbell (Phil Campbell to forfeit)

Lauderdale County at Colbert Heights

Open: Elkmont

--

Class 2A, Region 7

Falkville;7-0;4-0

North Sand Mountain;6-1;4-0

Section;4-3;3-2

Pisgah;2-5;2-2

Tanner;4-4;2-3

Whitesburg Christian;2-5;0-4

Ider;1-7;0-4

--

Last week's results

Falkville 62, Tanner 0

Fyffe 55, North Sand Mountain 0

Section 47, Whitesburg Christian 22

Pisgah 34, Ider 27 (OT)

--

Friday's games

Ider at Falkville

Whitesburg Christian at North Sand Mountain

Section at Pisgah

Open: Tanner

--

Class 2A, Region 8

Mars Hill Bible;6-1;4-0

Red Bay;5-1;4-0

Colbert County;6-1;3-1

Lexington;3-5;2-3

Sheffield;3-5;2-3

Tharptown;3-4;0-4

Hatton;2-5;0-4

--

Last week's results

Red Bay 47, Hatton 8

Mars Hill Bible 42, Lexington 0

Sheffield 53, Tharptown 0

Open: Colbert County

--

Friday's games

Hatton at Tharptown

Mars Hill Bible at Red Bay

Colbert County at Lexington

Open: Sheffield

--

Class 1A, Region 8

Decatur Heritage;6-2;5-0

R.A. Hubbard;4-3;4-1

Waterloo;4-3;4-1

Hackleburg;3-4;3-2

Shoals Christian;3-5;2-3

Phillips;1-6;1-4

Vina;1-6;1-4

Cherokee;0-7;0-5

--

Last week's results

Decatur Heritage 43, R.A. Hubbard 36

Waterloo 45, Shoals Christian 9

Hackleburg 44, Phillips 0

Vina 32, Cherokee 6

--

Friday's games

Cherokee at Decatur Heritage

Waterloo at R.A. Hubbard

Vina at Hackleburg

Shoals Christian at Phillips

