Class 7A, Region 4

;Overall;Region

Austin;8-2;6-1

James Clemens;8-2;6-1

Sparkman;6-4;5-2

Grissom;6-4;4-3

Florence;5-5;4-3

Bob Jones;3-7;2-5

Albertville;2-8;1-6

Huntsville;1-8;0-7

--

Last week's results

Mountain Brook 31, Austin 22

Huntsville 37, Decatur 13

Grissom 19, Hazel Green 0

Gardendale 27, Florence 21

Sparkman 14, Muscle Shoals 10

Prattville 36, Bob Jones 14

Guntersville 54, Albertville 0

Open: James Clemens

--

Friday's games

Oak Mountain (6-4) at Austin (8-2)

Hewitt-Trussville (8-2) at James Clemens (8-2)

Sparkman (6-4) at Hoover (9-1)

Grissom (6-4) at Thompson (10-0)

--

Class 6A, Region 8

Athens;7-2;6-1

Cullman;8-2;6-1

Hartselle;7-3;5-2

Muscle Shoals;6-4;5-2

Buckhorn;4-6;3-4

Decatur;2-8;2-5

Hazel Green;2-8;0-7

Columbia;0-10;0-7

--

Last week's results

Huntsville 37, Decatur 13

Cullman 40, Columbia 6

Sparkman 14, Muscle Shoals 10

Grissom 19, Hazel Green 0

Open: Athens, Buckhorn, Hartselle

--

Friday's games

Homewood (6-4) at Athens (7-3)

Shades Valley (3-7) at Cullman (8-2)

Hartselle (7-3) at Briarwood (7-2)

Muscle Shoals (6-4) at Mountain Brook (9-1)

--

Class 5A, Region 8

Russellville;8-2;6-0

East Limestone;6-3;5-1

Mae Jemison;4-6;4-2

Lawrence County;5-5;3-3

Ardmore;5-5;2-4

Lee-Huntsville;2-8;1-5

Brewer;0-10;0-6

--

Last week's results

Lawrence County 38, Danville 21

West Limestone 47, Ardmore 28

Pell City 37, Mae Jemison 14

Westminster Christian 44, Lee-Huntsville 38

Madison Academy beat Russellville, forfeit

Open: Brewer, East Limestone

---

Friday's games

Fairfield (5-5) at Russellville (8-2)

Parker (5-4) at East Limestone (6-3)

Mae Jemison (4-6) at Pleasant Grove (7-2)

Lawrence County (5-5) at Ramsay (9-0)

--

Class 4A, Region 8

West Limestone;9-1;7-0

Central-Florence;8-2;5-2

Deshler;6-4;5-2

Brooks;6-4;4-3

Priceville;6-4;3-4

West Morgan;3-7;3-4

Rogers;2-8;1-6

Wilson;1-9;0-7

--

Last week's results

Priceville 35, St. John Paul II 29 (OT)

West Limestone 47, Ardmore 28

Brooks 34, Lauderdale County 20

Deshler 24, Colbert County 19

Colbert Heights 30, Wilson 14

Lexington beat Rogers, forfeit

Open: Central-Florence, West Morgan

--

Tonight's game

Brooks (6-4) at Gordo (9-1)

--

Friday's games

Hamilton (5-5) at West Limestone (9-1)

Haleyville (7-3) at Central-Florence (8-2)

Deshler (6-4) at Northside (8-2)

--

Class 3A, Region 8

East Lawrence;9-1;6-0

Lauderdale County;8-2;5-1

Phil Campbell;6-4;3-3

Colbert Heights;5-5;3-3

Clements;3-7;3-3

Danville;2-8;1-5

Elkmont;1-9;0-6

--

Last week's results

Elkmont 45, Hanceville 36

Hatton 40, Clements 22

Lawrence County 38, Danville 21

Colbert Heights 30, Wilson 14

Brooks 34, Lauderdale County 20

East Lawrence beat Sheffield, forfeit

Phil Campbell beat Hackleburg, forfeit

---

Friday's games

Saks (7-3) at East Lawrence (9-1)

Ohatchee (9-1) at Lauderdale County (8-2)

Phil Campbell (6-4) at Walter Wellborn (8-1)

Colbert Heights (5-5) at Piedmont (9-1)

--

Class 2A, Region 7

North Sand Mountain;9-1;6-0

Falkville;8-2;5-1

Section;5-5;4-2

Tanner;6-4;3-3

Pisgah;3-7;2-4

Ider;2-8;1-5

Whitesburg Christian;2-8;0-6

--

Last week's results

Tanner 21, Waterloo 20

Winston County 30, Falkville 14

North Sand Mountain 25, Sylvania 19 (2OT)

Woodville 34, Section 28

Pisgah 21, Douglas 14

Coosa Christian 33, Whitesburg Christian 28

Open: Ider

--

Friday's games

Southeastern (6-4) at North Sand Mountain (9-1)

Cleveland (7-3) at Falkville (8-2)

Section (5-5) at Westbrook Christian (9-1)

Tanner (6-4) at Spring Garden (9-1)

--

Class 2A, Region 8

Mars Hill Bible;8-2;6-0

Red Bay;8-1;5-1

Colbert County;7-3;4-2

Hatton;5-5;2-4

Lexington;4-6;2-4

Sheffield;3-7;2-4

Tharptown;4-6;0-6

--

Last week's results

Hatton 40, Clements 22

Red Bay 36, Fayette County 20

Deshler 24, Colbert County 19

Tharptown 47, Vina 0

Lexington beat Rogers, forfeit

American Christian beat Mars Hill Bible, forfeit

--

Friday's games

Lamar County (4-6) at Mars Hill Bible (8-2)

Winston County (7-3) at Red Bay (8-1)

Colbert County (7-3) at Addison (6-4)

Hatton (5-5) at Aliceville (6-4)

--

Class 1A, Region 8

Decatur Heritage;8-2;7-0

Waterloo;6-4;6-1

R.A. Hubbard;5-5;5-2

Hackleburg;4-6;4-3

Phillips;3-7;3-4

Shoals Christian;3-7;2-5

Vina;1-9;1-6

Cherokee;0-10;0-7

--

Last week's results

Tanner 21, Waterloo 20

New Hope 35, R.A. Hubbard 0

Marion County 42, Phillips 0

Lynn 61, Cherokee 0

Tharptown 47, Vina 0

Phil Campbell beat Hackleburg, forfeit

Open: Decatur Heritage, Shoals Christian

---

Friday's games

Wadley (3-7) at Decatur Heritage (8-2)

Woodland (7-3) at Waterloo (6-4)

R.A. Hubbard (5-5) at Ragland (8-2)

Hackleburg (4-6) at Winterboro (8-1)

