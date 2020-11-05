Class 7A, Region 4
;Overall;Region
Austin;8-2;6-1
James Clemens;8-2;6-1
Sparkman;6-4;5-2
Grissom;6-4;4-3
Florence;5-5;4-3
Bob Jones;3-7;2-5
Albertville;2-8;1-6
Huntsville;1-8;0-7
--
Last week's results
Mountain Brook 31, Austin 22
Huntsville 37, Decatur 13
Grissom 19, Hazel Green 0
Gardendale 27, Florence 21
Sparkman 14, Muscle Shoals 10
Prattville 36, Bob Jones 14
Guntersville 54, Albertville 0
Open: James Clemens
--
Friday's games
Oak Mountain (6-4) at Austin (8-2)
Hewitt-Trussville (8-2) at James Clemens (8-2)
Sparkman (6-4) at Hoover (9-1)
Grissom (6-4) at Thompson (10-0)
--
Class 6A, Region 8
Athens;7-2;6-1
Cullman;8-2;6-1
Hartselle;7-3;5-2
Muscle Shoals;6-4;5-2
Buckhorn;4-6;3-4
Decatur;2-8;2-5
Hazel Green;2-8;0-7
Columbia;0-10;0-7
--
Last week's results
Huntsville 37, Decatur 13
Cullman 40, Columbia 6
Sparkman 14, Muscle Shoals 10
Grissom 19, Hazel Green 0
Open: Athens, Buckhorn, Hartselle
--
Friday's games
Homewood (6-4) at Athens (7-3)
Shades Valley (3-7) at Cullman (8-2)
Hartselle (7-3) at Briarwood (7-2)
Muscle Shoals (6-4) at Mountain Brook (9-1)
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Russellville;8-2;6-0
East Limestone;6-3;5-1
Mae Jemison;4-6;4-2
Lawrence County;5-5;3-3
Ardmore;5-5;2-4
Lee-Huntsville;2-8;1-5
Brewer;0-10;0-6
--
Last week's results
Lawrence County 38, Danville 21
West Limestone 47, Ardmore 28
Pell City 37, Mae Jemison 14
Westminster Christian 44, Lee-Huntsville 38
Madison Academy beat Russellville, forfeit
Open: Brewer, East Limestone
---
Friday's games
Fairfield (5-5) at Russellville (8-2)
Parker (5-4) at East Limestone (6-3)
Mae Jemison (4-6) at Pleasant Grove (7-2)
Lawrence County (5-5) at Ramsay (9-0)
--
Class 4A, Region 8
West Limestone;9-1;7-0
Central-Florence;8-2;5-2
Deshler;6-4;5-2
Brooks;6-4;4-3
Priceville;6-4;3-4
West Morgan;3-7;3-4
Rogers;2-8;1-6
Wilson;1-9;0-7
--
Last week's results
Priceville 35, St. John Paul II 29 (OT)
West Limestone 47, Ardmore 28
Brooks 34, Lauderdale County 20
Deshler 24, Colbert County 19
Colbert Heights 30, Wilson 14
Lexington beat Rogers, forfeit
Open: Central-Florence, West Morgan
--
Tonight's game
Brooks (6-4) at Gordo (9-1)
--
Friday's games
Hamilton (5-5) at West Limestone (9-1)
Haleyville (7-3) at Central-Florence (8-2)
Deshler (6-4) at Northside (8-2)
--
Class 3A, Region 8
East Lawrence;9-1;6-0
Lauderdale County;8-2;5-1
Phil Campbell;6-4;3-3
Colbert Heights;5-5;3-3
Clements;3-7;3-3
Danville;2-8;1-5
Elkmont;1-9;0-6
--
Last week's results
Elkmont 45, Hanceville 36
Hatton 40, Clements 22
Lawrence County 38, Danville 21
Colbert Heights 30, Wilson 14
Brooks 34, Lauderdale County 20
East Lawrence beat Sheffield, forfeit
Phil Campbell beat Hackleburg, forfeit
---
Friday's games
Saks (7-3) at East Lawrence (9-1)
Ohatchee (9-1) at Lauderdale County (8-2)
Phil Campbell (6-4) at Walter Wellborn (8-1)
Colbert Heights (5-5) at Piedmont (9-1)
--
Class 2A, Region 7
North Sand Mountain;9-1;6-0
Falkville;8-2;5-1
Section;5-5;4-2
Tanner;6-4;3-3
Pisgah;3-7;2-4
Ider;2-8;1-5
Whitesburg Christian;2-8;0-6
--
Last week's results
Tanner 21, Waterloo 20
Winston County 30, Falkville 14
North Sand Mountain 25, Sylvania 19 (2OT)
Woodville 34, Section 28
Pisgah 21, Douglas 14
Coosa Christian 33, Whitesburg Christian 28
Open: Ider
--
Friday's games
Southeastern (6-4) at North Sand Mountain (9-1)
Cleveland (7-3) at Falkville (8-2)
Section (5-5) at Westbrook Christian (9-1)
Tanner (6-4) at Spring Garden (9-1)
--
Class 2A, Region 8
Mars Hill Bible;8-2;6-0
Red Bay;8-1;5-1
Colbert County;7-3;4-2
Hatton;5-5;2-4
Lexington;4-6;2-4
Sheffield;3-7;2-4
Tharptown;4-6;0-6
--
Last week's results
Hatton 40, Clements 22
Red Bay 36, Fayette County 20
Deshler 24, Colbert County 19
Tharptown 47, Vina 0
Lexington beat Rogers, forfeit
American Christian beat Mars Hill Bible, forfeit
--
Friday's games
Lamar County (4-6) at Mars Hill Bible (8-2)
Winston County (7-3) at Red Bay (8-1)
Colbert County (7-3) at Addison (6-4)
Hatton (5-5) at Aliceville (6-4)
--
Class 1A, Region 8
Decatur Heritage;8-2;7-0
Waterloo;6-4;6-1
R.A. Hubbard;5-5;5-2
Hackleburg;4-6;4-3
Phillips;3-7;3-4
Shoals Christian;3-7;2-5
Vina;1-9;1-6
Cherokee;0-10;0-7
--
Last week's results
Tanner 21, Waterloo 20
New Hope 35, R.A. Hubbard 0
Marion County 42, Phillips 0
Lynn 61, Cherokee 0
Tharptown 47, Vina 0
Phil Campbell beat Hackleburg, forfeit
Open: Decatur Heritage, Shoals Christian
---
Friday's games
Wadley (3-7) at Decatur Heritage (8-2)
Woodland (7-3) at Waterloo (6-4)
R.A. Hubbard (5-5) at Ragland (8-2)
Hackleburg (4-6) at Winterboro (8-1)
