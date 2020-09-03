Class 7A, Region 4
;Overall;Region
Austin;2-0;0-0
Bob Jones;1-0;0-0
James Clemens;1-0;0-0
Grissom;1-1;0-0
Florence;0-0;0-0
Albertville;0-1;0-0
Huntsville;0-1;0-0
Sparkman;0-2;0-0
--
Last week's results
Austin 67, Decatur 3
Bob Jones 20, Buckhorn 0
James Clemens 22, Athens 0
Grissom 57, Lee-Huntsville 0
Thompson 39, Sparkman 7
---
Friday's games
Florence at Austin
Bob Jones at James Clemens
Huntsville at Grissom
Albertville at Sparkman
--
Class 6A, Region 8
Cullman;2-0;0-0
Hazel Green;2-0;0-0
Hartselle;1-1;0-0
Muscle Shoals;0-0;0-0
Athens;0-1;0-0
Buckhorn;0-2;0-0
Columbia;0-2;0-0
Decatur;0-2;0-0
--
Last week's results
Hartselle 34, Mae Jemison 14
Austin 67, Decatur 3
James Clemens 22, Athens 0
Hazel Green 37, Lawrence County 34
New Hope 42, Columbia 20
Cullman 21, Jasper 0
Bob Jones 20, Buckhorn 0
--
Friday's games
Decatur at Muscle Shoals
Cullman at Hartselle
Columbia at Athens
Hazel Green at Buckhorn
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Ardmore;2-0;0-0
Russellville;2-0;0-0
Lee-Huntsville;1-1;0-0
East Limestone;0-1;0-0
Lawrence County;0-1;0-0
Brewer;0-2;0-0
Mae Jemison;0-2;0-0
--
Last week's results
Ardmore 53, Elkmont 12
Priceville 38, Brewer 21
Russellville beat Deshler, forfeit
Hartselle 34, Mae Jemison 14
Mars Hill Bible 21, East Limestone 0
Grisson 57, Lee-Huntsville 0
Hazel Green 37, Lawrence County 34
--
Today's game
East Limestone at Lee-Huntsville
Friday's games
Brewer at Ardmore
Mae Jemison at Russellville
Lawrence County at West Point
--
Class 4A, Region 8
Central-Florence;2-0;0-0
Priceville;1-0;0-0
Rogers;1-0;0-0
West Limestone;1-0;0-0
Brooks;1-1;0-0
Wilson;1-1;0-0
Deshler;0-1;0-0
West Morgan;0-2;0-0
--
Last week's results
Priceville 38, Brewer 21
West Limestone 53, Clements 19
East Lawrence 21, West Morgan 18
Brooks 28, Sheffield 6
Central-Florence 35, Hatton 22
Lauderdale County 14, Wilson 12
Russellville beat Deshler, forfeit
Friday's games
Priceville at West Morgan
Deshler at West Limestone
Rogers at Brooks
Central-Florence at Wilson
--
Class 3A, Region 8
East Lawrence;2-0;0-0
Lauderdale County;2-0;0-0
Colbert Heights;1-1;0-0
Danville;1-1;0-0
Phil Campbell;1-1;0-0
Clements;0-2;0-0
Elkmont;0-2;0-0
--
Last week's results
West Limestone 53, Clements 19
Colbert Heights 35, Decatur Heritage 27
Falkville 56, Danville 0
East Lawrence 21, West Morgan 18
Ardmore 53, Elkmont 12
Lauderdale County 14, Wilson 12
Phil Campbell 33, Lamar County 6
--
Friday's games
Danville at Colbert Heights
Lauderdale County at East Lawrence
Elkmont at Phil Campbell
OPEN: Clements
--
Class 2A, Region 7
Falkville;2-0;0-0
North Sand Mountain;1-0;0-0
Ider;1-1;0-0
Section;1-1;0-0
Tanner;1-1;0-0
Whitesburg Christian;1-1;0-0
Pisgah;0-1;0-0
--
Last week's results
Falkville 56, Danville 0
Tanner 20, Lexington 13
Plainview 40, Ider 0
North Sand Mountain 34, Woodville 6
Sand Rock 25, Pisgah 3
Section 19, Valley Head 14
Whitesburg Christian 28, Asbury 0
--
Friday's games
Whitesburg Christian at Falkville
Tanner at Section
North Sand Mountain at Ider
Plainview at Pisgah
--
Class 2A, Region 8
Colbert County;2-0;0-0
Tharptown;2-0;0-0
Mars Hill Bible;1-1;0-0
Sheffield;1-1;0-0
Hatton;0-1;0-0
Red Bay;0-1;0-0
Lexington;0-2;0-0
--
Last week's results
Colbert County 45, R.A. Hubbard 6
Central-Florence 35, Hatton 22
Tanner 20, Lexington 13
Mars Hill Bible 21, East Limestone 0
Brooks 28, Sheffield 6
Tharptown 12, Phillips 6
--
Friday's games
Tharptown at Colbert County
Mars Hill Bible at Sheffield
Lexington at Red Bay
Hatton at Winston County
--
Class 1A, Region 8
Shoals Christian;1-1;0-0
Waterloo; 1-1;0-0
Cherokee;0-1;0-0
Hackleburg;0-1;0-0
Vina;0-1;0-0
Decatur Heritage;0-2;0-0
Phillips;0-2;0-0
R.A. Hubbard;0-2;0-0
--
Last week's results
Sumiton Christian 46, Cherokee 0
Colbert Heights 35, Decatur Heritage 27
Brilliant 21, Hackleburg 0
Tharptown 12, Phillips 6
Colbert County 45, R.A. Hubbard 6
Marion County 35, Vina 0
Hubbertville 40, Waterloo 6
--
Friday's games
R.A. Hubbard at Cherokee
Decatur Heritage at Phillips
Hackleburg at Waterloo
Shoals Christian at Vina
