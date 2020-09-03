Class 7A, Region 4

;Overall;Region

Austin;2-0;0-0

Bob Jones;1-0;0-0

James Clemens;1-0;0-0

Grissom;1-1;0-0

Florence;0-0;0-0

Albertville;0-1;0-0

Huntsville;0-1;0-0

Sparkman;0-2;0-0

--

Last week's results

Austin 67, Decatur 3

Bob Jones 20, Buckhorn 0

James Clemens 22, Athens 0

Grissom 57, Lee-Huntsville 0

Thompson 39, Sparkman 7

---

Friday's games

Florence at Austin

Bob Jones at James Clemens

Huntsville at Grissom

Albertville at Sparkman

--

Class 6A, Region 8

Cullman;2-0;0-0

Hazel Green;2-0;0-0

Hartselle;1-1;0-0

Muscle Shoals;0-0;0-0

Athens;0-1;0-0

Buckhorn;0-2;0-0

Columbia;0-2;0-0

Decatur;0-2;0-0

--

Last week's results

Hartselle 34, Mae Jemison 14

Austin 67, Decatur 3

James Clemens 22, Athens 0

Hazel Green 37, Lawrence County 34

New Hope 42, Columbia 20

Cullman 21, Jasper 0

Bob Jones 20, Buckhorn 0

--

Friday's games

Decatur at Muscle Shoals

Cullman at Hartselle

Columbia at Athens

Hazel Green at Buckhorn

--

Class 5A, Region 8

Ardmore;2-0;0-0

Russellville;2-0;0-0

Lee-Huntsville;1-1;0-0

East Limestone;0-1;0-0

Lawrence County;0-1;0-0

Brewer;0-2;0-0

Mae Jemison;0-2;0-0

--

Last week's results

Ardmore 53, Elkmont 12

Priceville 38, Brewer 21

Russellville beat Deshler, forfeit

Hartselle 34, Mae Jemison 14

Mars Hill Bible 21, East Limestone 0

Grisson 57, Lee-Huntsville 0

Hazel Green 37, Lawrence County 34

--

Today's game

East Limestone at Lee-Huntsville

Friday's games

Brewer at Ardmore

Mae Jemison at Russellville

Lawrence County at West Point

--

Class 4A, Region 8

Central-Florence;2-0;0-0

Priceville;1-0;0-0

Rogers;1-0;0-0

West Limestone;1-0;0-0

Brooks;1-1;0-0

Wilson;1-1;0-0

Deshler;0-1;0-0

West Morgan;0-2;0-0

--

Last week's results

Priceville 38, Brewer 21

West Limestone 53, Clements 19

East Lawrence 21, West Morgan 18

Brooks 28, Sheffield 6

Central-Florence 35, Hatton 22

Lauderdale County 14, Wilson 12

Russellville beat Deshler, forfeit

Friday's games

Priceville at West Morgan

Deshler at West Limestone

Rogers at Brooks

Central-Florence at Wilson

--

Class 3A, Region 8

East Lawrence;2-0;0-0

Lauderdale County;2-0;0-0

Colbert Heights;1-1;0-0

Danville;1-1;0-0

Phil Campbell;1-1;0-0

Clements;0-2;0-0

Elkmont;0-2;0-0

--

Last week's results

West Limestone 53, Clements 19

Colbert Heights 35, Decatur Heritage 27

Falkville 56, Danville 0

East Lawrence 21, West Morgan 18

Ardmore 53, Elkmont 12

Lauderdale County 14, Wilson 12

Phil Campbell 33, Lamar County 6

--

Friday's games

Danville at Colbert Heights

Lauderdale County at East Lawrence

Elkmont at Phil Campbell

OPEN: Clements

--

Class 2A, Region 7

Falkville;2-0;0-0

North Sand Mountain;1-0;0-0

Ider;1-1;0-0

Section;1-1;0-0

Tanner;1-1;0-0

Whitesburg Christian;1-1;0-0

Pisgah;0-1;0-0

--

Last week's results

Falkville 56, Danville 0

Tanner 20, Lexington 13

Plainview 40, Ider 0

North Sand Mountain 34, Woodville 6

Sand Rock 25, Pisgah 3

Section 19, Valley Head 14

Whitesburg Christian 28, Asbury 0

--

Friday's games

Whitesburg Christian at Falkville

Tanner at Section

North Sand Mountain at Ider

Plainview at Pisgah

--

Class 2A, Region 8

Colbert County;2-0;0-0

Tharptown;2-0;0-0

Mars Hill Bible;1-1;0-0

Sheffield;1-1;0-0

Hatton;0-1;0-0

Red Bay;0-1;0-0

Lexington;0-2;0-0

--

Last week's results

Colbert County 45, R.A. Hubbard 6

Central-Florence 35, Hatton 22

Tanner 20, Lexington 13

Mars Hill Bible 21, East Limestone 0

Brooks 28, Sheffield 6

Tharptown 12, Phillips 6

--

Friday's games

Tharptown at Colbert County

Mars Hill Bible at Sheffield

Lexington at Red Bay

Hatton at Winston County

--

Class 1A, Region 8

Shoals Christian;1-1;0-0

Waterloo; 1-1;0-0

Cherokee;0-1;0-0

Hackleburg;0-1;0-0

Vina;0-1;0-0

Decatur Heritage;0-2;0-0

Phillips;0-2;0-0

R.A. Hubbard;0-2;0-0

--

Last week's results

Sumiton Christian 46, Cherokee 0

Colbert Heights 35, Decatur Heritage 27

Brilliant 21, Hackleburg 0

Tharptown 12, Phillips 6

Colbert County 45, R.A. Hubbard 6

Marion County 35, Vina 0

Hubbertville 40, Waterloo 6

--

Friday's games

R.A. Hubbard at Cherokee

Decatur Heritage at Phillips

Hackleburg at Waterloo

Shoals Christian at Vina

