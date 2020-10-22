Class 7A, Region 4

;Overall;Region

Austin;7-1;5-1

James Clemens;7-1;5-1

Florence;4-3;4-2

Sparkman;4-4;4-2

Grissom;4-4;3-3

Bob Jones;3-5;2-4

Albertville;2-6;1-5

Huntsville;0-8;0-6

--

Last week's results

Austin 51, Albertville 21

James Clemens 13, Sparkman 9

Florence 35, Huntsville 14

Grissom 28, Bob Jones 21

--

Friday's games

Austin at Bob Jones

Grissom at Florence

James Clemens at Albertville

Sparkman at Huntsville

--

Class 6A, Region 8

Muscle Shoals;6-2;5-1

Athens;6-2;5-1

Cullman;6-2;4-1

Hartselle;6-3;4-2

Buckhorn;4-5;3-3

Decatur;2-6;2-4

Columbia;0-8;0-5

Hazel Green;2-6;0-6

--

Last week's results

Decatur 45, Columbia 0

Hartselle 45, Hazel Green 6

Athens 28, Cullman 0

Muscle Shoals 42, Buckhorn 0

--

Friday's games

Athens at Decatur

Hartselle at Buckhorn

Muscle Shoals at Cullman

Hazel Green at Columbia

--

Class 5A, Region 8

Russellville;7-1;5-0

East Limestone;6-2;5-1

Mae Jemison;3-5;3-2

Lawrence County;3-5;2-3

Ardmore;5-3;2-3

Lee-Huntsville;2-6;1-4

Brewer;0-9;0-5

--

Last week's results

Russellville 35, East Limestone 19

Mae Jemison 35, Lawrence County 28

Fairview 49, Brewer 16

Ardmore beat Lee-Huntsville, forfeit

--

Tonight's game

Ardmore at Mae Jemison

---

Friday's games

East Limestone at Sylvania

Brewer at Lawrence County

Russellville at Lee-Huntsville

--

Class 4A, Region 8

West Limestone;7-1;6-0

Deshler;5-3;5-1

Central-Florence;7-2;4-2

Priceville;5-3;3-3

Brooks;4-4;3-3

West Morgan;2-7;2-4

Rogers;2-6;1-5

Wilson;1-7;0-6

--

Last week's results

West Limestone 47, Rogers 25

West Morgan 10, Wilson 0

Deshler 23, Priceville 21

Brooks 42, Central-Florence 13

--

Friday's games

Priceville at West Limestone

Rogers at West Morgan

Central-Florence at Deshler

Wilson at Brooks

--

Class 3A, Region 8

East Lawrence;7-1;5-0

Lauderdale County;8-1;5-1

Colbert Heights;4-4;3-2

Phil Campbell;4-3;2-2

Clements;2-6;2-3

Danville;2-6;1-4

Elkmont;0-8;0-5

--

Last week's results

Clements 28, Danville 25

Lauderdale County 33, Colbert Heights 6

East Lawrence beat Phil Campbell, forfeit

Open: Elkmont

--

Tonight's game

Colbert Heights at East Lawrence

---

Friday's games

Phil Campbell at Danville

Clements at Elkmont

Open: Lauderdale County

--

Class 2A, Region 7

Falkville;8-0;5-0

North Sand Mountain;7-1;5-0

Section;5-3;4-2

Tanner;4-4;2-3

Pisgah;2-6;2-3

Whitesburg Christian;2-6;0-5

Ider;1-8;0-5

--

Last week's results

Falkville 38, Ider 0

North Sand Mountain 44, Whitesburg Christian 13

Section 25, Pisgah 14

Open: Tanner

--

Friday's games

Pisgah at Tanner

Falkville at North Sand Mountain

Ider at Whitesburg Christian

Section at Hanceville

--

Class 2A, Region 8

Mars Hill Bible;7-1;5-0

Colbert County;7-1;4-1

Red Bay;6-1;4-1

Sheffield;3-5;2-3

Lexington;3-6;2-4

Hatton;3-5;1-4

Tharptown;3-5;0-5

--

Last week's results

Hatton 52, Tharptown 6

Mars Hill Bible 35, Red Bay 8

Colbert County 35, Lexington 0

Open: Sheffield

--

Tonight's game

Sheffield at Hatton

---

Friday's games

Red Bay at Colbert County

Tharptown at Mars Hill Bible

Open: Lexington

--

Class 1A, Region 8

Decatur Heritage;7-2;6-0

Waterloo;5-3;5-1

R.A. Hubbard;4-4;4-2

Hackleburg;4-4;4-2

Phillips;2-6;2-4

Shoals Christian;3-6;2-4

Vina;1-7;1-5

Cherokee;0-8;0-6

--

Last week's results

Decatur Heritage 46, Cherokee 16

Waterloo 36, R.A. Hubbard 34

Hackleburg 48, Vina 12

Phillips 26, Shoals Christian 21

--

Tonight's game

Hackleburg at Decatur Heritage

---

Friday's games

Shoals Christian at R.A. Hubbard

Waterloo at Cherokee

Vina at Phillips

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.