Class 7A, Region 4
;Overall;Region
Austin;7-1;5-1
James Clemens;7-1;5-1
Florence;4-3;4-2
Sparkman;4-4;4-2
Grissom;4-4;3-3
Bob Jones;3-5;2-4
Albertville;2-6;1-5
Huntsville;0-8;0-6
--
Last week's results
Austin 51, Albertville 21
James Clemens 13, Sparkman 9
Florence 35, Huntsville 14
Grissom 28, Bob Jones 21
--
Friday's games
Austin at Bob Jones
Grissom at Florence
James Clemens at Albertville
Sparkman at Huntsville
--
Class 6A, Region 8
Muscle Shoals;6-2;5-1
Athens;6-2;5-1
Cullman;6-2;4-1
Hartselle;6-3;4-2
Buckhorn;4-5;3-3
Decatur;2-6;2-4
Columbia;0-8;0-5
Hazel Green;2-6;0-6
--
Last week's results
Decatur 45, Columbia 0
Hartselle 45, Hazel Green 6
Athens 28, Cullman 0
Muscle Shoals 42, Buckhorn 0
--
Friday's games
Athens at Decatur
Hartselle at Buckhorn
Muscle Shoals at Cullman
Hazel Green at Columbia
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Russellville;7-1;5-0
East Limestone;6-2;5-1
Mae Jemison;3-5;3-2
Lawrence County;3-5;2-3
Ardmore;5-3;2-3
Lee-Huntsville;2-6;1-4
Brewer;0-9;0-5
--
Last week's results
Russellville 35, East Limestone 19
Mae Jemison 35, Lawrence County 28
Fairview 49, Brewer 16
Ardmore beat Lee-Huntsville, forfeit
--
Tonight's game
Ardmore at Mae Jemison
---
Friday's games
East Limestone at Sylvania
Brewer at Lawrence County
Russellville at Lee-Huntsville
--
Class 4A, Region 8
West Limestone;7-1;6-0
Deshler;5-3;5-1
Central-Florence;7-2;4-2
Priceville;5-3;3-3
Brooks;4-4;3-3
West Morgan;2-7;2-4
Rogers;2-6;1-5
Wilson;1-7;0-6
--
Last week's results
West Limestone 47, Rogers 25
West Morgan 10, Wilson 0
Deshler 23, Priceville 21
Brooks 42, Central-Florence 13
--
Friday's games
Priceville at West Limestone
Rogers at West Morgan
Central-Florence at Deshler
Wilson at Brooks
--
Class 3A, Region 8
East Lawrence;7-1;5-0
Lauderdale County;8-1;5-1
Colbert Heights;4-4;3-2
Phil Campbell;4-3;2-2
Clements;2-6;2-3
Danville;2-6;1-4
Elkmont;0-8;0-5
--
Last week's results
Clements 28, Danville 25
Lauderdale County 33, Colbert Heights 6
East Lawrence beat Phil Campbell, forfeit
Open: Elkmont
--
Tonight's game
Colbert Heights at East Lawrence
---
Friday's games
Phil Campbell at Danville
Clements at Elkmont
Open: Lauderdale County
--
Class 2A, Region 7
Falkville;8-0;5-0
North Sand Mountain;7-1;5-0
Section;5-3;4-2
Tanner;4-4;2-3
Pisgah;2-6;2-3
Whitesburg Christian;2-6;0-5
Ider;1-8;0-5
--
Last week's results
Falkville 38, Ider 0
North Sand Mountain 44, Whitesburg Christian 13
Section 25, Pisgah 14
Open: Tanner
--
Friday's games
Pisgah at Tanner
Falkville at North Sand Mountain
Ider at Whitesburg Christian
Section at Hanceville
--
Class 2A, Region 8
Mars Hill Bible;7-1;5-0
Colbert County;7-1;4-1
Red Bay;6-1;4-1
Sheffield;3-5;2-3
Lexington;3-6;2-4
Hatton;3-5;1-4
Tharptown;3-5;0-5
--
Last week's results
Hatton 52, Tharptown 6
Mars Hill Bible 35, Red Bay 8
Colbert County 35, Lexington 0
Open: Sheffield
--
Tonight's game
Sheffield at Hatton
---
Friday's games
Red Bay at Colbert County
Tharptown at Mars Hill Bible
Open: Lexington
--
Class 1A, Region 8
Decatur Heritage;7-2;6-0
Waterloo;5-3;5-1
R.A. Hubbard;4-4;4-2
Hackleburg;4-4;4-2
Phillips;2-6;2-4
Shoals Christian;3-6;2-4
Vina;1-7;1-5
Cherokee;0-8;0-6
--
Last week's results
Decatur Heritage 46, Cherokee 16
Waterloo 36, R.A. Hubbard 34
Hackleburg 48, Vina 12
Phillips 26, Shoals Christian 21
--
Tonight's game
Hackleburg at Decatur Heritage
---
Friday's games
Shoals Christian at R.A. Hubbard
Waterloo at Cherokee
Vina at Phillips
