Class 7A, Region 4
;Overall;Region
Austin;8-1;6-1
James Clemens;8-1;6-1
Sparkman;5-4;5-2
Grissom;5-4;4-3
Florence;5-4;4-3
Bob Jones;3-6;2-5
Albertville;2-7;1-6
Huntsville;0-9;0-7
--
Last week's results
Austin 49, Bob Jones 7
Grissom 31, Florence 6
James Clemens 49, Albertville 7
Sparkman 48, Huntsville 13
--
Tonight's games
Mountain Brook at Austin
Decatur at Huntsville
--
Friday's games
Muscle Shoals at Sparkman
Gardendale at Florence
Grissom at Hazel Green
Bob Jones at Prattville
Albertville at Guntersville
Open: James Clemens
--
Class 6A, Region 8
Athens;7-2;6-1
Cullman;7-2;5-1
Muscle Shoals;6-3;5-2
Hartselle;7-3;5-2
Buckhorn;4-6;3-4
Decatur;2-7;2-5
Columbia;0-9;0-6
Hazel Green;2-7;0-7
--
Last week's results
Athens 31, Decatur 17
Hartselle 52, Buckhorn 7
Cullman 30, Muscle Shoals 29
Hazel Green 34, Columbia 6
--
Tonight's game
Decatur at Huntsville
--
Friday's games
Columbia at Cullman
Muscle Shoals at Sparkman
Grissom at Hazel Green
Open: Athens, Buckhorn, Hartselle
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Russellville;8-1;6-0
East Limestone;6-3;5-1
Mae Jemison;4-5;4-2
Lawrence County;3-5;3-3
Ardmore;5-4;2-4
Lee-Huntsville;2-7;1-5
Brewer;0-10;0-6
--
Last week's results
Mae Jemison 20, Ardmore 14
Russellville 41, Lee-Huntsville 6
Lawrence County 42, Brewer 8
Sylvania 43, East Limestone 40
---
Friday's games
Danville at Lawrence County
Ardmore at West Limestone
Russellville forfeits to Madison Academy
Mae Jemison at Pell City
Westminster Christian at Lee-Huntsville
Open: Brewer, East Limestone
--
Class 4A, Region 8
West Limestone;8-1;7-0
Central-Florence;8-2;5-2
Deshler;5-4;5-2
Brooks;5-4;4-3
West Morgan;3-7;3-4
Priceville;5-4;3-4
Rogers;2-7;1-6
Wilson;1-8;0-7
--
Last week's results
West Limestone 41, Ardmore 14
Brooks 30, Wilson 7
Central-Florence 13, Deshler 12
West Morgan beat Rogers, forfeit
--
Tonight's game
Brooks at Lauderdale County
Rogers forfeits to Lexington
--
Friday's games
Ardmore at West Limestone
St. John Paul II at Priceville
Colbert County at Deshler
Wilson at Colbert Heights
Open: Central-Florence, West Morgan
--
Class 3A, Region 8
East Lawrence;8-1;6-0
Lauderdale County;8-1;5-1
Phil Campbell;5-4;3-3
Colbert Heights;4-5;3-3
Clements;3-6;3-3
Danville;2-7;1-5
Elkmont;0-9;0-6
--
Last week's results
East Lawrence 31, Colbert Heights 15
Clements 74, Elkmont 40
Phil Campbell 28, Danville 21
Open: Lauderdale County
--
Tonight's game
Sheffield forfeits to East Lawrence
Phil Campbell at Hackleburg
---
Friday's games
Hatton at Clements
Danville at Lawrence County
Hanceville at Elkmont
Wilson at Colbert Heights
Brooks at Lauderdale County
--
Class 2A, Region 7
North Sand Mountain;8-1;6-0
Falkville;8-1;5-1
Section;5-4;4-2
Tanner;5-4;3-3
Pisgah;2-7;2-4
Ider;2-8;1-5
Whitesburg Christian;2-7;0-6
--
Last week's results
Tanner 50, Pisgah 26
North Sand Mountain 12, Falkville 7
Hanceville 36, Section 8
Ider 48, Whitesburg Christian 30
--
Friday's games
Tanner at Waterloo
Falkville at Winston County
Sylvania at North Sand Mountain
Section at Woodville
Open: Ider
--
Class 2A, Region 8
Mars Hill Bible;8-1;6-0
Red Bay;7-1;5-1
Colbert County;7-2;4-2
Hatton;4-5;2-4
Sheffield;3-6;2-4
Lexington;3-6;2-4
Tharptown;3-6;0-6
--
Last week's results
Hatton 56, Sheffield 6
Mars Hill Bible 77, Tharptown 0
Red Bay 30, Colbert County 14
Open: Lexington
--
Friday's games
Clements at Hatton
East Lawrence at Sheffield
Fayette County at Red Bay
Colbert County at Deshler
Lexington at Rogers
Tharptown at Vina
Mars Hill Bible forfeits to American Christian
--
Class 1A, Region 8
Decatur Heritage;8-2;7-0
Waterloo;6-3;6-1
R.A. Hubbard;5-4;5-2
Hackleburg;4-5;4-3
Phillips;3-6;3-4
Shoals Christian;3-7;2-5
Vina;1-8;1-6
Cherokee;0-9;0-7
--
Last week's results
Decatur Heritage 45, Hackleburg 30
R.A. Hubbard 47, Shoals Christian 0
Waterloo 52, Cherokee 0
Phillips 41, Vina 12
--
Tonight's game
Hackleburg forfeits to Phil Campbell
---
Friday's games
R.A. Hubbard at New Hope
Tanner at Waterloo
Marion County at Phillips
Tharptown at Vina
Cherokee at Lynn
Open: Decatur Heritage, Shoals Christian
