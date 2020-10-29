Class 7A, Region 4

;Overall;Region

Austin;8-1;6-1

James Clemens;8-1;6-1

Sparkman;5-4;5-2

Grissom;5-4;4-3

Florence;5-4;4-3

Bob Jones;3-6;2-5

Albertville;2-7;1-6

Huntsville;0-9;0-7

--

Last week's results

Austin 49, Bob Jones 7

Grissom 31, Florence 6

James Clemens 49, Albertville 7

Sparkman 48, Huntsville 13

--

Tonight's games

Mountain Brook at Austin

Decatur at Huntsville

--

Friday's games

Muscle Shoals at Sparkman

Gardendale at Florence

Grissom at Hazel Green

Bob Jones at Prattville

Albertville at Guntersville

Open: James Clemens

--

Class 6A, Region 8

Athens;7-2;6-1

Cullman;7-2;5-1

Muscle Shoals;6-3;5-2

Hartselle;7-3;5-2

Buckhorn;4-6;3-4

Decatur;2-7;2-5

Columbia;0-9;0-6

Hazel Green;2-7;0-7

--

Last week's results

Athens 31, Decatur 17

Hartselle 52, Buckhorn 7

Cullman 30, Muscle Shoals 29

Hazel Green 34, Columbia 6

--

Tonight's game

Decatur at Huntsville

--

Friday's games

Columbia at Cullman

Muscle Shoals at Sparkman

Grissom at Hazel Green

Open: Athens, Buckhorn, Hartselle

--

Class 5A, Region 8

Russellville;8-1;6-0

East Limestone;6-3;5-1

Mae Jemison;4-5;4-2

Lawrence County;3-5;3-3

Ardmore;5-4;2-4

Lee-Huntsville;2-7;1-5

Brewer;0-10;0-6

--

Last week's results

Mae Jemison 20, Ardmore 14

Russellville 41, Lee-Huntsville 6

Lawrence County 42, Brewer 8

Sylvania 43, East Limestone 40

---

Friday's games

Danville at Lawrence County

Ardmore at West Limestone

Russellville forfeits to Madison Academy

Mae Jemison at Pell City

Westminster Christian at Lee-Huntsville

Open: Brewer, East Limestone

--

Class 4A, Region 8

West Limestone;8-1;7-0

Central-Florence;8-2;5-2

Deshler;5-4;5-2

Brooks;5-4;4-3

West Morgan;3-7;3-4

Priceville;5-4;3-4

Rogers;2-7;1-6

Wilson;1-8;0-7

--

Last week's results

West Limestone 41, Ardmore 14

Brooks 30, Wilson 7

Central-Florence 13, Deshler 12

West Morgan beat Rogers, forfeit

--

Tonight's game

Brooks at Lauderdale County

Rogers forfeits to Lexington

--

Friday's games

Ardmore at West Limestone

St. John Paul II at Priceville

Colbert County at Deshler

Wilson at Colbert Heights

Open: Central-Florence, West Morgan

--

Class 3A, Region 8

East Lawrence;8-1;6-0

Lauderdale County;8-1;5-1

Phil Campbell;5-4;3-3

Colbert Heights;4-5;3-3

Clements;3-6;3-3

Danville;2-7;1-5

Elkmont;0-9;0-6

--

Last week's results

East Lawrence 31, Colbert Heights 15

Clements 74, Elkmont 40

Phil Campbell 28, Danville 21

Open: Lauderdale County

--

Tonight's game

Sheffield forfeits to East Lawrence

Phil Campbell at Hackleburg

---

Friday's games

Hatton at Clements

Danville at Lawrence County

Hanceville at Elkmont

Wilson at Colbert Heights

Brooks at Lauderdale County

--

Class 2A, Region 7

North Sand Mountain;8-1;6-0

Falkville;8-1;5-1

Section;5-4;4-2

Tanner;5-4;3-3

Pisgah;2-7;2-4

Ider;2-8;1-5

Whitesburg Christian;2-7;0-6

--

Last week's results

Tanner 50, Pisgah 26

North Sand Mountain 12, Falkville 7

Hanceville 36, Section 8

Ider 48, Whitesburg Christian 30

--

Friday's games

Tanner at Waterloo

Falkville at Winston County

Sylvania at North Sand Mountain

Section at Woodville

Open: Ider

--

Class 2A, Region 8

Mars Hill Bible;8-1;6-0

Red Bay;7-1;5-1

Colbert County;7-2;4-2

Hatton;4-5;2-4

Sheffield;3-6;2-4

Lexington;3-6;2-4

Tharptown;3-6;0-6

--

Last week's results

Hatton 56, Sheffield 6

Mars Hill Bible 77, Tharptown 0

Red Bay 30, Colbert County 14

Open: Lexington

--

Friday's games

Clements at Hatton

East Lawrence at Sheffield

Fayette County at Red Bay

Colbert County at Deshler

Lexington at Rogers

Tharptown at Vina

Mars Hill Bible forfeits to American Christian

--

Class 1A, Region 8

Decatur Heritage;8-2;7-0

Waterloo;6-3;6-1

R.A. Hubbard;5-4;5-2

Hackleburg;4-5;4-3

Phillips;3-6;3-4

Shoals Christian;3-7;2-5

Vina;1-8;1-6

Cherokee;0-9;0-7

--

Last week's results

Decatur Heritage 45, Hackleburg 30

R.A. Hubbard 47, Shoals Christian 0

Waterloo 52, Cherokee 0

Phillips 41, Vina 12

--

Tonight's game

Hackleburg forfeits to Phil Campbell

---

Friday's games

R.A. Hubbard at New Hope

Tanner at Waterloo

Marion County at Phillips

Tharptown at Vina

Cherokee at Lynn

Open: Decatur Heritage, Shoals Christian

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.