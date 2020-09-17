Class 7A, Region 4
;Overall;Region
Austin;4-0;2-0
Sparkman;2-2;2-0
James Clemens;2-1;1-1
Bob Jones;2-1;1-1
Florence;1-1;1-1
Grissom;1-2;0-1
Huntsville;0-3;0-1
Albertville;0-3;0-2
--
Last week's results
Austin 42, James Clemens 28
Sparkman 28, Grissom 14
Bob Jones 35, Huntsville 25
Florence 68, Albertville 0
--
Tonight's game
Huntsville at James Clemens
---
Friday's games
Austin at Sparkman
Florence at Bob Jones
Grissom at Albertville
--
Class 6A, Region 8
Cullman;4-0;2-0
Muscle Shoals;2-0;2-0
Athens;2-1;2-0
Hartselle;2-2;1-1
Buckhorn;1-3;1-1
Hazel Green;2-2;0-2
Columbia;0-4;0-2
Decatur;0-4;0-2
--
Last week's results
Athens 22, Hazel Green 0
Hartselle 38, Decatur 10
Muscle Shoals 58, Columbia 6
Cullman 20, Buckhorn 0
--
Friday's games
Athens at Muscle Shoals
Columbia at Hartselle
Decatur at Buckhorn
Hazel Green at Cullman
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Russellville;4-0;2-0
East Limestone;2-2;2-0
Lawrence County;2-1;1-0
Ardmore;3-1;1-1
Lee-Huntsville;1-2;0-1
Brewer;0-4;0-2
Mae Jemison;0-4;0-2
--
Last week's results
Lawrence County 41, Ardmore 21
East Lawrence 43, Mae Jemison 15
Russellville 59, Brewer 0
Open: Lee-Huntsville
--
Friday's games
East Limestone at Brewer
Russellville at Lawrence County
Lee-Huntsville at Mae Jemison
Open: Ardmore
--
Class 4A, Region 8
West Limestone;3-0;2-0
Central-Florence;3-1;1-1
Brooks;2-2;1-1
West Morgan;1-3;1-1
Priceville;2-1;1-1
Rogers;2-1;1-1
Deshler;1-2;1-1
Wilson;1-3;0-2
--
Last week's results
West Limestone 28, Central-Florence 20
Priceville 42, Brooks 35
Deshler 40, West Morgan 0
Rogers 27, Wilson 22
--
Friday's games
Wilson at Priceville
West Limestone at West Morgan
Deshler at Brooks
Central-Florence at Rogers
--
Class 3A, Region 8
Colbert Heights;3-1;2-0
East Lawrence;3-0;1-0
Clements;1-2;1-0
Phil Campbell;3-1;1-1
Lauderdale County;3-1;1-1
Danville;1-3;0-2
Elkmont;0-4;0-2
--
Last week's results
Clements 38, Phil Campbell 18
Colbert Heights 52, Elkmont 24
Lauderdale County 55, Danville 6
Open: East Lawrence
--
Friday's games
East Lawrence at Danville
Clements at Colbert County
Lauderdale County at Elkmont
Open: Phil Campbell
--
Class 2A, Region 7
Falkville;4-0;2-0
North Sand Mountain;3-0;2-0
Section;2-2;1-1
Tanner;2-2;1-1
Whitesburg Christian;1-2;0-1
Ider;1-3;0-2
Pisgah;0-3;0-2
--
Last week's results
Falkville 53, Pisgah 14
North Sand Mountain 40, Section 13
Tanner beat Ider, forfeit
Open: Whitesburg Christian
--
Friday's games
North Sand Mountain at Tanner
Pisgah at Whitesburg Christian
Section at Ider
Open: Falkville
--
Class 2A, Region 8
Colbert County;4-0;2-0
Mars Hill Bible;3-1;2-0
Red Bay;1-1;1-0
Lexington;1-3;1-1
Hatton;1-2;0-1
Tharptown;2-2;0-2
Sheffield;1-3;0-2
--
Last week's results
Colbert County 42, Sheffield 26
Mars Hill Bible 46, Hatton 24
Lexington 55, Tharptown 0
Open: Red Bay
--
Friday's games
Hatton at Colbert County
Sheffield at Lexington
Red Bay at Tharptown
Open: Mars Hill Bible
--
Class 1A, Region 8
Shoals Christian;3-1;2-0
Waterloo;3-1;2-0
Decatur Heritage;2-2;2-0
R.A. Hubbard;2-2;2-0
Cherokee;0-3;0-2
Hackleburg;0-3;0-2
Vina;0-3;0-2
Phillips;0-4;0-2
--
Last week's results
Decatur Heritage 53, Vina 8
R.A. Hubbard 26, Hackleburg 24
Shoals Christian 40, Cherokee 6
Waterloo 19, Phillips 14
--
Friday's games
Decatur Heritage at Shoals Christian
Phillips at R.A. Hubbard
Cherokee at Hackleburg
Vina at Waterloo
