Class 7A, Region 4

;Overall;Region

Austin;4-0;2-0

Sparkman;2-2;2-0

James Clemens;2-1;1-1

Bob Jones;2-1;1-1

Florence;1-1;1-1

Grissom;1-2;0-1

Huntsville;0-3;0-1

Albertville;0-3;0-2

--

Last week's results

Austin 42, James Clemens 28

Sparkman 28, Grissom 14

Bob Jones 35, Huntsville 25

Florence 68, Albertville 0

--

Tonight's game

Huntsville at James Clemens

---

Friday's games

Austin at Sparkman

Florence at Bob Jones

Grissom at Albertville

--

Class 6A, Region 8

Cullman;4-0;2-0

Muscle Shoals;2-0;2-0

Athens;2-1;2-0

Hartselle;2-2;1-1

Buckhorn;1-3;1-1

Hazel Green;2-2;0-2

Columbia;0-4;0-2

Decatur;0-4;0-2

--

Last week's results

Athens 22, Hazel Green 0

Hartselle 38, Decatur 10

Muscle Shoals 58, Columbia 6

Cullman 20, Buckhorn 0

--

Friday's games

Athens at Muscle Shoals

Columbia at Hartselle

Decatur at Buckhorn

Hazel Green at Cullman

--

Class 5A, Region 8

Russellville;4-0;2-0

East Limestone;2-2;2-0

Lawrence County;2-1;1-0

Ardmore;3-1;1-1

Lee-Huntsville;1-2;0-1

Brewer;0-4;0-2

Mae Jemison;0-4;0-2

--

Last week's results

Lawrence County 41, Ardmore 21

East Lawrence 43, Mae Jemison 15

Russellville 59, Brewer 0

Open: Lee-Huntsville

--

Friday's games

East Limestone at Brewer

Russellville at Lawrence County

Lee-Huntsville at Mae Jemison

Open: Ardmore

--

Class 4A, Region 8

West Limestone;3-0;2-0

Central-Florence;3-1;1-1

Brooks;2-2;1-1

West Morgan;1-3;1-1

Priceville;2-1;1-1

Rogers;2-1;1-1

Deshler;1-2;1-1

Wilson;1-3;0-2

--

Last week's results

West Limestone 28, Central-Florence 20

Priceville 42, Brooks 35

Deshler 40, West Morgan 0

Rogers 27, Wilson 22

--

Friday's games

Wilson at Priceville

West Limestone at West Morgan

Deshler at Brooks

Central-Florence at Rogers

--

Class 3A, Region 8

Colbert Heights;3-1;2-0

East Lawrence;3-0;1-0

Clements;1-2;1-0

Phil Campbell;3-1;1-1

Lauderdale County;3-1;1-1

Danville;1-3;0-2

Elkmont;0-4;0-2

--

Last week's results

Clements 38, Phil Campbell 18

Colbert Heights 52, Elkmont 24

Lauderdale County 55, Danville 6

Open: East Lawrence

--

Friday's games

East Lawrence at Danville

Clements at Colbert County

Lauderdale County at Elkmont

Open: Phil Campbell

--

Class 2A, Region 7

Falkville;4-0;2-0

North Sand Mountain;3-0;2-0

Section;2-2;1-1

Tanner;2-2;1-1

Whitesburg Christian;1-2;0-1

Ider;1-3;0-2

Pisgah;0-3;0-2

--

Last week's results

Falkville 53, Pisgah 14

North Sand Mountain 40, Section 13

Tanner beat Ider, forfeit

Open: Whitesburg Christian

--

Friday's games

North Sand Mountain at Tanner

Pisgah at Whitesburg Christian

Section at Ider

Open: Falkville

--

Class 2A, Region 8

Colbert County;4-0;2-0

Mars Hill Bible;3-1;2-0

Red Bay;1-1;1-0

Lexington;1-3;1-1

Hatton;1-2;0-1

Tharptown;2-2;0-2

Sheffield;1-3;0-2

--

Last week's results

Colbert County 42, Sheffield 26

Mars Hill Bible 46, Hatton 24

Lexington 55, Tharptown 0

Open: Red Bay

--

Friday's games

Hatton at Colbert County

Sheffield at Lexington

Red Bay at Tharptown

Open: Mars Hill Bible

--

Class 1A, Region 8

Shoals Christian;3-1;2-0

Waterloo;3-1;2-0

Decatur Heritage;2-2;2-0

R.A. Hubbard;2-2;2-0

Cherokee;0-3;0-2

Hackleburg;0-3;0-2

Vina;0-3;0-2

Phillips;0-4;0-2

--

Last week's results

Decatur Heritage 53, Vina 8

R.A. Hubbard 26, Hackleburg 24

Shoals Christian 40, Cherokee 6

Waterloo 19, Phillips 14

--

Friday's games

Decatur Heritage at Shoals Christian

Phillips at R.A. Hubbard

Cherokee at Hackleburg

Vina at Waterloo

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.