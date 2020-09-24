Class 7A, Region 4

;Overall;Region

Sparkman;3-2;3-0

Austin;4-1;2-1

James Clemens;3-1;2-1

Florence;2-1;2-1

Bob Jones;2-2;1-2

Grissom;2-2;1-1

Huntsville;0-4;0-2

Albertville;0-4;0-3

--

Last week's results

Sparkman 21, Austin 14

James Clemens 35, Huntsville 14

Grissom 55, Albertville 0

Florence beat Bob Jones, forfeit

--

Tonight's game

Huntsville at Grissom

---

Friday's games

Briarwood Christian at James Clemens

Florence at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)

Albertville at Boaz

Bob Jones at Auburn, canceled

Open: Austin, Sparkman

--

Class 6A, Region 8

Cullman;5-0;3-0

Muscle Shoals;3-0;3-0

Hartselle;3-2;2-1

Athens;2-2;2-1

Buckhorn;2-3;2-1

Hazel Green;2-3;0-3

Columbia;0-5;0-3

Decatur;0-5;0-3

--

Last week's results

Hartselle 56, Columbia 0

Buckhorn 13, Decatur 7

Muscle Shoals 31, Athens 29

Cullman 48, Hazel Green 6

--

Friday's games

Hueytown at Athens

Muscle Shoals at Deshler

Hartselle at Russellville

Mae Jemison at Buckhorn

Tanner at Columbia

Cullman at Mars Hill

Open: Decatur, Hazel Green

--

Class 5A, Region 8

Russellville;5-0;3-0

East Limestone;3-2;3-0

Ardmore;3-1;1-1

Lawrence County;2-2;1-1

Mae Jemison;1-4;1-2

Lee-Huntsville;1-3;0-2

Brewer;0-5;0-3

--

Last week's results

East Limestone 42, Brewer 0

Russellville 27, Lawrence County 18

Mae Jemison 34, Lee-Huntsville 14

Open: Ardmore

--

Friday's games

Arab at Brewer

Hartselle at Russellville

West Limestone at East Limestone

Ardmore at Clements

Lawrence County at Westminster Christian

Mae Jemison at Buckhorn

--

Class 4A, Region 8

West Limestone;4-0;3-0

Central-Florence;4-1;2-1

Priceville;3-1;2-1

Deshler;2-2;2-1

Brooks;2-3;1-2

Rogers;2-2;1-2

West Morgan;1-4;1-2

Wilson;1-4;0-3

--

Last week's results

West Limestone 37, West Morgan 15

Priceville 45, Wilson 27

Central-Florence 41, Rogers 21

Deshler 26, Brooks 7

--

Friday's games

West Limestone at East Limestone

Priceville at Danville

West Morgan at Leeds

Muscle Shoals at Deshler

Sheffield at Central-Florence

Rogers at Lauderdale County

Open: Brooks, Wilson

--

Class 3A, Region 8

Colbert Heights;4-1;3-0

East Lawrence;4-0;2-0

Lauderdale County;4-1;2-1

Phil Campbell;3-1;1-1

Clements;1-3;1-1

Danville;1-4;0-3

Elkmont;0-5;0-3

--

Last week's results

East Lawrence 42, Danville 0

Colbert Heights 49, Clements 31

Lauderdale County 69, Elkmont 9

Open: Phil Campbell

--

Friday's games

East Lawrence at Hatton

Priceville at Danville

Ardmore at Clements

Elkmont at Lexington

Colbert Heights at Colbert County

Rogers at Lauderdale County

Phil Campbell at Haleyville

--

Class 2A, Region 7

North Sand Mountain;4-0;3-0

Falkville;4-0;2-0

Section;3-2;2-1

Tanner;2-3;1-2

Pisgah;1-3;1-2

Whitesburg Christian;1-3;0-2

Ider;1-4;0-3

--

Last week's results

North Sand Mountain 55, Tanner 14

Pisgah 42, Whitesburg Christian 40 (OT)

Section beat Ider, forfeit

Open: Falkville

--

Friday's games

Falkville at Cold Springs

Tanner at Columbia

Cedar Bluff at North Sand Mountain

Ider at Valley Head

Whitesburg Christian at Shoals Christian

Pisgah at DAR

Open: Section

--

Class 2A, Region 8

Colbert County;5-0;3-0

Mars Hill Bible;3-1;2-0

Red Bay;2-1;2-0

Sheffield;2-3;1-2

Lexington;1-4;1-2

Hatton;1-3;0-2

Tharptown;2-3;0-3

--

Last week's results

Colbert County 24, Hatton 16

Red Bay 53, Tharptown 0

Sheffield 47, Lexington 41

Open: Mars Hill Bible

--

Friday's games

East Lawrence at Hatton

Colbert Heights at Colbert County

Cullman at Mars Hill Bible

Tharptown at Cherokee

Red Bay at Belmont (Miss.)

Elkmont at Lexington

Sheffield at Central-Florence

--

Class 1A, Region 8

Waterloo;4-1;3-0

Decatur Heritage;3-2;3-0

R.A. Hubbard;3-2;3-0

Shoals Christian;3-2;2-1

Hackleburg;1-3;1-2

Cherokee;0-4;0-3

Vina;0-4;0-3

Phillips;0-5;0-3

--

Last week's results

Decatur Heritage 61, Shoals Christian 18

R.A. Hubbard 42, Phillips 0

Waterloo 46, Vina 0

Hackleburg 56, Cherokee 12

--

Friday's games

Woodville at Decatur Heritage

Whitesburg Christian at Shoals Christian

Hackleburg at Hubbertville

Tharptown at Cherokee

Vina at Lynn

Open: R.A. Hubbard, Waterloo

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.