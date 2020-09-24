Class 7A, Region 4
;Overall;Region
Sparkman;3-2;3-0
Austin;4-1;2-1
James Clemens;3-1;2-1
Florence;2-1;2-1
Bob Jones;2-2;1-2
Grissom;2-2;1-1
Huntsville;0-4;0-2
Albertville;0-4;0-3
--
Last week's results
Sparkman 21, Austin 14
James Clemens 35, Huntsville 14
Grissom 55, Albertville 0
Florence beat Bob Jones, forfeit
--
Tonight's game
Huntsville at Grissom
---
Friday's games
Briarwood Christian at James Clemens
Florence at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)
Albertville at Boaz
Bob Jones at Auburn, canceled
Open: Austin, Sparkman
--
Class 6A, Region 8
Cullman;5-0;3-0
Muscle Shoals;3-0;3-0
Hartselle;3-2;2-1
Athens;2-2;2-1
Buckhorn;2-3;2-1
Hazel Green;2-3;0-3
Columbia;0-5;0-3
Decatur;0-5;0-3
--
Last week's results
Hartselle 56, Columbia 0
Buckhorn 13, Decatur 7
Muscle Shoals 31, Athens 29
Cullman 48, Hazel Green 6
--
Friday's games
Hueytown at Athens
Muscle Shoals at Deshler
Hartselle at Russellville
Mae Jemison at Buckhorn
Tanner at Columbia
Cullman at Mars Hill
Open: Decatur, Hazel Green
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Russellville;5-0;3-0
East Limestone;3-2;3-0
Ardmore;3-1;1-1
Lawrence County;2-2;1-1
Mae Jemison;1-4;1-2
Lee-Huntsville;1-3;0-2
Brewer;0-5;0-3
--
Last week's results
East Limestone 42, Brewer 0
Russellville 27, Lawrence County 18
Mae Jemison 34, Lee-Huntsville 14
Open: Ardmore
--
Friday's games
Arab at Brewer
Hartselle at Russellville
West Limestone at East Limestone
Ardmore at Clements
Lawrence County at Westminster Christian
Mae Jemison at Buckhorn
--
Class 4A, Region 8
West Limestone;4-0;3-0
Central-Florence;4-1;2-1
Priceville;3-1;2-1
Deshler;2-2;2-1
Brooks;2-3;1-2
Rogers;2-2;1-2
West Morgan;1-4;1-2
Wilson;1-4;0-3
--
Last week's results
West Limestone 37, West Morgan 15
Priceville 45, Wilson 27
Central-Florence 41, Rogers 21
Deshler 26, Brooks 7
--
Friday's games
West Limestone at East Limestone
Priceville at Danville
West Morgan at Leeds
Muscle Shoals at Deshler
Sheffield at Central-Florence
Rogers at Lauderdale County
Open: Brooks, Wilson
--
Class 3A, Region 8
Colbert Heights;4-1;3-0
East Lawrence;4-0;2-0
Lauderdale County;4-1;2-1
Phil Campbell;3-1;1-1
Clements;1-3;1-1
Danville;1-4;0-3
Elkmont;0-5;0-3
--
Last week's results
East Lawrence 42, Danville 0
Colbert Heights 49, Clements 31
Lauderdale County 69, Elkmont 9
Open: Phil Campbell
--
Friday's games
East Lawrence at Hatton
Priceville at Danville
Ardmore at Clements
Elkmont at Lexington
Colbert Heights at Colbert County
Rogers at Lauderdale County
Phil Campbell at Haleyville
--
Class 2A, Region 7
North Sand Mountain;4-0;3-0
Falkville;4-0;2-0
Section;3-2;2-1
Tanner;2-3;1-2
Pisgah;1-3;1-2
Whitesburg Christian;1-3;0-2
Ider;1-4;0-3
--
Last week's results
North Sand Mountain 55, Tanner 14
Pisgah 42, Whitesburg Christian 40 (OT)
Section beat Ider, forfeit
Open: Falkville
--
Friday's games
Falkville at Cold Springs
Tanner at Columbia
Cedar Bluff at North Sand Mountain
Ider at Valley Head
Whitesburg Christian at Shoals Christian
Pisgah at DAR
Open: Section
--
Class 2A, Region 8
Colbert County;5-0;3-0
Mars Hill Bible;3-1;2-0
Red Bay;2-1;2-0
Sheffield;2-3;1-2
Lexington;1-4;1-2
Hatton;1-3;0-2
Tharptown;2-3;0-3
--
Last week's results
Colbert County 24, Hatton 16
Red Bay 53, Tharptown 0
Sheffield 47, Lexington 41
Open: Mars Hill Bible
--
Friday's games
East Lawrence at Hatton
Colbert Heights at Colbert County
Cullman at Mars Hill Bible
Tharptown at Cherokee
Red Bay at Belmont (Miss.)
Elkmont at Lexington
Sheffield at Central-Florence
--
Class 1A, Region 8
Waterloo;4-1;3-0
Decatur Heritage;3-2;3-0
R.A. Hubbard;3-2;3-0
Shoals Christian;3-2;2-1
Hackleburg;1-3;1-2
Cherokee;0-4;0-3
Vina;0-4;0-3
Phillips;0-5;0-3
--
Last week's results
Decatur Heritage 61, Shoals Christian 18
R.A. Hubbard 42, Phillips 0
Waterloo 46, Vina 0
Hackleburg 56, Cherokee 12
--
Friday's games
Woodville at Decatur Heritage
Whitesburg Christian at Shoals Christian
Hackleburg at Hubbertville
Tharptown at Cherokee
Vina at Lynn
Open: R.A. Hubbard, Waterloo
