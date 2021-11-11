Austin girls
Class 7A, Area 8 with Florence, Bob Jones, James Clemens
Coach: Adonnaca Burton (first season)
Last season: 19-10
Returning starters: None
Candidates to step up: Olivia Lyles, Tykera McDonald, Katie Davis, Nashaylyn Hampton
---
Hartselle girls
Class 6A, Area 14 with Decatur, Cullman, Muscle Shoals
Coach: Gary Orr
Last season: 25-3, regional runner-up
Returning starters: Masyn Marchbanks (19 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4 steals), Alyssa McMinemon (5 ppg, 4 rpg), Maggie McClesky (5 ppg, 2 rpg)
Candidates to step up: Kaitlyn Hogan
---
Decatur girls
Class 6A, Area 14 with Hartselle, Cullman, Muscle Shoals
Coach: Justin Moore (9-18, starting second season)
Last season: 9-18
Returning starters: Whitley Chapman (11.6 ppg), Jayden Stover (6.2 ppg), Daille Chatman (2.8 ppg), Alasia Taylor (4.7 ppg)
Candidates to step up: Jakya Willie, Justis Fuqua, Amiah Jackson, CC Chapman, Ka’myria Williams
---
Decatur Heritage girls
Class 1A, Area 15 with Lindsay Lane, Athens Bible, Oakwood Academy
Coach: Johnny Jones (15-13, starting second season)
Last season: 15-13
Returning starters: Elizabeth Wilson, Brantleigh Williams, Kennedy Kyle, Alex Jackson, Ellie Metzgar
Candidates to step up: Gennie McGhee, Bri Tyson
---
Priceville girls
Class 4A, Area 13 with Randolph, Saint John Paul II, Westminster Christian
Coach: Terrie Nelson (189-121, starting 11th season)
Last season: 25-9
Returning starter: Zoey Benson (11.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg)
Candidates to step up: Olivia Gann, Natalie Cartee, Lauren Hames, Kylie Hendrix, Ashlyn Johnson, Gracin Prater, Reagan Watkins, Lillyan Bloodworth, Leslie Hames
---
Danville girls
Class 3A, Area 15 with East Lawrence, Phil Campbell, Vinemont
Coach: JJ Hill (68-46, starting fifth season)
Last season: 13-13
Returning players: Natalee Felong, Alyssa Brooks, Elisabeth Hand, Madalyn McCreless, Reagan Prater, Olivia Vest
Candidates to step up: Maddie Sherrill, Adily Alberti, Addison Prater
---
Falkville girls
Class 2A, Area 13 with Cold Springs, Addison, Winston County
Coach: Jonathan Lacy (78-71 in six years)
Last season: 25-10
Returning starters: Ella Wallace (2 ppg, 2 rpg) and Ellie Cate Hill (8.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg)
Candidates to step up: Abbey Grace Tomlin, Elli Lorance, Liza Wallace, Ella Edmonson, Kenya Roberson, Allie Smith
---
West Morgan girls
Class 4A, Area 15 with West Limestone, Brooks
Coach: Bradley Willis (first year)
Last season: 6-20
Candidates to step up: Brenna Howard, Brylynn Bolan, Ansley Terry, Karly Terry, Brandy Hernandez, Shaylee Terry, Abby Lindsey, Maddie Parker
---
Austin boys
Class 7A, Area 8 with Florence, Bob Jones, James Clemens
Coach: Major Deacon (starting third season)
Last season: 10-12
Returning starters: Cam Collins (13 ppg, 4 rpg), Jalen Orr (9 ppg, 4 rpg, 3 apg), Eddie Mitchell (9 ppg, 3 rpg, 2apg)
---
Hartselle boys
Class 6A, Area 14 with Decatur, Cullman, Muscle Shoals
Coach: Faron Key (128-79, starting eighth season)
Last season: 25-4
Returning starters: Luke Ward (11.5 ppg), Kiah Key (8.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg), Ryan Dunn (5.7 ppg)
Candidates to step up: Dominic Simmons, Treyce Oden, Kohl Key, Rylan Smothers, Ty Odom, Thomas Itsede
---
Decatur boys
Class 6A, Area 14 with Hartselle, Cullman, Muscle Shoals
Coach: Kori Walker (15-15)
Last season: 15-15
Returning starters: None
Candidates to step up: Stephen Mayfield, Chandler Brown and Isaiah Slaughter
---
Decatur Heritage boys
Class 1A, Area 15 with Lindsay Lane, Athens Bible, Oakwood Academy
Coach: Jason Marshall (177-69, starting ninth season)
Last season: 22-8
Returning starters: Brayden Kyle (22.5 ppg, 10.2 rpg), Alex Malone (5 ppg), Bryant Pitts (9 ppg), Bo Solley (5.4 ppg)
---
West Morgan boys
Class 4A, Area 15 with West Limestone, Brooks
Coach: Sam Brown (38th year in coaching)
Last season: 14-12
Returning starters: Carson Muse, Skyler Hutto, Jalen Fletcher, Dyllan Ward
Candidates to step up: Connor Dillard, Marcus Jones, Isaac Ward, Jordan Johnson, Byron Parrish
---
Priceville boys
Class 4A, Area 13 with Randolph, St. John Paul II, Westminster Christian
Coach: J.R. Dilbeck (first season)
Last season: 4-19
Returning starters: Elijah Hopkins, Chris Thomas, Caleb Pedings, Cole Lindeman
Candidates to step up: Josh Greenhill, Brody Long, Tyler Case, William Baker, Xander Gaines, Jake Langlois, KeKey Fletcher, Tyler Cappi, Sammy Holmes
---
Danville boys
Class 3A, Area 15 with East Lawrence, Phil Campbell, Vinemont
Coach: Scott Ellis (131-119, starting 10th season)
Last season: 22-10
Returning starters: Kohl Randolph (11.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg), Witten Morgan (4.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg), JoJo Whisenant (2.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg)
Candidates to step up: Carter Holladay, Cole Waddell, Johnathan Ryan, Landon Freeman, Peyton Smith and Gage Taylor.
---
Brewer boys
Class 5A, Area 15 with Fairview, Guntersville
Coach: John Raper (first season)
Last season: 9-17
Returning starter: Tamerion Watkins (9.7 ppg)
Candidates to step up: Hunter Lawrence, Russell Mahan, Mac Shadden, Kade George, Austyn Holmes
---
Falkville boys
Class 2A, Area 13 with Cold Springs, Addison, Winston County
Coach: Greg Tomlin (11-38, starting third season)
Last season: 6-20
Returning starters: Camden Reid (7.6 ppg, 4 apg), Avery Miller (13.9 ppg, 8 rpg), Dawson Norwood (10.3 ppg), Jordan Greenfield
Candidates to step up: Colton Hooper, Josh Bradford, Drew Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.