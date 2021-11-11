Austin girls

Class 7A, Area 8 with Florence, Bob Jones, James Clemens

Coach: Adonnaca Burton (first season)

Last season: 19-10

Returning starters: None

Candidates to step up: Olivia Lyles, Tykera McDonald, Katie Davis, Nashaylyn Hampton

---

Hartselle girls

Class 6A, Area 14 with Decatur, Cullman, Muscle Shoals

Coach: Gary Orr

Last season: 25-3, regional runner-up

Returning starters: Masyn Marchbanks (19 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4 steals), Alyssa McMinemon (5 ppg, 4 rpg), Maggie McClesky (5 ppg, 2 rpg)

Candidates to step up: Kaitlyn Hogan

---

Decatur girls

Class 6A, Area 14 with Hartselle, Cullman, Muscle Shoals

Coach: Justin Moore (9-18, starting second season)

Last season: 9-18

Returning starters: Whitley Chapman (11.6 ppg), Jayden Stover (6.2 ppg), Daille Chatman (2.8 ppg), Alasia Taylor (4.7 ppg)

Candidates to step up: Jakya Willie, Justis Fuqua, Amiah Jackson, CC Chapman, Ka’myria Williams

---

Decatur Heritage girls

Class 1A, Area 15 with Lindsay Lane, Athens Bible, Oakwood Academy

Coach: Johnny Jones (15-13, starting second season)

Last season: 15-13

Returning starters: Elizabeth Wilson, Brantleigh Williams, Kennedy Kyle, Alex Jackson, Ellie Metzgar

Candidates to step up: Gennie McGhee, Bri Tyson

---

Priceville girls

Class 4A, Area 13 with Randolph, Saint John Paul II, Westminster Christian

Coach: Terrie Nelson (189-121, starting 11th season)

Last season: 25-9

Returning starter: Zoey Benson (11.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg)

Candidates to step up: Olivia Gann, Natalie Cartee, Lauren Hames, Kylie Hendrix, Ashlyn Johnson, Gracin Prater, Reagan Watkins, Lillyan Bloodworth, Leslie Hames

---

Danville girls

Class 3A, Area 15 with East Lawrence, Phil Campbell, Vinemont

Coach: JJ Hill (68-46, starting fifth season)

Last season: 13-13

Returning players: Natalee Felong, Alyssa Brooks, Elisabeth Hand, Madalyn McCreless, Reagan Prater, Olivia Vest

Candidates to step up: Maddie Sherrill, Adily Alberti, Addison Prater

---

Falkville girls

Class 2A, Area 13 with Cold Springs, Addison, Winston County

Coach: Jonathan Lacy (78-71 in six years)

Last season: 25-10

Returning starters: Ella Wallace (2 ppg, 2 rpg) and Ellie Cate Hill (8.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg)

Candidates to step up: Abbey Grace Tomlin, Elli Lorance, Liza Wallace, Ella Edmonson, Kenya Roberson, Allie Smith

---

West Morgan girls

Class 4A, Area 15 with West Limestone, Brooks

Coach: Bradley Willis (first year)

Last season: 6-20

Candidates to step up: Brenna Howard, Brylynn Bolan, Ansley Terry, Karly Terry, Brandy Hernandez, Shaylee Terry, Abby Lindsey, Maddie Parker

---

Austin boys

Class 7A, Area 8 with Florence, Bob Jones, James Clemens

Coach: Major Deacon (starting third season)

Last season: 10-12

Returning starters: Cam Collins (13 ppg, 4 rpg), Jalen Orr (9 ppg, 4 rpg, 3 apg), Eddie Mitchell (9 ppg, 3 rpg, 2apg)

---

Hartselle boys

Class 6A, Area 14 with Decatur, Cullman, Muscle Shoals

Coach: Faron Key (128-79, starting eighth season)

Last season: 25-4

Returning starters: Luke Ward (11.5 ppg), Kiah Key (8.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg), Ryan Dunn (5.7 ppg)

Candidates to step up: Dominic Simmons, Treyce Oden, Kohl Key, Rylan Smothers, Ty Odom, Thomas Itsede

---

Decatur boys

Class 6A, Area 14 with Hartselle, Cullman, Muscle Shoals

Coach: Kori Walker (15-15)

Last season: 15-15

Returning starters: None

Candidates to step up: Stephen Mayfield, Chandler Brown and Isaiah Slaughter

---

Decatur Heritage boys

Class 1A, Area 15 with Lindsay Lane, Athens Bible, Oakwood Academy

Coach: Jason Marshall (177-69, starting ninth season)

Last season: 22-8

Returning starters: Brayden Kyle (22.5 ppg, 10.2 rpg), Alex Malone (5 ppg), Bryant Pitts (9 ppg), Bo Solley (5.4 ppg)

---

West Morgan boys

Class 4A, Area 15 with West Limestone, Brooks

Coach: Sam Brown (38th year in coaching)

Last season: 14-12

Returning starters: Carson Muse, Skyler Hutto, Jalen Fletcher, Dyllan Ward

Candidates to step up: Connor Dillard, Marcus Jones, Isaac Ward, Jordan Johnson, Byron Parrish

---

Priceville boys

Class 4A, Area 13 with Randolph, St. John Paul II, Westminster Christian

Coach: J.R. Dilbeck (first season)

Last season: 4-19

Returning starters: Elijah Hopkins, Chris Thomas, Caleb Pedings, Cole Lindeman

Candidates to step up: Josh Greenhill, Brody Long, Tyler Case, William Baker, Xander Gaines, Jake Langlois, KeKey Fletcher, Tyler Cappi, Sammy Holmes

---

Danville boys

Class 3A, Area 15 with East Lawrence, Phil Campbell, Vinemont

Coach: Scott Ellis (131-119, starting 10th season)

Last season: 22-10

Returning starters: Kohl Randolph (11.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg), Witten Morgan (4.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg), JoJo Whisenant (2.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg)

Candidates to step up: Carter Holladay, Cole Waddell, Johnathan Ryan, Landon Freeman, Peyton Smith and Gage Taylor.

---

Brewer boys

Class 5A, Area 15 with Fairview, Guntersville

Coach: John Raper (first season)

Last season: 9-17

Returning starter: Tamerion Watkins (9.7 ppg)

Candidates to step up: Hunter Lawrence, Russell Mahan, Mac Shadden, Kade George, Austyn Holmes

---

Falkville boys

Class 2A, Area 13 with Cold Springs, Addison, Winston County

Coach: Greg Tomlin (11-38, starting third season)

Last season: 6-20

Returning starters: Camden Reid (7.6 ppg, 4 apg), Avery Miller (13.9 ppg, 8 rpg), Dawson Norwood (10.3 ppg), Jordan Greenfield

Candidates to step up: Colton Hooper, Josh Bradford, Drew Wilson

