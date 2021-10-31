(7 p.m. Friday unless noted.)
AHSAA
CLASS 7A
Daphne (5-4) at Central-Phenix City (10-0)
Prattville (7-3) at Theodore (9-1)
Enterprise (7-3) at Fairhope (9-1)
Baker (7-3) at Auburn (8-2)
Oak Mountain (6-4) at James Clemens (10-0), Thursday
Florence (5-5) at Thompson (9-1)
Sparkman (4-6) at Hoover (10-0)
Hewitt-Trussville (8-2) at Bob Jones (5-5)
CLASS 6A
Baldwin Co. (7-3) at Helena (9-1)
Carver-Montgomery (7-3) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-2)
Wetumpka (5-5) at Saraland (8-2)
McAdory (7-3) at Lee-Montgomery (7-2)
Eufaula (5-5) at Hueytown (9-1)
McGill-Toolen (6-4) at Pelham (7-3)
Northridge (7-3) at Opelika (7-3)
Calera (7-3) at Spanish Fort (9-1)
Chelsea (4-6) at Oxford (6-4)
Pinson Valley (7-3) at Muscle Shoals (9-1)
Southside-Gadsden (5-5) at Mountain Brook (9-1)
Cullman (7-3) at Jackson-Olin (8-2)
Gardendale (8-2) at Hartselle (10-0)
Homewood (5-5) at Arab (8-2)
Decatur (4-6) at Clay-Chalkville (10-0)
Fort Payne (6-4) at Briarwood (9-1)
CLASS 5A
B.C. Rain (3-6) at Demopolis (6-4)
Andalusia (6-4) at Sylacauga (7-3)
Marbury (4-6) at UMS-Wright (9-1)
Tallassee (7-2) at Greenville (7-3)
Carroll-Ozark (4-6) at Central-Clay Co. (8-2)
Faith-Mobile (5-4) at Shelby Co. (5-4)
Holtville (5-5) at Pike Road (9-0)
Selma (5-5) at St. Paul’s (7-3)
Ramsay (5-4) at Guntersville (9-1)
Center Point (7-3) at East Limestone (5-5)
Douglas (6-4) at Pleasant Grove (8-1)
Lee-Huntsville (5-5) at Leeds (9-1)
Lincoln (6-4) at Russellville (8-2)
Fairfield (7-3) at Fairview (9-1)
Ardmore (7-3) at Alexandria (10-0)
Boaz (6-4) at Parker (9-1)
CLASS 4A
Williamson (5-5) at American Chr. (9-1)
Alabama Chr. (7-3) at Jacksonville (6-3)
West Blocton (6-4) at Vigor (9-1)
Cherokee Co. (6-3) at Straughn (7-3)
Geneva (6-4) at Handley (7-2)
Mobile Chr. (5-5) at Bibb Co. (8-2)
Anniston (5-4) at St. James (9-1)
Montevallo (8-2) at Jackson (8-2)
Hamilton (4-6) at Madison Aca. (9-1)
Etowah (6-4) at Priceville (9-1)
Madison Co. (5-5) at Northside (9-1)
Central-Florence (7-3) at Good Hope (7-3)
Dora (6-4) at Brooks (10-0)
Fayette Co. (6-4) at Randolph (9-1)
Rogers (5-5) at Oneonta (9-1)
North Jackson (5-5) at Gordo (8-2)
CLASS 3A
Flomaton (6-3) at Montgomery Aca. (7-3)
Wicksburg (7-3) at Trinity (8-2)
Hale Co. (5-5) at T.R. Miller (8-2)
Reeltown (6-4) at Opp (8-2)
Houston Aca. (6-4) at Catholic-Montgomery (10-0)
Bayside Aca. (8-2) at Southside-Selma (9-1)
Dadeville (6-3) at Slocomb (7-3)
Thomasville (5-5) at Hillcrest-Evergreen (5-5)
Walter Wellborn (5-4) at Fyffe (8-1)
J.B. Pennington (7-3) at Phil Campbell (7-3)
Plainview (7-3) at Saks (9-1)
Colbert Heights (5-5) at Oakman (8-2)
Vinemont (5-5) at Lauderdale Co. (9-1)
Piedmont (8-2) at Sylvania (8-2)
Clements (4-6) at Winfield (10-0)
Geraldine (7-3) at Ohatchee (8-2)
CLASS 2A
J.U. Blacksher (4-6) at Isabella (7-3)
G.W. Long (8-1) at B.B. Comer (8-2), Thursday
Thorsby (6-4) at Clarke Co. (8-2)
LaFayette (7-3) at Ariton (9-1)
Geneva Co. (5-5) at Lanett (8-2)
Greene Co. (5-5) at Luverne (8-1)
Ranburne (6-4) at Elba (9-1)
Highland Home (5-5) at Orange Beach (9-1)
Sulligent (6-4) at Pisgah (7-3)
Southeastern-Blount (6-4) at Lexington (7-3)
North Sand Mountain (4-6) at Midfield (8-1)
Colbert Co. (6-4) at Cleveland (8-2)
Sand Rock (7-3) at Mars Hill Bible (7-3)
Lamar Co. (7-3) at Tanner (7-3)
Hatton (5-5) at Spring Garden (10-0)
Ider (7-3) at Aliceville (7-3)
CLASS 1A
McKenzie (6-3) at Keith (8-1)
Marengo (5-4) at Notasulga (8-1)
R.C. Hatch (3-5) at Brantley (9-0)
Loachapoka (6-3) at Millry (7-3)
Fruitdale (4-6) at Maplesville (9-1)
Samson (7-3) at Linden (4-4)
Billingsley (4-6) at Sweet Water (9-0)
Central-Hayneville (5-3) at Kinston (7-3)
Woodland (3-7) at Cedar Bluff (6-4)
Meek (7-3) at R.A. Hubbard (6-4)
Gaylesville (6-4) at Wadley (9-1)
Hackleburg (6-4) at Hubbertville (7-2)
Marion Co. (7-3) at Decatur Heritage (8-2)
Ragland (8-2) at Valley Head (5-5)
Phillips-Bear Creek (4-6) at Pickens Co. (8-2)
Sumiton Chr. (7-3) at Winterboro (6-4)
--
AISA
CLASS AAA
Clarke Prep (2-8) at Pike Liberal Arts (9-1)
Glenwood (5-4) at Morgan Aca. (5-5)
Bessemer Aca. (3-6) at Lee-Scott (7-2)
Valiant Cross (3-4) at Tuscaloosa Aca. (5-4)
CLASS AA
Wilcox Aca. (4-5) at Chambers Aca. (9-1)
Edgewood (5-5) at Escambia Aca. (9-1)
Patrician (7-2) at Macon-East (7-4)
Banks Aca. (6-4) at Autauga Aca. (10-0)
CLASS A
Pickens Aca. (5-5) at Lowndes Aca. (8-3)
Coosa Valley (3-6) at Sparta (8-1)
South Choctaw Aca. (5-5) at Crenshaw Chr. (6-3)
Lakeside (4-5) at Jackson Aca. (8-1)
