High school football schedules for area teams. Schedules are subject to change.

---

Class 7A

---

Austin

Aug. 20 – Hartselle

Aug. 27 – at Decatur

Sept. 3 – at Florence*

Sept. 10 – at James Clemens*

Sept. 17 – Sparkman*

Sept. 24 – open

Oct. 1 – Grissom*

Oct. 8 – Huntsville*

Oct. 15 – at Albertville*

Oct. 22 – Bob Jones*

Oct. 28 – at Mountain Brook (Thursday)

---

Class 6A

---

Decatur

Aug. 19 – at Russellville (Thursday)

Aug. 27 – Austin

Sept. 3 – Muscle Shoals*

Sept. 10 – at Hartselle*

Sept. 17 – Buckhorn*

Sept. 24 – open

Oct. 1 – at Cullman*

Oct. 8 – at Hazel Green*

Oct. 15 – Columbia*

Oct. 22 – at Athens*

Oct. 29 - Huntsville

---

Hartselle

Aug. 20 – at Austin

Aug. 27 – at Mae Jemison

Sept. 3 – at Cullman*

Sept. 10 – Decatur*

Sept. 17 – Columbia*

Sept. 24 – Russellville

Oct. 1 – Athens*

Oct. 8 – at Muscle Shoals*

Oct. 15 – Hazel Green*

Oct. 22 – Buckhorn*

Oct. 29 – open

---

Athens

Aug. 20 – at Fort Payne

Aug. 27 – at James Clemens

Sept. 3 – at Columbia*

Sept. 10 – Hazel Green*

Sept. 17 – Muscle Shoals*

Sept. 24 – at Hueytown

Oct. 1 – at Hartselle*

Oct. 8 – Buckhorn*

Oct. 15 – at Cullman*

Oct. 22 – Decatur*

Oct. 29 – open

---

Class 5A

---

Brewer

Aug. 20 – Danville

Aug. 27 – at Priceville

Sept. 3 – Ardmore*

Sept. 10 – Russellville*

Sept. 17 – at East Limestone*

Sept. 24 – at Arab

Oct. 1 – at Lee*

Oct. 8 – Mae Jemison*

Oct. 15 – at Fairview*

Oct. 22 – Lawrence County*

Oct. 29 – open

---

Lawrence County

Aug. 27 – Hazel Green

Sept 3 – West Point*

Sept. 10 – Ardmore*

Sept. 17 – at Russellville*

Sept. 24 – Westminster Christian

Oct. 1 – at East Limestone*

Oct. 8 – Lee*

Oct. 15 – at Mae Jemison*

Oct. 22 – at Brewer*

Oct. 29 – at Danville

---

East Limestone

Aug. 20 – at Rogers

Aug. 27 – at Mars Hill

Sept. 3 – Lee*

Sept. 10 – at Mae Jemison*

Sept. 17 – Brewer*

Sept. 24 – at West Limestone

Oct. 1 – Lawrence County*

Oct. 7 – at Ardmore (Thursday)*

Oct. 15 – Russellville*

Oct. 22 – Sylvania

Oct. 29 – open

---

Ardmore

Aug. 20 – Tanner

Aug. 27 – at Elkmont

Sept. 3 – at Brewer*

Sept. 10 – at Lawrence County*

Sept. 17 – open

Sept. 24 – Clements

Oct. 1 – at Russellville*

Oct. 7 – East Limestone (Thursday)*

Oct. 15 – Lee*

Oct. 22 – Mae Jemison*

Oct. 29 – West Limestone

---

Class 4A

---

Priceville

Aug. 27 – Brewer

Sept. 3 – West Morgan*

Sept. 10 – at Brooks*

Sept. 17 – at Wilson*

Sept. 24 – Danville

Oct. 1 – Rogers*

Oct. 8 – at Central*

Oct. 15 – at Deshler*

Oct. 22 – West Limestone*

Oct. 29 – at Saint John Paul II

---

West Morgan

Aug. 19 – at Good Hope (Thursday)

Aug. 27 – East Lawrence

Sept. 3 – at Priceville*

Sept. 10 – Deshler*

Sept. 17 – at West Limestone*

Sept. 24 – Leeds

Oct. 1 – Central*

Oct. 8 – at Brooks*

Oct. 15 – Wilson*

Oct. 22 – at Rogers*

Oct. 29 – open

---

West Limestone

Aug. 26 – at Clements (Thursday)

Sept. 3 – at Deshler*

Sept. 10 – Central*

Sept. 17 – West Morgan*

Sept. 24 – East Limestone

Oct. 1 – Brooks*

Oct. 8 – at Wilson*

Oct. 15 – Rogers*

Oct. 22 – at Priceville*

Oct. 29 – at Ardmore

---

Class 3A

---

Danville

Aug. 20 – at Brewer

Aug. 27 – Falkville

Sept. 3 – Colbert Heights*

Sept. 10 – Lauderdale County*

Sept. 17 – at East Lawrence*

Sept. 24 – at Priceville

Oct. 1 – open

Oct. 8 – at Elkmont*

Oct. 15 – Clements*

Oct. 22 – at Phil Campbell*

Oct. 29 – Lawrence County

---

East Lawrence

Aug. 20 – at Sulligent

Aug. 27 – at West Morgan

Sept. 3 – at Lauderdale County*

Sept. 10 – open

Sept. 17 – Danville*

Sept. 24 – Hatton

Oct. 1 – at Elkmont*

Oct. 8 – Clements*

Oct. 15 – Phil Campbell*

Oct. 22 – at Colbert Heights*

Oct. 28 – Sheffield (Thursday)

---

Clements

Aug. 19 – Wilson (Thursday)

Aug. 26 – West Limestone (Thursday)

Sept. 3 – open

Sept. 10 – at Phil Campbell*

Sept. 17 – Colbert Heights*

Sept. 24 – at Ardmore

Oct. 1 – Lauderdale County*

Oct. 8 – at East Lawrence*

Oct. 15 – at Danville*

Oct. 22 – Elkmont*

Oct. 29 – at Hatton

---

Elkmont

Aug. 20 – at Randolph

Aug. 27 – Ardmore

Sept. 3 – Phil Campbell*

Sept. 10 – at Colbert Heights*

Sept. 17 – at Lauderdale County*

Sept. 24 – Lexington*

Oct. 1 – East Lawrence*

Oct. 8 – Danville*

Oct. 15 – open

Oct. 22 – at Clements*

Oct. 29 – at Hanceville

---

Class 2A

---

Falkville

Aug. 20 – Decatur Heritage

Aug. 27 – at Danville

Sept. 3 – at Whitesburg Christian*

Sept. 10 – Pisgah*

Sept. 17 – open

Sept. 24 – Cold Springs

Oct. 1 – Section*

Oct. 8 – at Tanner*

Oct. 15 – at Ider*

Oct. 22 – North Sand Mountain*

Oct. 29 – Winston County

---

Hatton

Aug. 27 – Central

Sept. 3 – Winston County

Sept. 10 – at Mars Hill*

Sept. 17 – Colbert County*

Sept. 24 – at East Lawrence

Oct. 1 – Lexington*

Oct. 8 – at Red Bay*

Oct. 15 – Tharptown*

Oct. 22 – at Sheffield*

Oct. 29 – Clements

---

Tanner

Aug. 20 - at Ardmore

Aug. 27 – at Lexington

Sept. 3 – Section*

Sept. 10 – at Ider*

Sept. 17 – at North Sand Mountain*

Sept. 24 – Columbia

Oct. 1 – Whitesburg Christian*

Oct. 8 – Falkville*

Oct. 15 – open

Oct. 22 – at Pisgah*

Oct. 29 – Waterloo

---

Class 1A

---

Decatur Heritage

Aug. 20 - at Falkville

Aug. 26 – Colbert Heights (Thursday)

Sept. 3 – Phillips*

Sept. 9 – Vina (Thursday)*

Sept. 17 – Shoals Christian*

Sept. 24 – at Woodville

Oct. 1 – at Waterloo*

Oct. 8 – R.A. Hubbard*

Oct. 15 – at Cherokee*

Oct. 22 – at Hackleburg*

Oct. 29 – open

Note: Decatur Heritage home games are played at West Morgan.

---

R.A. Hubbard

Aug. 19 – Sheffield (Thursday)

Aug. 27 – at Colbert County

Sept. 3 – Cherokee*

Sept. 10 – Hackleburg*

Sept. 17 – at Phillips*

Sept. 24 – open

Oct. 1 – Vina*

Oct. 8 – at Decatur Heritage*

Oct. 15 – at Waterloo*

Oct. 22 – at Shoals Christian*

Oct. 29 – New Hope

* region games

