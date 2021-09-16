Class 7A, Region 4

;Overall;Region

James Clemens;4-0;2-0

Florence;2-2;2-0

Sparkman;2-2;2-0

Bob Jones;1-2;1-1

Huntsville;1-3;1-1

Austin;1-3;0-2

Grissom;1-3;0-2

Albertville;0-3;0-2

--

Last week's results

James Clemens 31, Austin 14

Florence 38, Albertville 11

Sparkman 46, Grissom 0

Bob Jones 52, Huntsville 49

--

Tonight's game

Albertville at Grissom

--

Friday's games

Sparkman at Austin

James Clemens at Huntsville

Bob Jones at Florence

--

Class 6A, Region 8

Hartselle;4-0;2-0

Muscle Shoals;4-0;2-0

Athens;3-1;2-0

Buckhorn;3-1;1-1

Cullman;2-2;1-1

Hazel Green;2-2;0-2

Columbia;0-4;0-2

Decatur;0-4;0-2

--

Last week's results

Hartselle 42, Decatur 21

Athens 56, Hazel Green 7

Muscle Shoals 49, Columbia 0

Cullman 35, Buckhorn 0

--

Friday's games

Buckhorn at Decatur

Muscle Shoals at Athens

Hartselle at Columbia

Cullman at Hazel Green

--

Class 5A, Region 8

Ardmore;4-0;2-0

Russellville;4-0;2-0

East Limestone;2-2;2-0

Lee-Huntsville;1-2;0-1

Lawrence County;0-3;0-1

Brewer;0-4;0-2

Mae Jemison;0-4;0-2

--

Last week's results

Ardmore 27, Lawrence County 7

Russellville 52, Brewer 0

East Limestone 14, Mae Jemison 12

Open: Lee-Huntsville

--

Friday's games

Brewer at East Limestone

Lawrence County at Russellville

Mae Jemison at Lee-Huntsville

Open: Ardmore

--

Class 4A, Region 8

Brooks;4-0;2-0

Central-Florence;4-0;2-0

West Morgan;3-1;1-1

Priceville;2-1;1-1

West Limestone;2-1;1-1

Rogers;2-1;1-1

Wilson;1-3;0-2

Deshler;0-4;0-2

--

Last week's results

West Morgan 28, Deshler 19

Central-Florence 33, West Limestone 21

Brooks 48, Priceville 23

Rogers 13, Wilson 12

--

Friday's games

West Morgan at West Limestone

Priceville at Wilson

Rogers at Central-Florence

Brooks at Deshler

--

Class 3A, Region 8

Lauderdale County;4-0;2-0

Phil Campbell;3-1;2-0

Danville;3-1;1-1

Colbert Heights;2-2;1-1

Clements;0-3;0-1

East Lawrence;0-3;0-1

Elkmont;0-4;0-2

--

Last week's results

Lauderdale County 33, Danville 17

Phil Campbell 37, Clements 14

Colbert Heights 37, Elkmont 0

Open: East Lawrence

--

Friday's games

Danville at East Lawrence

Elkmont at Lauderdale County

Colbert Heights at Clements

Open: Phil Campbell

--

Class 2A, Region 7

Falkville;2-1;2-0

Tanner;2-2;2-0

Ider;2-2;1-1

North Sand Mountain;1-2;1-1

Whitesburg Christian;1-2;0-1

Pisgah;0-3;0-1

Section;2-2;0-2

--

Last week's results

Falkville 35, Pisgah 22

Tanner 20, Ider 17

North Sand Mountain 42, Section 34

Open: Whitesburg Christian

--

Friday's games

Tanner at North Sand Mountain

Ider at Section

Whitesburg Christian at Pisgah

Open: Falkville

--

Class 2A, Region 8

Colbert County;3-1;2-0

Lexington;3-1;2-0

Mars Hill Bible;3-1;2-0

Hatton;1-2;0-1

Red Bay;0-2;0-1

Tharptown;2-2;0-2

Sheffield;1-3;0-2

--

Last week's results

Mars Hill Bible 60, Hatton 12

Colbert County 40, Sheffield 6

Lexington 67, Tharptown 0

Open: Red Bay

--

Friday's games

Colbert County at Hatton

Lexington at Sheffield

Tharptown at Red Bay

Open: Mars Hill Bible

--

Class 1A, Region 8

Shoals Christian;3-1;2-0

Decatur Heritage;2-2;2-0

R.A. Hubbard;2-2;2-0

Hackleburg;2-1;1-1

Phillips Bear Creek;1-3;1-1

Cherokee;0-3;0-2

Vina;0-3;0-2

Waterloo; 0-4;0-2

--

Last week's results

R.A. Hubbard 20, Hackleburg 8

Shoals Creek 44, Cherokee 12

Phillips Bear Creek 12, Waterloo 0

Decatur Heritage beat Vina (forfeit)

--

Friday's games

Shoals Christian at Decatur Heritage

R.A. Hubbard at Phillips Bear Creek

Hackleburg at Cherokee

Waterloo at Vina

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.