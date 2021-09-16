Class 7A, Region 4
;Overall;Region
James Clemens;4-0;2-0
Florence;2-2;2-0
Sparkman;2-2;2-0
Bob Jones;1-2;1-1
Huntsville;1-3;1-1
Austin;1-3;0-2
Grissom;1-3;0-2
Albertville;0-3;0-2
--
Last week's results
James Clemens 31, Austin 14
Florence 38, Albertville 11
Sparkman 46, Grissom 0
Bob Jones 52, Huntsville 49
--
Tonight's game
Albertville at Grissom
--
Friday's games
Sparkman at Austin
James Clemens at Huntsville
Bob Jones at Florence
--
Class 6A, Region 8
Hartselle;4-0;2-0
Muscle Shoals;4-0;2-0
Athens;3-1;2-0
Buckhorn;3-1;1-1
Cullman;2-2;1-1
Hazel Green;2-2;0-2
Columbia;0-4;0-2
Decatur;0-4;0-2
--
Last week's results
Hartselle 42, Decatur 21
Athens 56, Hazel Green 7
Muscle Shoals 49, Columbia 0
Cullman 35, Buckhorn 0
--
Friday's games
Buckhorn at Decatur
Muscle Shoals at Athens
Hartselle at Columbia
Cullman at Hazel Green
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Ardmore;4-0;2-0
Russellville;4-0;2-0
East Limestone;2-2;2-0
Lee-Huntsville;1-2;0-1
Lawrence County;0-3;0-1
Brewer;0-4;0-2
Mae Jemison;0-4;0-2
--
Last week's results
Ardmore 27, Lawrence County 7
Russellville 52, Brewer 0
East Limestone 14, Mae Jemison 12
Open: Lee-Huntsville
--
Friday's games
Brewer at East Limestone
Lawrence County at Russellville
Mae Jemison at Lee-Huntsville
Open: Ardmore
--
Class 4A, Region 8
Brooks;4-0;2-0
Central-Florence;4-0;2-0
West Morgan;3-1;1-1
Priceville;2-1;1-1
West Limestone;2-1;1-1
Rogers;2-1;1-1
Wilson;1-3;0-2
Deshler;0-4;0-2
--
Last week's results
West Morgan 28, Deshler 19
Central-Florence 33, West Limestone 21
Brooks 48, Priceville 23
Rogers 13, Wilson 12
--
Friday's games
West Morgan at West Limestone
Priceville at Wilson
Rogers at Central-Florence
Brooks at Deshler
--
Class 3A, Region 8
Lauderdale County;4-0;2-0
Phil Campbell;3-1;2-0
Danville;3-1;1-1
Colbert Heights;2-2;1-1
Clements;0-3;0-1
East Lawrence;0-3;0-1
Elkmont;0-4;0-2
--
Last week's results
Lauderdale County 33, Danville 17
Phil Campbell 37, Clements 14
Colbert Heights 37, Elkmont 0
Open: East Lawrence
--
Friday's games
Danville at East Lawrence
Elkmont at Lauderdale County
Colbert Heights at Clements
Open: Phil Campbell
--
Class 2A, Region 7
Falkville;2-1;2-0
Tanner;2-2;2-0
Ider;2-2;1-1
North Sand Mountain;1-2;1-1
Whitesburg Christian;1-2;0-1
Pisgah;0-3;0-1
Section;2-2;0-2
--
Last week's results
Falkville 35, Pisgah 22
Tanner 20, Ider 17
North Sand Mountain 42, Section 34
Open: Whitesburg Christian
--
Friday's games
Tanner at North Sand Mountain
Ider at Section
Whitesburg Christian at Pisgah
Open: Falkville
--
Class 2A, Region 8
Colbert County;3-1;2-0
Lexington;3-1;2-0
Mars Hill Bible;3-1;2-0
Hatton;1-2;0-1
Red Bay;0-2;0-1
Tharptown;2-2;0-2
Sheffield;1-3;0-2
--
Last week's results
Mars Hill Bible 60, Hatton 12
Colbert County 40, Sheffield 6
Lexington 67, Tharptown 0
Open: Red Bay
--
Friday's games
Colbert County at Hatton
Lexington at Sheffield
Tharptown at Red Bay
Open: Mars Hill Bible
--
Class 1A, Region 8
Shoals Christian;3-1;2-0
Decatur Heritage;2-2;2-0
R.A. Hubbard;2-2;2-0
Hackleburg;2-1;1-1
Phillips Bear Creek;1-3;1-1
Cherokee;0-3;0-2
Vina;0-3;0-2
Waterloo; 0-4;0-2
--
Last week's results
R.A. Hubbard 20, Hackleburg 8
Shoals Creek 44, Cherokee 12
Phillips Bear Creek 12, Waterloo 0
Decatur Heritage beat Vina (forfeit)
--
Friday's games
Shoals Christian at Decatur Heritage
R.A. Hubbard at Phillips Bear Creek
Hackleburg at Cherokee
Waterloo at Vina
