Class 7A, Region 4

;Overall;Region

James Clemens;6-0;3-0

Sparkman;3-2;3-0

Bob Jones;2-3;2-1

Florence;2-3;2-1

Albertville;1-4;1-2

Huntsville;1-4;1-2

Austin;1-4;0-3

Grissom;1-4;0-3

--

Last week's results

James Clemens 55, Lee-Huntsville 14

Auburn 42, Bob Jones 21

Boaz 35, Albertville 21

OPEN: Austin

--

Today's games

Albertville at Huntsville

--

Friday's games

Grissom at Austin

Florence at James Clemens

Bob Jones at Sparkman

--

Class 6A, Region 8

Hartselle;6-0;3-0

Muscle Shoals;5-0;3-0

Athens;3-3;2-1

Cullman;4-2;2-1

Buckhorn;4-2;1-2

Decatur;1-4;1-2

Hazel Green;2-3;0-3

Columbia;0-6;0-3

--

Last week's results

Hartselle 58, Russellville 21

Hueytown 54, Athens 20

Cullman 49, Mars Hill Bible 7

Buckhorn 48, Mae Jemison 24

Tanner 41, Columbia 8

Open: Decatur, Hazel Green, Muscle Shoals

--

Friday's games

Athens at Hartselle

Decatur at Cullman

Hazel Green at Muscle Shoals

Columbia at Buckhorn

--

Class 5A, Region 8

Ardmore;5-0;2-0

Russellville;5-1;3-0

East Limestone;3-3;3-0

Lee-Huntsville;1-4;0-2

Lawrence County;0-5;0-2

Brewer;0-6;0-3

Mae Jemison;1-5;1-2

--

Last week's results

Ardmore 55, Clements 27

Hartselle 58, Russellville 21

West Limestone 31, East Limestone 28

Westminster Christian 23, Lawrence County 20

Arab 49, Brewer 13

James Clemens 55, Lee-Huntsville 14

Buckhorn 48, Mae Jemison 24

--

Friday's games

Ardmore at Russellville

Lawrence County at East Limestone

Brewer at Lee-Huntsville

Open: Mae Jemison

--

Class 4A, Region 8

Brooks;5-0;3-0

Central-Florence;6-0;3-0

Priceville;4-1;2-1

West Limestone;4-1;2-1

West Morgan;3-3;1-2

Rogers;2-3;1-2

Wilson;1-4;0-3

Deshler;0-5;0-3

--

Last week's results

Priceville 35, Danville 12

West Limestone 31, East Limestone 28

Leeds 37, West Morgan 13

Central-Florence 47, Sheffield 13

Lauderdale County 33, Rogers 8

Open: Brooks, Deshler, Wilson

--

Friday's games

Brooks at West Limestone

Rogers at Priceville

Central-Florence at West Morgan

Wilson at Deshler

--

Class 3A, Region 8

Lauderdale County;6-0;3-0

Phil Campbell;3-2;2-0

Colbert Heights;3-3;2-1

East Lawrence;1-4;1-1

Danville;3-3;1-2

Clements;0-5;0-2

Elkmont;0-6;0-3

--

Last week's results

Priceville 35, Danville 12

Hatton 30, East Lawrence 14

Ardmore 55, Clements 27

Lexington 48, Elkmont 0

Lauderdale County 33, Rogers 8

Haleyville 13, Phi Campbell 12

Colbert County 25, Colbert Heights 0

---

Friday's games

East Lawrence at Elkmont

Lauderdale County at Clements

Phil Campbell at Colbert Heights

Open: Danville

--

Class 2A, Region 7

Tanner;4-2;3-0

Falkville;4-1;2-0

Ider;4-2;2-1

Pisgah;2-3;1-1

North Sand Mountain;2-3;1-2

Whitesburg Christian;2-3;0-2

Section;2-3;0-3

--

Last week's results

Tanner 41, Columbia 8

Falkville 49, Cold Springs 7

Ider 42, Valley Head 20

Pisgah 58, D.A.R. 28

North Sand Mountain 22, Cedar Bluff 6

Whitesburg Christian 61, Shoals Christian 14

Open: Section

--

Friday's games

Whitesburg Christian at Tanner

Section at Falkville

North Sand Mountain at Pisgah

Ider at Victory Christian

--

Class 2A, Region 8

Colbert County;5-1;3-0

Lexington;5-1;3-0

Mars Hill Bible;3-2;2-0

Hatton;2-3;0-2

Red Bay;1-3;1-1

Tharptown;2-3;0-3

Sheffield;1-5;0-3

--

Last week's results

Colbert County 25, Colbert Heights

Lexington 48, Elkmont 0

Cullman 49, Mars Hill Bible 7

Tharptown 64, Cherokee 0

Open: Red Bay

--

Friday's games

Lexington at Hatton

Red Bay at Sheffield

Mars Hill Bible at Colbert County

Open: Tharptown

--

Class 1A, Region 8

Decatur Heritage;4-2;3-0

R.A. Hubbard;3-2;3-0

Hackleburg;3-2;2-1

Shoals Christian;3-3;2-1

Phillips Bear Creek;1-5;1-2

Waterloo; 1-4;1-2

Cherokee;0-5;0-3

Vina;0-5;0-3

--

Last week's results

Decatur Heritage 55, Woodville 14

Hubbertville 51, Hackleburg 24

Whitesburg Christian 61, Shoals Christian 14

Marion County 40, Phillips Bear Creek 12

Lynn 49, Vina 0

Open: R.A. Hubbard, Waterloo

--

Friday's games

Decatur Heritage at Waterloo

Vina at R.A. Hubbard

Shoals Christian at Hackleburg

Cherokee at Phillips Bear Creek

