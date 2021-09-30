Class 7A, Region 4
James Clemens;6-0;3-0
Sparkman;3-2;3-0
Bob Jones;2-3;2-1
Florence;2-3;2-1
Albertville;1-4;1-2
Huntsville;1-4;1-2
Austin;1-4;0-3
Grissom;1-4;0-3
Last week's results
James Clemens 55, Lee-Huntsville 14
Auburn 42, Bob Jones 21
Boaz 35, Albertville 21
OPEN: Austin
Today's games
Albertville at Huntsville
Friday's games
Grissom at Austin
Florence at James Clemens
Bob Jones at Sparkman
Class 6A, Region 8
Hartselle;6-0;3-0
Muscle Shoals;5-0;3-0
Athens;3-3;2-1
Cullman;4-2;2-1
Buckhorn;4-2;1-2
Decatur;1-4;1-2
Hazel Green;2-3;0-3
Columbia;0-6;0-3
Last week's results
Hartselle 58, Russellville 21
Hueytown 54, Athens 20
Cullman 49, Mars Hill Bible 7
Buckhorn 48, Mae Jemison 24
Tanner 41, Columbia 8
Open: Decatur, Hazel Green, Muscle Shoals
Friday's games
Athens at Hartselle
Decatur at Cullman
Hazel Green at Muscle Shoals
Columbia at Buckhorn
Class 5A, Region 8
Ardmore;5-0;2-0
Russellville;5-1;3-0
East Limestone;3-3;3-0
Lee-Huntsville;1-4;0-2
Lawrence County;0-5;0-2
Brewer;0-6;0-3
Mae Jemison;1-5;1-2
Last week's results
Ardmore 55, Clements 27
Hartselle 58, Russellville 21
West Limestone 31, East Limestone 28
Westminster Christian 23, Lawrence County 20
Arab 49, Brewer 13
James Clemens 55, Lee-Huntsville 14
Buckhorn 48, Mae Jemison 24
Friday's games
Ardmore at Russellville
Lawrence County at East Limestone
Brewer at Lee-Huntsville
Open: Mae Jemison
Class 4A, Region 8
Brooks;5-0;3-0
Central-Florence;6-0;3-0
Priceville;4-1;2-1
West Limestone;4-1;2-1
West Morgan;3-3;1-2
Rogers;2-3;1-2
Wilson;1-4;0-3
Deshler;0-5;0-3
Last week's results
Priceville 35, Danville 12
West Limestone 31, East Limestone 28
Leeds 37, West Morgan 13
Central-Florence 47, Sheffield 13
Lauderdale County 33, Rogers 8
Open: Brooks, Deshler, Wilson
Friday's games
Brooks at West Limestone
Rogers at Priceville
Central-Florence at West Morgan
Wilson at Deshler
Class 3A, Region 8
Lauderdale County;6-0;3-0
Phil Campbell;3-2;2-0
Colbert Heights;3-3;2-1
East Lawrence;1-4;1-1
Danville;3-3;1-2
Clements;0-5;0-2
Elkmont;0-6;0-3
Last week's results
Priceville 35, Danville 12
Hatton 30, East Lawrence 14
Ardmore 55, Clements 27
Lexington 48, Elkmont 0
Lauderdale County 33, Rogers 8
Haleyville 13, Phi Campbell 12
Colbert County 25, Colbert Heights 0
Friday's games
East Lawrence at Elkmont
Lauderdale County at Clements
Phil Campbell at Colbert Heights
Open: Danville
Class 2A, Region 7
Tanner;4-2;3-0
Falkville;4-1;2-0
Ider;4-2;2-1
Pisgah;2-3;1-1
North Sand Mountain;2-3;1-2
Whitesburg Christian;2-3;0-2
Section;2-3;0-3
Last week's results
Tanner 41, Columbia 8
Falkville 49, Cold Springs 7
Ider 42, Valley Head 20
Pisgah 58, D.A.R. 28
North Sand Mountain 22, Cedar Bluff 6
Whitesburg Christian 61, Shoals Christian 14
Open: Section
Friday's games
Whitesburg Christian at Tanner
Section at Falkville
North Sand Mountain at Pisgah
Ider at Victory Christian
Class 2A, Region 8
Colbert County;5-1;3-0
Lexington;5-1;3-0
Mars Hill Bible;3-2;2-0
Hatton;2-3;0-2
Red Bay;1-3;1-1
Tharptown;2-3;0-3
Sheffield;1-5;0-3
Last week's results
Colbert County 25, Colbert Heights
Lexington 48, Elkmont 0
Cullman 49, Mars Hill Bible 7
Tharptown 64, Cherokee 0
Open: Red Bay
Friday's games
Lexington at Hatton
Red Bay at Sheffield
Mars Hill Bible at Colbert County
Open: Tharptown
Class 1A, Region 8
Decatur Heritage;4-2;3-0
R.A. Hubbard;3-2;3-0
Hackleburg;3-2;2-1
Shoals Christian;3-3;2-1
Phillips Bear Creek;1-5;1-2
Waterloo; 1-4;1-2
Cherokee;0-5;0-3
Vina;0-5;0-3
Last week's results
Decatur Heritage 55, Woodville 14
Hubbertville 51, Hackleburg 24
Whitesburg Christian 61, Shoals Christian 14
Marion County 40, Phillips Bear Creek 12
Lynn 49, Vina 0
Open: R.A. Hubbard, Waterloo
Friday's games
Decatur Heritage at Waterloo
Vina at R.A. Hubbard
Shoals Christian at Hackleburg
Cherokee at Phillips Bear Creek
