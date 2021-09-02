Class 7A, Region 4
;Overall;Region
James Clemens;2-0;0-0
Austin;1-1;0-0
Grissom;1-1;0-0
Albertville;0-1;0-0
Bob Jones;0-1;0-0
Florence;0-2;0-0
Huntsville;0-2;0-0
Sparkman;0-2;0-0
--
Last week's results
Austin 17, Decatur 13
James Clemens 47, Athens 7
Grissom 33, Lee-Huntsville 22
Buckhorn 18, Bob Jones 17
Muscle Shoals 36, Florence 35
Mountain Brook 38, Huntsville 7
Thompson 55, Sparkman 0
Open: Albertville
---
Friday's games
Austin at Florence
James Clemens at Bob Jones
Grissom at Huntsville
Sparkman at Albertville
--
Class 6A, Region 8
Buckhorn;2-0;0-0
Hartselle;2-0;0-0
Hazel Green;2-0;0-0
Muscle Shoals;2-0;0-0
Athens;1-1;0-0
Cullman;1-1;0-0
Columbia;0-2;0-0
Decatur;0-2;0-0
--
Last week's results
Austin 17, Decatur 13
Hartselle 41, Mae Jemison 0
Buckhorn 18, Bob Jones 17
Hazel Green 40, Lawrence County 2
Muscle Shoals 36, Florence 35
James Clemens 47, Athens 7
Jasper 20, Cullman 16
New Hope 1, Columbia 0, forfeit
--
Friday's games
Muscle Shoals at Decatur
Hartselle at Cullman
Buckhorn at Hazel Green
Open: Athens
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Ardmore;2-0;0-0
Russellville;2-0;0-0
Lee-Huntsville;1-1;0-0
Lawrence County;0-1;0-0
Brewer;0-2;0-0
East Limestone;0-2;0-0
Mae Jemison;0-2;0-0
--
Last week's results
Ardmore 33, Elkmont 13
Russellville 45, Deshler 37
Grissom 33, Lee-Huntsville 22
Hazel Green 40, Lawrence County 2
Priceville 70, Brewer 0
Mars Hill 26, East Limestone 7
Hartselle 41, Mae Jemison 0
--
Friday's games
Lee-Huntsville at East Limestone
Ardmore at Brewer
West Point at Lawrence County
Mae Jemison at Russellville
--
Class 4A, Region 8
Brooks;2-0;0-0
Central-Florence;2-0;0-0
West Morgan;2-0;0-0
Priceville;1-0;0-0
Rogers;1-0;0-0
West Limestone;1-0;0-0
Wilson;1-1;0-0
Deshler;0-2;0-0
--
Last week's results
West Morgan 48, East Lawrence 34
Priceville 70, Brewer 0
West Limestone 55, Clements 28
Brooks 34, Sheffield 6
Central-Florence49, Hatton 22
Lauderdale County 23, Wilson 6
Russellville 45, Deshler 37
Open: Rogers
Friday's games
West Morgan at Priceville
West Limestone at Deshler
Wilson at Central-Florence
Brooks at Rogers
--
Class 3A, Region 8
Danville;2-0;0-0
Lauderdale County;2-0;0-0
Colbert Heights;1-1;0-0
Phil Campbell;1-1;0-0
Clements;0-2;0-0
East Lawrence;0-2;0-0
Elkmont;0-2;0-0
--
Last week's results
Danville 27, Falkville 7
Lauderdale County 23, Wilson 6
Colbert Heights 29, Decatur Heritage 27
Lamar County 7, Phil Campbell 0
West Limestone 55, Clements 28
West Morgan 48, East Lawrence 34
Ardmore 33, Elkmont 13
--
Friday's games
Colbert Heights at Danville
Phil Campbell at Elkmont
East Lawrence at Lauderdale County
Open: Clements
--
Class 2A, Region 7
Section;2-0;0-0
Falkville;1-1;0-0
Ider;1-1;0-0
Whitesburg Christian;1-1;0-0
North Sand Mountain;0-1;0-0
Pisgah;0-1;0-0
Tanner;0-2;0-0
--
Last week's results
Danville 27, Falkville 7
Section 34, Valley Head 14
Plainview 28, Ider 14
Whitesburg Christian 51, Asbury 28
Dade County (Ga.) 51, North Sand Mountain 0
Sand Rock 48, Pisgah 42
Lexington 53, Tanner 20
--
Friday's games
Section at Tanner
Falkville at Whitesburg Christian
Ider at North Sand Mountain
Pisgah at Plainview
--
Class 2A, Region 8
Tharptown;2-0;0-0
Colbert County;1-1;0-0
Lexington;1-1;0-0
Mars Hill Bible;1-1;0-0
Sheffield;1-1;0-0
Hatton;0-1;0-0
Red Bay;0-1;0-0
--
Last week's results
Central-Florence 49, Hatton 22
Tharptown 1, Phillips Bear Creek 0, forfeit
Colbert County 41, R.A. Hubbard 0
Lexington 53, Tanner 20
Mars Hill Bible 26, East Limestone 7
Brooks 34, Sheffield 6
Hamilton 40, Red Bay 24
--
Friday's games
Winston County at Hatton
Colbert County at Tharptown
Red Bay at Lexington
Sheffield at Mars Hill Bible
--
Class 1A, Region 8
Hackleburg;1-0;0-0
Shoals Christian;1-1;0-0
Cherokee;0-1;0-0
Vina;0-1;0-0
Decatur Heritage;0-2;0-0
Phillips Bear Creek;0-2;0-0
R.A. Hubbard;0-2;0-0
Waterloo; 0-2;0-0
--
Last week's results
Colbert Heights 29, Decatur Heritage 27
Colbert County 41, R.A. Hubbard 0
Hackleburg 26, Brilliant 6
Shoals Christian 1, Alabama School for the Deaf 0, forfeit
Sumiton Christian 46, Cherokee 0
Marion County 48, Vina 0
Hubbertville 49, Waterloo 0
Tharptown 1, Phillips Bear Creek 0, forfeit
--
Friday's games
Phillips Bear Creek at Decatur Heritage
Cherokee at R.A. Hubbard
Vina at Shoals Christian
Waterloo at Hackleburg
