Class 7A, Region 4

;Overall;Region

James Clemens;2-0;0-0

Austin;1-1;0-0

Grissom;1-1;0-0

Albertville;0-1;0-0

Bob Jones;0-1;0-0

Florence;0-2;0-0

Huntsville;0-2;0-0

Sparkman;0-2;0-0

--

Last week's results

Austin 17, Decatur 13

James Clemens 47, Athens 7

Grissom 33, Lee-Huntsville 22

Buckhorn 18, Bob Jones 17

Muscle Shoals 36, Florence 35

Mountain Brook 38, Huntsville 7

Thompson 55, Sparkman 0

Open: Albertville

---

Friday's games

Austin at Florence

James Clemens at Bob Jones

Grissom at Huntsville

Sparkman at Albertville

--

Class 6A, Region 8

Buckhorn;2-0;0-0

Hartselle;2-0;0-0

Hazel Green;2-0;0-0

Muscle Shoals;2-0;0-0

Athens;1-1;0-0

Cullman;1-1;0-0

Columbia;0-2;0-0

Decatur;0-2;0-0

--

Last week's results

Austin 17, Decatur 13

Hartselle 41, Mae Jemison 0

Buckhorn 18, Bob Jones 17

Hazel Green 40, Lawrence County 2

Muscle Shoals 36, Florence 35

James Clemens 47, Athens 7

Jasper 20, Cullman 16

New Hope 1, Columbia 0, forfeit

--

Friday's games

Muscle Shoals at Decatur

Hartselle at Cullman

Buckhorn at Hazel Green

Open: Athens

--

Class 5A, Region 8

Ardmore;2-0;0-0

Russellville;2-0;0-0

Lee-Huntsville;1-1;0-0

Lawrence County;0-1;0-0

Brewer;0-2;0-0

East Limestone;0-2;0-0

Mae Jemison;0-2;0-0

--

Last week's results

Ardmore 33, Elkmont 13

Russellville 45, Deshler 37

Grissom 33, Lee-Huntsville 22

Hazel Green 40, Lawrence County 2

Priceville 70, Brewer 0

Mars Hill 26, East Limestone 7

Hartselle 41, Mae Jemison 0

--

Friday's games

Lee-Huntsville at East Limestone

Ardmore at Brewer

West Point at Lawrence County

Mae Jemison at Russellville

--

Class 4A, Region 8

Brooks;2-0;0-0

Central-Florence;2-0;0-0

West Morgan;2-0;0-0

Priceville;1-0;0-0

Rogers;1-0;0-0

West Limestone;1-0;0-0

Wilson;1-1;0-0

Deshler;0-2;0-0

--

Last week's results

West Morgan 48, East Lawrence 34

Priceville 70, Brewer 0

West Limestone 55, Clements 28

Brooks 34, Sheffield 6

Central-Florence49, Hatton 22

Lauderdale County 23, Wilson 6

Russellville 45, Deshler 37

Open: Rogers

Friday's games

West Morgan at Priceville

West Limestone at Deshler

Wilson at Central-Florence

Brooks at Rogers

--

Class 3A, Region 8

Danville;2-0;0-0

Lauderdale County;2-0;0-0

Colbert Heights;1-1;0-0

Phil Campbell;1-1;0-0

Clements;0-2;0-0

East Lawrence;0-2;0-0

Elkmont;0-2;0-0

--

Last week's results

Danville 27, Falkville 7

Lauderdale County 23, Wilson 6

Colbert Heights 29, Decatur Heritage 27

Lamar County 7, Phil Campbell 0

West Limestone 55, Clements 28

West Morgan 48, East Lawrence 34

Ardmore 33, Elkmont 13

--

Friday's games

Colbert Heights at Danville

Phil Campbell at Elkmont

East Lawrence at Lauderdale County

Open: Clements

--

Class 2A, Region 7

Section;2-0;0-0

Falkville;1-1;0-0

Ider;1-1;0-0

Whitesburg Christian;1-1;0-0

North Sand Mountain;0-1;0-0

Pisgah;0-1;0-0

Tanner;0-2;0-0

--

Last week's results

Danville 27, Falkville 7

Section 34, Valley Head 14

Plainview 28, Ider 14

Whitesburg Christian 51, Asbury 28

Dade County (Ga.) 51, North Sand Mountain 0

Sand Rock 48, Pisgah 42

Lexington 53, Tanner 20

--

Friday's games

Section at Tanner

Falkville at Whitesburg Christian

Ider at North Sand Mountain

Pisgah at Plainview

--

Class 2A, Region 8

Tharptown;2-0;0-0

Colbert County;1-1;0-0

Lexington;1-1;0-0

Mars Hill Bible;1-1;0-0

Sheffield;1-1;0-0

Hatton;0-1;0-0

Red Bay;0-1;0-0

--

Last week's results

Central-Florence 49, Hatton 22

Tharptown 1, Phillips Bear Creek 0, forfeit

Colbert County 41, R.A. Hubbard 0

Lexington 53, Tanner 20

Mars Hill Bible 26, East Limestone 7

Brooks 34, Sheffield 6

Hamilton 40, Red Bay 24

--

Friday's games

Winston County at Hatton

Colbert County at Tharptown

Red Bay at Lexington

Sheffield at Mars Hill Bible

--

Class 1A, Region 8

Hackleburg;1-0;0-0

Shoals Christian;1-1;0-0

Cherokee;0-1;0-0

Vina;0-1;0-0

Decatur Heritage;0-2;0-0

Phillips Bear Creek;0-2;0-0

R.A. Hubbard;0-2;0-0

Waterloo; 0-2;0-0

--

Last week's results

Colbert Heights 29, Decatur Heritage 27

Colbert County 41, R.A. Hubbard 0

Hackleburg 26, Brilliant 6

Shoals Christian 1, Alabama School for the Deaf 0, forfeit

Sumiton Christian 46, Cherokee 0

Marion County 48, Vina 0

Hubbertville 49, Waterloo 0

Tharptown 1, Phillips Bear Creek 0, forfeit

--

Friday's games

Phillips Bear Creek at Decatur Heritage

Cherokee at R.A. Hubbard

Vina at Shoals Christian

Waterloo at Hackleburg

